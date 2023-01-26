Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QR3E ISIN: SE0015659941 Ticker-Symbol: 53C 
Frankfurt
26.01.23
09:15 Uhr
0,030 Euro
-0,002
-6,25 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLEXIAN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLEXIAN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.01.2023 | 12:58
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Plexian AB TO 7 (60/23)

At the request of Plexian AB, Plexian AB equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from January 27, 2023. 



Security name: Plexian AB TO 7
-------------------------------
Short name:   PLEX TO 7   
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019173717  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  282091     
-------------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70% of VWAP of the company's share during 10 days before 
     January 27 2023 (January 27 included) per share. Maximum issue price 1
     SEK per share and minimum issue price the quota value per share.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
     1 new share in Plexian AB                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri February 1, 2023 - February 15, 2023                  
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   February 13, 2023                           
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
