Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $73.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $73.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $84.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.36%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 10.71%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 16.99%, compared to 1.35%, 10.57%, and 16.74%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 and 1.63%, 11.90%, and 18.66%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $21.69 billion, compared to $21.62 billion at September 30, 2022 and $21.09 billion at December 31, 2021.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our fourth quarter results reflect the benefits of the actions we took over the past several quarters to proactively manage risk and position the balance sheet for higher interest rates. Despite a more challenging operating environment, we continued to deliver solid financial performance, including an increase in pre-provision net revenue(1) and higher returns compared to the prior quarter. Tangible book value per share(1) grew nearly 4% during the fourth quarter, and all of our capital ratios increased.

"We remain committed to our disciplined, consistent approach to new business development, which enabled us to add attractive full banking relationships with high quality commercial clients during the current quarter. With higher interest rates impacting demand for commercial real estate and multifamily loans, coupled with our conservative approach to new loan production, we saw a slight contraction in total loans during the fourth quarter. Our core commercial deposit base remained relatively stable, but the lower level of commercial real estate transactions continued to result in deposit outflows from our commercial escrow and exchange business. We replaced these outflows with additional time deposits of varying maturities, keeping our loan-to-deposit ratio in the mid-80% range.

"As we head into 2023, our strong liquidity and capital levels provide us with optionality as we navigate an uncertain economic environment. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, our teams began executing on new initiatives and marketing efforts to expand the products and services we are offering to existing clients and to enhance new client acquisitions, which we expect will drive growth in future periods. As always, we will be here when our clients need us most, and we will maintain our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders, clients, employees, and the communities we serve."

____________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 Financial Highlights Net income $ 73,673 $ 73,363 $ 84,831 Net interest income 181,396 181,112 170,719 Diluted earnings per share 0.77 0.77 0.89 Common equity dividend per share 0.33 0.33 0.33 Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.35 % 1.63 % Return on average equity 10.71 10.57 11.90 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.99 16.74 18.66 Pre-provision net revenue on average assets (1) 1.89 1.85 1.93 Net interest margin 3.61 3.61 3.53 Core net interest margin (1) 3.38 3.44 3.38 Cost of deposits 0.58 0.22 0.04 Cost of core deposits (1) 0.31 0.11 0.03 Efficiency ratio (1) 47.4 48.3 48.0 Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets 1.83 1.86 1.86 Total assets $ 21,688,017 $ 21,619,201 $ 21,094,429 Total deposits 17,352,401 17,746,374 17,115,589 Loans-to-deposit ratio 84.6 % 84.0 % 83.6 % Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits 85.6 89.5 93.8 Book value per share $ 29.45 $ 28.79 $ 30.58 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.38 18.68 20.29 Total capital ratio 15.53 % 14.83 % 14.62 %

____________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $181.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $284,000, or 0.2%, from the third quarter of 2022. The slight increase in net interest income was driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets, as well as a favorable interest impact from fair value hedges on fixed-rate loans, mostly offset by a higher cost of funds.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.61% and unchanged from the third quarter of 2022. The core net interest margin(6) decreased 6 basis points to 3.38%, compared to 3.44% in the prior quarter, predominantly driven by lower loan-related fees as well as a higher cost of funds offsetting the impact of higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $10.7 million, or 6.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a higher cost of funds.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,015,197 $ 8,636 3.37 % $ 665,510 $ 2,754 1.64 % $ 334,371 $ 66 0.08 % Investment securities 4,130,042 24,688 2.39 4,277,444 22,067 2.06 4,833,251 19,522 1.62 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 14,799,417 184,457 4.94 14,986,682 174,204 4.61 14,005,836 157,418 4.46 Total interest-earning assets $ 19,944,656 $ 217,781 4.33 $ 19,929,636 $ 199,025 3.96 $ 19,173,458 $ 177,006 3.66 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 11,021,383 $ 25,865 0.93 % $ 10,839,359 $ 9,873 0.36 % $ 10,471,426 $ 1,694 0.06 % Borrowings 1,157,258 10,520 3.62 966,981 8,040 3.31 400,014 4,593 4.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 12,178,641 $ 36,385 1.19 $ 11,806,340 $ 17,913 0.60 $ 10,871,440 $ 6,287 0.23 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,587,400 $ 6,893,463 $ 6,911,702 Net interest income $ 181,396 $ 181,112 $ 170,719 Net interest margin (3) 3.61 % 3.61 % 3.53 % Cost of deposits (4) 0.58 0.22 0.04 Cost of funds (5) 0.77 0.38 0.14 Cost of core deposits (6) 0.31 0.11 0.03 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 163.77 168.80 176.37

____________________ (1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $3.5 million, $4.6 million, and $7.9 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $2.8 million provision expense, compared to a $1.1 million provision expense for the third quarter of 2022, and a $14.6 million provision recapture for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by changes to the overall size, composition, asset quality trends, and unfunded commitments of the loan portfolio.

The provision recapture for loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 was reflective of favorable changes in the macroeconomic forecasts related to the COVID-19 pandemic relative to prior periods.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Provision for Credit Losses Provision for loan losses $ 3,899 $ 546 $ (14,710 ) Provision for unfunded commitments (1,013 ) 549 51 Provision for held-to-maturity securities (48 ) (18 ) 11 Total provision for credit losses $ 2,838 $ 1,077 $ (14,648 )

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.5 million, an increase of $333,000 from the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank sold $3.6 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans for a net gain of $151,000 and $6.4 million of other loans for no gain, compared with $9.6 million of SBA loans sold for a net gain of $434,000 and $15.0 million of other loans for a net gain of $23,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $6.8 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.6 million decrease in net gain from sales of investment securities, a $1.9 million decrease in trust custodial account fees resulting primarily from a decrease in the market value of assets under custody, a $1.2 million decrease in net gain from loan sales, and a $939,000 decrease in escrow and exchange fees attributable to lower transaction volumes, partially offset by an $851,000 increase in other income.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Noninterest income Loan servicing income $ 346 $ 397 $ 505 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,689 2,704 2,590 Other service fee income 295 323 391 Debit card interchange fee income 1,048 808 769 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 3,359 3,339 3,521 Net gain from sales of loans 151 457 1,334 Net (loss) gain from sales of investment securities - (393 ) 3,585 Trust custodial account fees 9,722 9,951 11,611 Escrow and exchange fees 1,282 1,555 2,221 Other income 1,605 1,023 754 Total noninterest income $ 20,497 $ 20,164 $ 27,281

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $99.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in compensation and benefits.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in deposit expense and a $1.1 million increase in data processing, partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in compensation and benefits.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Noninterest expense Compensation and benefits $ 54,347 $ 56,355 $ 56,076 Premises and occupancy 11,641 12,011 11,403 Data processing 6,991 7,058 5,881 FDIC insurance premiums 1,463 1,461 1,389 Legal and professional services 5,175 4,075 5,870 Marketing expense 1,985 1,912 1,821 Office expense 1,310 1,338 1,463 Loan expense 743 789 857 Deposit expense 6,770 4,846 3,836 Amortization of intangible assets 3,440 3,472 3,880 Other expense 5,317 7,549 4,776 Total noninterest expense $ 99,182 $ 100,866 $ 97,252

Income Tax

For the fourth quarter of 2022, our income tax expense totaled $26.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.2%, compared to income tax expense of $26.0 million and an effective tax rate of 26.1% for the third quarter of 2022, and income tax expense of $30.6 million and an effective tax rate of 26.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For full year 2022, our income tax expense totaled $100.6 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.2%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

Loans held for investment totaled $14.7 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $232.5 million, or 1.6%, from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $380.4 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2021. The decrease from September 30, 2022 was driven primarily by lower loan fundings, partially offset by lower loan prepayments and maturities. The increase from December 31, 2021 was due to loan fundings, partially offset by loan amortization, prepayments, and maturities.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, loan commitments totaled $239.8 million, and new loan fundings totaled $149.1 million, compared with $789.2 million in loan commitments and $450.7 million in new loan fundings for the third quarter of 2022, and $1.48 billion in loan commitments and $1.07 billion in new loan fundings for the fourth quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 84.6%, compared with 84.0% and 83.6%, at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Beginning loan balance $ 14,979,098 $ 15,101,652 $ 13,990,961 New commitments 239,829 789,198 1,479,445 Unfunded new commitments (90,758 ) (338,534 ) (408,963 ) Net new fundings 149,071 450,664 1,070,482 Amortization/maturities/payoffs (481,120 ) (568,615 ) (935,064 ) Net draws on existing lines of credit 107,560 21,416 194,548 Loan sales (9,471 ) (24,701 ) (13,427 ) Charge-offs (4,271 ) (1,318 ) (734 ) Net (decrease) increase (238,231 ) (122,554 ) 315,805 Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment 14,740,867 14,979,098 14,306,766 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1) (61,926 ) (68,124 ) - Ending gross loan balance $ 14,678,941 $ 14,910,974 $ 14,306,766

____________________ (1) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Investor loans secured by real estate Commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied $ 2,660,321 $ 2,771,272 $ 2,771,137 Multifamily 6,112,026 6,199,581 5,891,934 Construction and land 399,034 373,194 277,640 SBA secured by real estate (1) 42,135 42,998 46,917 Total investor loans secured by real estate 9,213,516 9,387,045 8,987,628 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,432,163 2,477,530 2,251,014 Franchise real estate secured 378,057 383,468 380,381 SBA secured by real estate (3) 61,368 64,002 69,184 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,871,588 2,925,000 2,700,579 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 2,160,948 2,164,623 2,103,112 Franchise non-real estate secured 404,791 409,773 392,576 SBA non-real estate secured 11,100 11,557 11,045 Total commercial loans 2,576,839 2,585,953 2,506,733 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 72,997 75,176 95,292 Consumer 3,284 3,761 5,665 Total retail loans 76,281 78,937 100,957 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 14,738,224 14,976,935 14,295,897 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (61,926 ) (68,124 ) - Loans held for investment 14,676,298 14,908,811 14,295,897 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (195,651 ) (195,549 ) (197,752 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 14,480,647 $ 14,713,262 $ 14,098,145 Total unfunded loan commitments 2,489,203 2,823,555 2,507,911 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 2,643 $ 2,163 $ 10,869

____________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $54.8 million, $59.0 million, and $77.1 million as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The total end of period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at December 31, 2022 was 4.61%, compared with 4.34% at September 30, 2022 and 3.95% at December 31, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases reflect higher rates on new loan originations and the repricing of floating rate loans as a result of the Federal Reserve Bank's interest rate increases since March 2022.

The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 34,258 $ 88,708 $ 94,740 Multifamily 28,285 151,269 552,600 Construction and land 31,175 123,557 94,343 Total investor loans secured by real estate 93,718 363,534 741,683 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 24,266 80,676 147,322 Franchise real estate secured 840 14,011 52,034 SBA secured by real estate (3) 4,198 6,468 15,631 Total business loans secured by real estate 29,304 101,155 214,987 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 96,566 288,857 469,018 Franchise non-real estate secured 14,130 22,413 43,219 SBA non-real estate secured 1,058 4,673 3,500 Total commercial loans 111,754 315,943 515,737 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 5,053 8,566 6,800 Consumer - - 238 Total retail loans 5,053 8,566 7,038 Total loan commitments $ 239,829 $ 789,198 $ 1,479,445

____________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments increased to 6.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 5.55% in the third quarter of 2022, and 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2022, our ACL on loans held for investment was $195.7 million, an increase of $102,000 from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $2.1 million from December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company incurred $3.8 million of net charge-offs, compared with $1.1 million of net charge-offs and $1.0 million of net recoveries during the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.

The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment, as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning

ACL Balance Charge-offs Recoveries Provision for

Credit

Losses Ending

ACL Balance Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner occupied $ 37,104 $ (3,632 ) $ - $ 220 $ 33,692 Multifamily 56,086 - - 248 56,334 Construction and land 6,440 - - 674 7,114 SBA secured by real estate (1) 2,955 - - (363 ) 2,592 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 31,826 - 23 491 32,340 Franchise real estate secured 6,710 - - 309 7,019 SBA secured by real estate (3) 4,785 - - (437 ) 4,348 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 35,498 (637 ) 387 (79 ) 35,169 Franchise non-real estate secured 13,194 - - 2,835 16,029 SBA non-real estate secured 440 - 7 (6 ) 441 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 296 - 57 (1 ) 352 Consumer loans 215 (2 ) - 8 221 Totals $ 195,549 $ (4,271 ) $ 474 $ 3,899 $ 195,651

____________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The ratio of ACL to loans held for investment at December 31, 2022 was 1.33%, compared to 1.31% at September 30, 2022 and 1.38% at December 31, 2021. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through bank acquisitions was $54.8 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $59.0 million, or 0.39% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2022, and $77.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets totaled $30.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared with $60.5 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 and $31.3 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Loan delinquencies were $43.3 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, compared to $41.3 million, or 0.28% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2022, and $19.5 million, or 0.14% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2021.

Classified loans totaled $149.3 million, or 1.02% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, compared with $110.1 million, or 0.74% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2022, and $121.8 million, or 0.85% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2021.

The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 30,905 $ 60,464 $ 31,273 Other real estate owned - - - Nonperforming assets $ 30,905 $ 60,464 $ 31,273 Total classified assets (1) $ 149,304 $ 110,143 $ 121,827 Allowance for credit losses 195,651 195,549 197,752 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 633 % 323 % 632 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.21 0.41 0.22 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.14 0.28 0.15 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.02 0.74 0.85 Classified assets to total assets 0.69 0.51 0.58 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended $ 3,797 $ 1,072 $ (981 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter to average total loans 0.03 % 0.01 % (0.01 )% Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.33 1.31 1.38 Delinquent Loans: 30 - 59 days $ 20,538 $ 1,484 $ 1,395 60 - 89 days 185 6,535 - 90+ days 22,625 33,238 18,100 Total delinquency $ 43,348 $ 41,257 $ 19,495 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.14 %

____________________ (1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned. (2) At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2022, 27% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $59.0 million, or 0.39% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2021, 36% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $77.1 million, or 0.54% of loans held for investment.

Investment Securities

At December 31, 2022, available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $2.60 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively, compared to $2.66 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and $4.27 billion and $381.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. In total, investment securities were $3.99 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $57.5 million from $4.05 billion at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $666.4 million from $4.66 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of principal payments, amortization, and redemptions of $85.1 million, partially offset by a mark-to-market fair value loss reduction of $20.6 million. The Company did not purchase or sell any securities during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The decrease in investment securities from December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of $934.7 million in sales, $426.2 million in principal payments, discounts from the AFS securities transferred from HTM, amortization, and redemptions, and a $299.0 million decrease in mark-to-market fair value adjustments as a result of higher interest rates, partially offset by $986.6 million in purchases.

Deposits

At December 31, 2022, deposits totaled $17.35 billion, a decrease of $394.0 million, or 2.2%, from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $236.8 million, or 1.38%, from December 31, 2021.

At December 31, 2022, core deposits(1) totaled $14.85 billion, or 85.6% of total deposits, a decrease of $1.03 billion, or 6.5%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $1.20 billion, or 7.5%, from December 31, 2021. The linked-quarter decrease was partially driven by a $396.7 million decrease in the Bank's commercial escrow and exchange business, as well as declines in commercial and consumer deposit accounts.

At December 31, 2022, non-core deposits totaled $2.50 billion, an increase of $631.7 million, or 33.8%, from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.44 billion, or 135.3%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the addition of $417.7 million in brokered certificates of deposit and an increase of $214.0 million in retail certificates of deposit. The increase from December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by an increase in brokered certificates of deposit.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.58%, compared with 0.22% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was principally driven by higher pricing across all deposit categories, and higher average retail and brokered certificates of deposit. The weighted average cost of core deposits(2) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.31%, compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2022, and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 0.79%, compared to 0.37% at September 30, 2022 and 0.04% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the end-of-period weighted average rate of core deposits was 0.43%, compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2022 and 0.03% at December 31, 2021.

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Deposit Accounts Noninterest-bearing checking $ 6,306,825 $ 6,775,465 $ 6,757,259 Interest-bearing: Checking 3,119,850 3,605,498 3,493,331 Money market/savings 5,422,577 5,493,958 5,801,173 Total core deposits (1) 14,849,252 15,874,921 16,051,763 Brokered money market 30 30 5,553 Retail certificates of deposit 1,086,423 872,421 1,058,273 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 1,416,696 999,002 - Total non-core deposits 2,503,149 1,871,453 1,063,826 Total deposits $ 17,352,401 $ 17,746,374 $ 17,115,589 Cost of deposits 0.58 % 0.22 % 0.04 % Cost of core deposits (2) 0.31 0.11 0.03 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 36.3 38.2 39.5 Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits 85.6 89.5 93.8 Core deposits as a percent of total deposits 85.6 89.5 93.8

____________________ (1) Core deposits are total deposits excluding all certificates of deposits and all brokered deposits. (2) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Borrowings

At December 31, 2022, total borrowings amounted to $1.33 billion, an increase of $400.2 million from September 30, 2022 and an increase of $442.6 million from December 31, 2021. Total borrowings at December 31, 2022 included $1.00 billion of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") term advances and $331.2 million of subordinated debt. The increase in borrowings at December 31, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $400.0 million in FHLB term advances to manage interest rate risk and liquidity. The increase in borrowings at December 31, 2022 as compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $450.0 million in FHLB term advances for the same purpose.

Capital Ratios

At December 31, 2022, our common stockholder's equity was $2.80 billion, or 12.90% of total assets, compared with $2.74 billion, or 12.65% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and $2.89 billion, or 13.68% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, with a book value per share of $29.45, compared with $28.79 at September 30, 2022 and $30.58 at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the ratio of tangible common equity to total assets(1) was 8.88%, compared with 8.59% at September 30, 2022 and 9.52% at December 31, 2021, and tangible book value per share(1) was $19.38, compared with $18.68 at September 30, 2022 and $20.29 at December 31, 2021. The increase in tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 from the prior quarter was primarily driven by net income and other comprehensive income on our AFS securities portfolio during the quarter, partially offset by the dividends paid. The decrease in tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 from December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by the other comprehensive loss from the impact of higher interest rates on our AFS securities portfolio and dividends paid, partially offset by net income in 2022.

The Company implemented the CECL model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At December 31, 2022, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well-capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.

____________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

The following table presents capital ratios and share data as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, Capital Ratios 2022 2022 2021 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.29 % 10.12 % 10.08 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.99 12.36 12.11 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.99 12.36 12.11 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.53 14.83 14.62 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 8.88 8.59 9.52 Pacific Premier Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.80 % 11.64 % 11.62 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.89 14.23 13.96 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.89 14.23 13.96 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.74 15.05 14.70 Share Data Book value per share $ 29.45 $ 28.79 $ 30.58 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.38 18.68 20.29 Common equity dividends declared per share 0.33 0.33 0.33 Closing stock price (2) 31.56 30.96 40.03 Shares issued and outstanding 95,021,760 95,016,767 94,389,543 Market Capitalization (2)(3) $ 2,998,887 $ 2,941,719 $ 3,778,413

____________________ (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per share is set forth below. (2) As of the last trading day prior to period end. (3) Dollars in thousands.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

On January 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on February 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2023. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $22 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has over $17 billion of assets under custody and approximately 39,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access to other sources of liquidity; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; possible impairment charges to goodwill, including any impairment that may result from increased volatility in our stock price; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and related uncertainty as well as the risk and costs related to our adoption of SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the CECL model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; possible credit-related impairments of securities held by us; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; the possibility that we may discontinue, reduce or otherwise limit the level of repurchases of our common stock we may make from time to time pursuant to our stock repurchase program; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; public health crises and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; climate change, including the enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, and severe weather; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,101,249 $ 739,211 $ 972,798 $ 809,259 $ 304,703 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 1,734 1,733 2,216 2,216 2,216 Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 1,388,103 1,385,502 1,390,682 996,382 381,674 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 2,601,013 2,661,079 2,679,070 3,222,095 4,273,864 FHLB, FRB, and other stock 119,918 118,778 118,636 116,973 117,538 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 2,643 2,163 2,957 11,646 10,869 Loans held for investment 14,676,298 14,908,811 15,047,608 14,733,755 14,295,897 Allowance for credit losses (195,651 ) (195,549 ) (196,075 ) (197,517 ) (197,752 ) Loans held for investment, net 14,480,647 14,713,262 14,851,533 14,536,238 14,098,145 Accrued interest receivable 73,784 66,192 66,898 60,922 65,728 Premises and equipment 64,543 65,651 68,435 70,453 71,908 Deferred income taxes, net 183,602 190,948 163,767 133,938 87,344 Bank owned life insurance 460,010 457,301 454,593 451,968 449,353 Intangible assets 55,588 59,028 62,500 65,978 69,571 Goodwill 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 Other assets 253,871 257,041 258,522 242,916 260,204 Total assets $ 21,688,017 $ 21,619,201 $ 21,993,919 $ 21,622,296 $ 21,094,429 LIABILITIES Deposit accounts: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 6,306,825 $ 6,775,465 $ 6,934,318 $ 7,106,548 $ 6,757,259 Interest-bearing: Checking 3,119,850 3,605,498 4,149,432 3,679,067 3,493,331 Money market/savings 5,422,607 5,493,988 5,545,230 5,872,597 5,806,726 Retail certificates of deposit 1,086,423 872,421 855,966 1,031,011 1,058,273 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 1,416,696 999,002 599,667 - - Total interest-bearing 11,045,576 10,970,909 11,150,295 10,582,675 10,358,330 Total deposits 17,352,401 17,746,374 18,084,613 17,689,223 17,115,589 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,000,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 558,000 Subordinated debentures 331,204 331,045 330,886 330,726 330,567 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 206,023 206,386 223,201 219,329 203,962 Total liabilities 18,889,628 18,883,805 19,238,700 18,839,278 18,208,118 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 933 933 933 933 929 Additional paid-in capital 2,362,663 2,357,731 2,353,361 2,348,727 2,351,294 Retained earnings 700,040 657,845 615,943 577,591 541,950 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (265,247 ) (281,113 ) (215,018 ) (144,233 ) (7,862 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,798,389 2,735,396 2,755,219 2,783,018 2,886,311 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,688,017 $ 21,619,201 $ 21,993,919 $ 21,622,296 $ 21,094,429

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 184,457 $ 174,204 $ 157,418 $ 673,720 $ 622,033 Investment securities and other interest-earning assets 33,324 24,821 19,588 94,858 74,706 Total interest income 217,781 199,025 177,006 768,578 696,739 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 25,865 9,873 1,694 40,093 11,817 FHLB advances and other borrowings 5,960 3,480 33 13,131 99 Subordinated debentures 4,560 4,560 4,560 18,242 22,449 Total interest expense 36,385 17,913 6,287 71,466 34,365 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 181,396 181,112 170,719 697,112 662,374 Provision for credit losses 2,838 1,077 (14,648 ) 4,832 (70,876 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 178,558 180,035 185,367 692,280 733,250 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan servicing income 346 397 505 1,664 2,121 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,689 2,704 2,590 10,698 9,219 Other service fee income 295 323 391 1,351 1,566 Debit card interchange fee income 1,048 808 769 3,628 3,489 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 3,359 3,339 3,521 13,159 11,299 Net gain from sales of loans 151 457 1,334 3,238 4,428 Net (loss) gain from sales of investment securities - (393 ) 3,585 1,710 16,906 Trust custodial account fees 9,722 9,951 11,611 41,606 38,176 Escrow and exchange fees 1,282 1,555 2,221 6,325 7,286 Other income 1,605 1,023 754 5,369 13,360 Total noninterest income 20,497 20,164 27,281 88,748 107,850 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 54,347 56,355 56,076 225,245 215,690 Premises and occupancy 11,641 12,011 11,403 47,433 48,234 Data processing 6,991 7,058 5,881 26,649 23,770 FDIC insurance premiums 1,463 1,461 1,389 5,772 5,274 Legal and professional services 5,175 4,075 5,870 17,947 18,554 Marketing expense 1,985 1,912 1,821 7,632 6,917 Office expense 1,310 1,338 1,463 5,103 5,957 Loan expense 743 789 857 3,810 4,469 Deposit expense 6,770 4,846 3,836 19,448 15,654 Merger-related expense - - - - 5 Amortization of intangible assets 3,440 3,472 3,880 13,983 15,936 Other expense 5,317 7,549 4,776 23,648 19,817 Total noninterest expense 99,182 100,866 97,252 396,670 380,277 Net income before income taxes 99,873 99,333 115,396 384,358 460,823 Income tax 26,200 25,970 30,565 100,615 120,934 Net income $ 73,673 $ 73,363 $ 84,831 $ 283,743 $ 339,889 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.77 $ 0.90 $ 2.99 $ 3.60 Diluted 0.77 0.77 0.89 2.98 3.58 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 93,810,468 93,793,502 93,415,304 93,718,293 93,532,109 Diluted 94,176,633 94,120,637 93,906,491 94,091,461 94,012,137

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,015,197 $ 8,636 3.37 % $ 665,510 $ 2,754 1.64 % $ 334,371 $ 66 0.08 % Investment securities 4,130,042 24,688 2.39 4,277,444 22,067 2.06 4,833,251 19,522 1.62 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 14,799,417 184,457 4.94 14,986,682 174,204 4.61 14,005,836 157,418 4.46 Total interest-earning assets 19,944,656 217,781 4.33 19,929,636 199,025 3.96 19,173,458 177,006 3.66 Noninterest-earning assets 1,784,277 1,757,800 1,693,547 Total assets $ 21,728,933 $ 21,687,436 $ 20,867,005 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 3,320,146 $ 3,752 0.45 % $ 3,812,448 $ 1,658 0.17 % $ 3,501,323 $ 225 0.03 % Money market 4,998,726 7,897 0.63 5,053,890 2,940 0.23 5,467,559 925 0.07 Savings 443,016 310 0.28 434,591 28 0.03 418,218 27 0.03 Retail certificates of deposit 975,958 3,941 1.60 835,645 1,420 0.67 1,084,326 517 0.19 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 1,283,537 9,965 3.08 702,785 3,827 2.16 - - - Total interest-bearing deposits 11,021,383 25,865 0.93 10,839,359 9,873 0.36 10,471,426 1,694 0.06 FHLB advances and other borrowings 826,125 5,960 2.86 636,006 3,480 2.17 69,538 33 0.19 Subordinated debentures 331,133 4,560 5.51 330,975 4,560 5.51 330,476 4,560 5.52 Total borrowings 1,157,258 10,520 3.62 966,981 8,040 3.31 400,014 4,593 4.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,178,641 36,385 1.19 11,806,340 17,913 0.60 10,871,440 6,287 0.23 Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,587,400 6,893,463 6,911,702 Other liabilities 211,731 212,509 232,863 Total liabilities 18,977,772 18,912,312 18,016,005 Stockholders' equity 2,751,161 2,775,124 2,851,000 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,728,933 $ 21,687,436 $ 20,867,005 Net interest income $ 181,396 $ 181,112 $ 170,719 Net interest margin (3) 3.61 % 3.61 % 3.53 % Cost of deposits (4) 0.58 0.22 0.04 Cost of funds (5) 0.77 0.38 0.14 Cost of core deposits (6) 0.31 0.11 0.03 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 163.77 168.80 176.37

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 678,270 $ 12,691 1.87 % $ 904,159 $ 877 0.10 % Investment securities 4,301,005 82,167 1.91 4,495,956 73,829 1.64 Loans receivable, net (1)(2) 14,767,554 673,720 4.56 13,497,119 622,033 4.61 Total interest-earning assets 19,746,829 768,578 3.89 18,897,234 696,739 3.69 Noninterest-earning assets 1,766,599 1,595,168 Total assets $ 21,513,428 $ 20,492,402 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 3,681,244 $ 6,351 0.17 % $ 3,276,638 $ 1,270 0.04 % Money market 5,155,785 12,735 0.25 5,507,469 6,824 0.12 Savings 433,156 391 0.09 393,332 251 0.06 Retail certificates of deposit 944,963 6,498 0.69 1,248,956 3,332 0.27 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 520,652 14,118 2.71 29,645 140 0.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,735,800 40,093 0.37 10,456,040 11,817 0.11 FHLB advances and other borrowings 574,320 13,131 2.29 24,947 99 0.40 Subordinated debentures 330,885 18,242 5.51 410,067 22,449 5.47 Total borrowings 905,205 31,373 3.47 435,014 22,548 5.18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,641,005 71,466 0.61 10,891,054 34,365 0.32 Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,859,141 6,527,259 Other liabilities 224,739 275,496 Total liabilities 18,724,885 17,693,809 Stockholders' equity 2,788,543 2,798,593 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,513,428 $ 20,492,402 Net interest income $ 697,112 $ 662,374 Net interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.37 % Net interest margin (3) 3.53 3.51 Cost of deposits (4) 0.23 0.07 Cost of funds (5) 0.39 0.20 Cost of core deposits (6) 0.12 0.05 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 169.63 173.51

____________________ (1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs and discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $3.5 million, $4.6 million, and $7.9 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $21.7 million and $36.7 million, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,660,321 $ 2,771,272 $ 2,788,715 $ 2,774,650 $ 2,771,137 Multifamily 6,112,026 6,199,581 6,188,086 6,041,085 5,891,934 Construction and land 399,034 373,194 331,734 303,811 277,640 SBA secured by real estate (1) 42,135 42,998 44,199 42,642 46,917 Total investor loans secured by real estate 9,213,516 9,387,045 9,352,734 9,162,188 8,987,628 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,432,163 2,477,530 2,486,747 2,391,984 2,251,014 Franchise real estate secured 378,057 383,468 387,683 384,267 380,381 SBA secured by real estate (3) 61,368 64,002 67,191 68,466 69,184 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,871,588 2,925,000 2,941,621 2,844,717 2,700,579 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 2,160,948 2,164,623 2,295,421 2,242,632 2,103,112 Franchise non-real estate secured 404,791 409,773 415,830 388,322 392,576 SBA non-real estate secured 11,100 11,557 11,008 10,761 11,045 Total commercial loans 2,576,839 2,585,953 2,722,259 2,641,715 2,506,733 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 72,997 75,176 77,951 79,978 95,292 Consumer 3,284 3,761 4,130 5,157 5,665 Total retail loans 76,281 78,937 82,081 85,135 100,957 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 14,738,224 14,976,935 15,098,695 14,733,755 14,295,897 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (61,926 ) (68,124 ) (51,087 ) - - Loans held for investment 14,676,298 14,908,811 15,047,608 14,733,755 14,295,897 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (195,651 ) (195,549 ) (196,075 ) (197,517 ) (197,752 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 14,480,647 $ 14,713,262 $ 14,851,533 $ 14,536,238 $ 14,098,145 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 2,643 $ 2,163 $ 2,957 $ 11,646 $ 10,869

____________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $54.8 million, $59.0 million, $63.6 million, $71.2 million, and $77.1 million as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 30,905 $ 60,464 $ 44,445 $ 55,309 $ 31,273 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 30,905 $ 60,464 $ 44,445 $ 55,309 $ 31,273 Total classified assets (1) $ 149,304 $ 110,143 $ 106,153 $ 122,528 $ 121,827 Allowance for credit losses 195,651 195,549 196,075 197,517 197,752 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 633 % 323 % 441 % 357 % 632 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.21 0.41 0.30 0.38 0.22 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.14 0.28 0.20 0.26 0.15 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.02 0.74 0.71 0.83 0.85 Classified assets to total assets 0.69 0.51 0.48 0.57 0.58 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended $ 3,797 $ 1,072 $ 5,245 $ 446 $ (981 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter to average total loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.04 % - % (0.01 )% Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.33 1.31 1.30 1.34 1.38 Delinquent Loans: 30 - 59 days $ 20,538 $ 1,484 $ 6,915 $ 25,332 $ 1,395 60 - 89 days 185 6,535 - 74 - 90+ days 22,625 33,238 29,360 18,245 18,100 Total delinquency $ 43,348 $ 41,257 $ 36,275 $ 43,651 $ 19,495 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.14 %

____________________ (1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned. (2) At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2022, 27% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $59.0 million, or 0.39% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2022, 29% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $63.6 million, or 0.42% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2022, 32% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount $71.2 million, or 0.48% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2021, 36% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $77.1 million, or 0.54% of loans held for investment.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NONACCRUAL LOANS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Collateral

Dependent

Loans ACL Non-

Collateral

Dependent

Loans ACL Total

Nonaccrual

Loans Nonaccrual

Loans With

No ACL December 31, 2022 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 4,429 $ - $ - $ - $ 4,429 $ 4,429 Multifamily 8,780 - - - 8,780 8,780 SBA secured by real estate (2) 533 - - - 533 533 Total investor loans secured by real estate 13,742 - - - 13,742 13,742 Business loans secured by real estate (3) CRE owner-occupied 11,475 1,742 - - 11,475 9,733 SBA secured by real estate (4) 1,191 - - - 1,191 1,191 Total business loans secured by real estate 12,666 1,742 - - 12,666 10,924 Commercial loans (5) Commercial and industrial 3,908 - - - 3,908 3,908 SBA not secured by real estate 589 - - - 589 589 Total commercial loans 4,497 - - - 4,497 4,497 Totals nonaccrual loans $ 30,905 $ 1,742 $ - $ - $ 30,905 $ 29,163

____________________ (1) The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral. (2) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (3) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (4) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (5) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.