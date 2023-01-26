Live event at Prague Congress Centre May 9-11-a true peer-to-peer conference with invaluable networking time to connect, collaborate, and engage with the N-able team and fellow MSPs

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced the full line-up for its Empower conference at Prague Congress Centre, May 9-11. The agenda includes three days of networking and learning opportunities, 30+ hours of educational content, an expert cybersecurity keynote speaker, and four programming tracks-all geared towards helping MSPs scale and grow their business.

The spring event will continue the focus on helping attendees "Own the Cloud." The massive increase in remote work and expanding software-as-as-service (SaaS) business models have turned the cloud into an opportunity for many MSPs. Empower will give N-able partners the chance to attend educational sessions to learn how to introduce, elevate, secure, and manage their cloud journey.

"It's the platinum standard," says Ted Clouser, President and CEO of PCA Technology Solutions. "When we come to Empower, we have that accessibility to leadership, we get taught some good things and we interact with our other MSPs across the globe. I have a peer group, it just unofficially formed through Empower."

In addition to N-able executives, who will be taking the main stage to provide key insights on the N-able business, roadmap, and partner initiatives, the conference will feature Keren Elazari, a former hacker turned internationally recognized cybersecurity expert, analyst, and author with more than 20 years of experience in the field. Elazari covers emerging security technologies and trends as an independent strategic advisor working with leading technology providers, government agencies, innovative start-ups, and Fortune 500 companies. In 2014, Elazari became the first Israeli woman to speak at the prestigious TED Conference and her talk at the event has been viewed by millions, translated into 30 languages, and chosen for TED's "Most Powerful Ideas

"Coming off the insights, engagements, and success of Empower in Las Vegas, we are looking forward to continuing the conversation around 'Own the Cloud' in Prague," said David Weeks, VP of partner experience, N-able. "This event will have tons of content that can help boost your team's technical, business, sales, and marketing prowess and we've designed our sessions so that every MSP owner or employee walks away with knowledge that can help them improve. In essence, we are here to listen and learn from each other. From all of us here at N-able, we cannot wait to see you in May."

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers' systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

