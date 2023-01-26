Travelers Europe today announced that Peter McConnell has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mike Gent. McConnell will report to Matthew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Europe, and oversee the financial management of Travelers' European operations. He will also assume a position on the UK subsidiary's Board of Directors, subject to regulatory approval.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005741/en/

Peter McConnell has joined Travelers Europe as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Peter is a proven leader with a distinguished track record in the insurance industry, and we're pleased to have him join the team," said Wilson. "With his significant expertise and years of experience in insurance brokerage, financial management and operations, Peter will no doubt be an asset as we continue to focus on our long-term growth ambitions.

"We would also like to thank Mike Gent for his service over the past 25 years," Wilson added. "He helped us to expand our business in Europe while strategically positioning us for the future, and we wish him well in his next chapter."

McConnell's more than two decades of industry experience include serving for the past 16 years in a variety of senior finance roles at WTW. Most recently, he was the Global Director of Finance for the Risk and Broking segment. Before that, he held a number of senior roles supporting the company's strategic growth priorities in specialty and retail businesses across the International and European geographies. Peter began his career in the Insurance and Investment Management Assurance division of PwC.

"As demonstrated by its strength and steady growth in the European market, Travelers truly has a differentiated client offering," McConnell said. "It's an honour to be joining Matthew and the rest of the leadership team at this exciting time in the company's journey."

Travelers has operated in Europe for decades in both the general insurance market and through Lloyd's. Travelers Insurance Company Limited offers business insurance, bond and specialty insurance, and risk management services. Travelers Syndicate 5000 at Lloyd's underwrites specialist and complex business classes, including marine, global property, power and utilities, accident and special risks, aviation and energy. Visit Travelers.co.uk for more information.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005741/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Eloise Ghirlando

+44 7918 086 686

eghirlan@travelers.com

Or

Kate Thermansen

+1 860-954-1789

Ktherman@travelers.com