Germany's Fraunhofer FEP has unveiled a dirt-repellent coating for solar panels. The material is reportedly able to acquire superhydrophilic properties at night and wash away the dirt through the beading raindrops.Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology (FEP) claims to have applied crystalline titanium oxide to ultra-thin glass for the first time in a roll-to-roll process. "The ultra-thin and lightweight glass can be applied subsequently to facades or directly incorporated into solar modules as a composite material - and even onto curved surfaces," ...

