Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Plexian AB TO 7 (60/23)

At the request of Plexian AB, Plexian AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 27, 2023. Security name: Plexian AB TO 7 ------------------------------- Short name: PLEX TO 7 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019173717 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 282091 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70% of VWAP of the company's share during 10 days before January 27 2023 (January 27 included) per share. Maximum issue price 1 SEK per share and minimum issue price the quota value per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Plexian AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri February 1, 2023 - February 15, 2023 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 13, 2023 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10.