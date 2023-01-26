Researchers say that lightweight, high-performance perovskite solar modules could soon become competitive with crystalline PV modules in the residential segment, as such products will likely have lower manufacturing and balance-of-system costs in the future.An international research group has assessed what levels of efficiency and stability perovskite solar cells have to achieve to become an economically viable technology to compete with crystalline silicon cells in the rooftop segment. "The weight of photovoltaic modules drives up costs for installation, transportation, and labor," Michael Saliba, ...

