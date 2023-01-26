Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

PHILADELPHIA -- Braskem America Awarded International Sustainability Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS) for all U.S. Production Facilities Issuer: Braskem America

NEWARK, Del. -- Sallie Mae Announces 10 Nationwide Recipients of Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students Issuer: Sallie Mae

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Complex Manufacturers Not Confident Suppliers Can Support Sustainability Goals, Survey Finds Issuer: Assent Inc.

NEW YORK -- Building Trust With Customers Is Now Easier With a BuildESG Trust Report Issuer: BuildESG

PARIS -- Teleperformance Supported Education for More Than 60,000 Vulnerable Children In 2022 Issuer: Teleperformance

TORONTO -- STEER Announces a Proposed Transaction for an $18 Million Direct Investment Involving its Digital Restaurant Supply Business (B2B Marketplace) Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

RIDGELAND, Miss. -- Cal-Maine Foods Announces Partnership With Energy Services Provider, Entegrity, to Install Solar Array at Arkansas Facility Issuer: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

HONG KONG -- Lenovo Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2050, Validated by Science Based Targets initiative Issuer: Lenovo

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Teva's Ambitious Climate Targets Externally Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Issuer: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation Releases its 2022 ESG Report Issuer: Cintas Corporation

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- DLP Capital Chosen by Real Leaders® as No. 32 out of 300 Worldwide "Top Impact Companies in 2023" and No. 1 Among Real Estate Companies Issuer: DLP Capital

CHICAGO -- Grant Thornton releases 2022 ESG Report; continues its commitment to transparency and progress Issuer: Grant Thornton LLP

BOSTON -- BXP Maintains Industry Leadership, Improves Ranking in Newsweek's List of the Most Responsible Companies For 2023 Issuer: BXP

CHICAGO -- Clover Imaging Group Announces It Has Achieved GreenCircle Certification Issuer: Clover Imaging Group

CHICAGO -- Baker Tilly Foundation grants wishes in annual giving campaign Issuer: Baker Tilly US, LLP

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Advancing Employee Share Ownership, Rutgers University Appoints 34 Research Fellows Issuer: Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations

TOKYO -- IGES Content Rankings 2022 Issuer: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Company-Sponsored Foundations Give Millions Supporting Women's Causes Around the World Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

NEW YORK -- NationSwell Announces ESG Next: The Leaders Shaping the Future of Social Impact and Sustainability Issuer: NationSwell

LONDON -- CD Capital Natural Resources Fund III Monetization of Filo Mining stake for C$158.3 Million Issuer: CD Capital

SALT LAKE CITY -- WebBank Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2023, a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner Issuer: WebBank

NEW YORK SYDNEY LONDON -- Xpansiv Completes Acquisition of Evolution Markets, Closes Capital Raise with New Investors Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs Issuer: Xpansiv

MUMBAI, India -- Indian Business Leaders Are Optimistic About the Year Ahead While Bracing For Rising Costs, Inaugural J.P. Morgan Survey Finds Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Co.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- HanesBrands Recognized for Sustainability Leadership, Earning A- Scores in Both Climate Change and Water Security From CDP Issuer: HanesBrands

SYDNEY -- Australian Business Leaders Remain Optimistic About Growth While Battling Inflation Challenges, Second Annual J.P. Morgan Survey Finds Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Co.

CHICAGO -- HERIT?GE and the Mellon Foundation Partner to Expand Africa Programs Issuer: The Heritage Management Organization (HERIT?GE)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC Issuer: Hasbro, Inc.

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Listed in Top 20, Ranks First in Industry of JUST 100 Issuer: Trane Technologies

BROOKFIELD, Wis. -- REV Group Publishes 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report Issuer: REV Group, Inc.

DALLAS -- Flowserve to Support the Development of Aramco's Landmark Jafurah Project Issuer: Flowserve Corporation

NEW YORK -- Moody's Named One of America's Most JUST Companies Issuer: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- United Natural Foods Releases Better for All Report for Fiscal Year 2022 Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Moody's Names Francisco Martinez-Garcia Chief Diversity, Equity Inclusion Officer Issuer: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns 9th Consecutive Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification From Verego Issuer: Teleperformance

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- MSCI Upgrades UGI Corporation's ESG Rating to "AAA" Issuer: UGI Corporation

WYOMISSING, Pa. -- UGI Announces Investment in Additional Renewable Natural Gas Projects in South Dakota Issuer: UGI Corporation

TORONTO -- STEER Provides Corporate Update on Its Digital Restaurant Supply Business (B2B Marketplace) Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF 'AMERICA'S MOST RESPONSIBLE COMPANIES' Issuer: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Navy Federal Credit Union Donates Over 22,000 Toys, a Record Year for its 25th Annual Marine Toys for Tots Drive Issuer: Navy Federal Credit Union

