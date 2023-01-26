IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $73.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $73.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $84.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.36%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 10.71%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 16.99%, compared to 1.35%, 10.57%, and 16.74%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 and 1.63%, 11.90%, and 18.66%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $21.69 billion, compared to $21.62 billion at September 30, 2022 and $21.09 billion at December 31, 2021.
Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our fourth quarter results reflect the benefits of the actions we took over the past several quarters to proactively manage risk and position the balance sheet for higher interest rates. Despite a more challenging operating environment, we continued to deliver solid financial performance, including an increase in pre-provision net revenue(1) and higher returns compared to the prior quarter. Tangible book value per share(1) grew nearly 4% during the fourth quarter, and all of our capital ratios increased.
"We remain committed to our disciplined, consistent approach to new business development, which enabled us to add attractive full banking relationships with high quality commercial clients during the current quarter. With higher interest rates impacting demand for commercial real estate and multifamily loans, coupled with our conservative approach to new loan production, we saw a slight contraction in total loans during the fourth quarter. Our core commercial deposit base remained relatively stable, but the lower level of commercial real estate transactions continued to result in deposit outflows from our commercial escrow and exchange business. We replaced these outflows with additional time deposits of varying maturities, keeping our loan-to-deposit ratio in the mid-80% range.
"As we head into 2023, our strong liquidity and capital levels provide us with optionality as we navigate an uncertain economic environment. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, our teams began executing on new initiatives and marketing efforts to expand the products and services we are offering to existing clients and to enhance new client acquisitions, which we expect will drive growth in future periods. As always, we will be here when our clients need us most, and we will maintain our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders, clients, employees, and the communities we serve."
|____________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
Financial Highlights
Net income
$
73,673
$
73,363
$
84,831
Net interest income
181,396
181,112
170,719
Diluted earnings per share
0.77
0.77
0.89
Common equity dividend per share
0.33
0.33
0.33
Return on average assets
1.36
%
1.35
%
1.63
%
Return on average equity
10.71
10.57
11.90
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.99
16.74
18.66
Pre-provision net revenue on average assets (1)
1.89
1.85
1.93
Net interest margin
3.61
3.61
3.53
Core net interest margin (1)
3.38
3.44
3.38
Cost of deposits
0.58
0.22
0.04
Cost of core deposits (1)
0.31
0.11
0.03
Efficiency ratio (1)
47.4
48.3
48.0
Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets
1.83
1.86
1.86
Total assets
$
21,688,017
$
21,619,201
$
21,094,429
Total deposits
17,352,401
17,746,374
17,115,589
Loans-to-deposit ratio
84.6
%
84.0
%
83.6
%
Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits
85.6
89.5
93.8
Book value per share
$
29.45
$
28.79
$
30.58
Tangible book value per share (1)
19.38
18.68
20.29
Total capital ratio
15.53
%
14.83
%
14.62
%
|____________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $181.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $284,000, or 0.2%, from the third quarter of 2022. The slight increase in net interest income was driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets, as well as a favorable interest impact from fair value hedges on fixed-rate loans, mostly offset by a higher cost of funds.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.61% and unchanged from the third quarter of 2022. The core net interest margin(6) decreased 6 basis points to 3.38%, compared to 3.44% in the prior quarter, predominantly driven by lower loan-related fees as well as a higher cost of funds offsetting the impact of higher yields on interest-earning assets.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $10.7 million, or 6.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a higher cost of funds.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,015,197
$
8,636
3.37
%
$
665,510
$
2,754
1.64
%
$
334,371
$
66
0.08
%
Investment securities
4,130,042
24,688
2.39
4,277,444
22,067
2.06
4,833,251
19,522
1.62
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
14,799,417
184,457
4.94
14,986,682
174,204
4.61
14,005,836
157,418
4.46
Total interest-earning assets
$
19,944,656
$
217,781
4.33
$
19,929,636
$
199,025
3.96
$
19,173,458
$
177,006
3.66
Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
11,021,383
$
25,865
0.93
%
$
10,839,359
$
9,873
0.36
%
$
10,471,426
$
1,694
0.06
%
Borrowings
1,157,258
10,520
3.62
966,981
8,040
3.31
400,014
4,593
4.59
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
12,178,641
$
36,385
1.19
$
11,806,340
$
17,913
0.60
$
10,871,440
$
6,287
0.23
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
6,587,400
$
6,893,463
$
6,911,702
Net interest income
$
181,396
$
181,112
$
170,719
Net interest margin (3)
3.61
%
3.61
%
3.53
%
Cost of deposits (4)
0.58
0.22
0.04
Cost of funds (5)
0.77
0.38
0.14
Cost of core deposits (6)
0.31
0.11
0.03
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
163.77
168.80
176.37
|____________________
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $3.5 million, $4.6 million, and $7.9 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3)
Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $2.8 million provision expense, compared to a $1.1 million provision expense for the third quarter of 2022, and a $14.6 million provision recapture for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by changes to the overall size, composition, asset quality trends, and unfunded commitments of the loan portfolio.
The provision recapture for loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 was reflective of favorable changes in the macroeconomic forecasts related to the COVID-19 pandemic relative to prior periods.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for loan losses
$
3,899
$
546
$
(14,710
)
Provision for unfunded commitments
(1,013
)
549
51
Provision for held-to-maturity securities
(48
)
(18
)
11
Total provision for credit losses
$
2,838
$
1,077
$
(14,648
)
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.5 million, an increase of $333,000 from the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank sold $3.6 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans for a net gain of $151,000 and $6.4 million of other loans for no gain, compared with $9.6 million of SBA loans sold for a net gain of $434,000 and $15.0 million of other loans for a net gain of $23,000 in the third quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $6.8 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.6 million decrease in net gain from sales of investment securities, a $1.9 million decrease in trust custodial account fees resulting primarily from a decrease in the market value of assets under custody, a $1.2 million decrease in net gain from loan sales, and a $939,000 decrease in escrow and exchange fees attributable to lower transaction volumes, partially offset by an $851,000 increase in other income.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Noninterest income
Loan servicing income
$
346
$
397
$
505
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,689
2,704
2,590
Other service fee income
295
323
391
Debit card interchange fee income
1,048
808
769
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
3,359
3,339
3,521
Net gain from sales of loans
151
457
1,334
Net (loss) gain from sales of investment securities
-
(393
)
3,585
Trust custodial account fees
9,722
9,951
11,611
Escrow and exchange fees
1,282
1,555
2,221
Other income
1,605
1,023
754
Total noninterest income
$
20,497
$
20,164
$
27,281
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $99.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in compensation and benefits.
Noninterest expense increased by $1.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in deposit expense and a $1.1 million increase in data processing, partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in compensation and benefits.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
$
54,347
$
56,355
$
56,076
Premises and occupancy
11,641
12,011
11,403
Data processing
6,991
7,058
5,881
FDIC insurance premiums
1,463
1,461
1,389
Legal and professional services
5,175
4,075
5,870
Marketing expense
1,985
1,912
1,821
Office expense
1,310
1,338
1,463
Loan expense
743
789
857
Deposit expense
6,770
4,846
3,836
Amortization of intangible assets
3,440
3,472
3,880
Other expense
5,317
7,549
4,776
Total noninterest expense
$
99,182
$
100,866
$
97,252
Income Tax
For the fourth quarter of 2022, our income tax expense totaled $26.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.2%, compared to income tax expense of $26.0 million and an effective tax rate of 26.1% for the third quarter of 2022, and income tax expense of $30.6 million and an effective tax rate of 26.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
For full year 2022, our income tax expense totaled $100.6 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.2%.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans
Loans held for investment totaled $14.7 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $232.5 million, or 1.6%, from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $380.4 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2021. The decrease from September 30, 2022 was driven primarily by lower loan fundings, partially offset by lower loan prepayments and maturities. The increase from December 31, 2021 was due to loan fundings, partially offset by loan amortization, prepayments, and maturities.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, loan commitments totaled $239.8 million, and new loan fundings totaled $149.1 million, compared with $789.2 million in loan commitments and $450.7 million in new loan fundings for the third quarter of 2022, and $1.48 billion in loan commitments and $1.07 billion in new loan fundings for the fourth quarter of 2021.
At December 31, 2022, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 84.6%, compared with 84.0% and 83.6%, at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Beginning loan balance
$
14,979,098
$
15,101,652
$
13,990,961
New commitments
239,829
789,198
1,479,445
Unfunded new commitments
(90,758
)
(338,534
)
(408,963
)
Net new fundings
149,071
450,664
1,070,482
Amortization/maturities/payoffs
(481,120
)
(568,615
)
(935,064
)
Net draws on existing lines of credit
107,560
21,416
194,548
Loan sales
(9,471
)
(24,701
)
(13,427
)
Charge-offs
(4,271
)
(1,318
)
(734
)
Net (decrease) increase
(238,231
)
(122,554
)
315,805
Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment
14,740,867
14,979,098
14,306,766
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1)
(61,926
)
(68,124
)
-
Ending gross loan balance
$
14,678,941
$
14,910,974
$
14,306,766
|____________________
(1)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Investor loans secured by real estate
Commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied
$
2,660,321
$
2,771,272
$
2,771,137
Multifamily
6,112,026
6,199,581
5,891,934
Construction and land
399,034
373,194
277,640
SBA secured by real estate (1)
42,135
42,998
46,917
Total investor loans secured by real estate
9,213,516
9,387,045
8,987,628
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,432,163
2,477,530
2,251,014
Franchise real estate secured
378,057
383,468
380,381
SBA secured by real estate (3)
61,368
64,002
69,184
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,871,588
2,925,000
2,700,579
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
2,160,948
2,164,623
2,103,112
Franchise non-real estate secured
404,791
409,773
392,576
SBA non-real estate secured
11,100
11,557
11,045
Total commercial loans
2,576,839
2,585,953
2,506,733
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
72,997
75,176
95,292
Consumer
3,284
3,761
5,665
Total retail loans
76,281
78,937
100,957
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
14,738,224
14,976,935
14,295,897
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(61,926
)
(68,124
)
-
Loans held for investment
14,676,298
14,908,811
14,295,897
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(195,651
)
(195,549
)
(197,752
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
14,480,647
$
14,713,262
$
14,098,145
Total unfunded loan commitments
2,489,203
2,823,555
2,507,911
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
2,643
$
2,163
$
10,869
|____________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $54.8 million, $59.0 million, and $77.1 million as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The total end of period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at December 31, 2022 was 4.61%, compared with 4.34% at September 30, 2022 and 3.95% at December 31, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases reflect higher rates on new loan originations and the repricing of floating rate loans as a result of the Federal Reserve Bank's interest rate increases since March 2022.
The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
34,258
$
88,708
$
94,740
Multifamily
28,285
151,269
552,600
Construction and land
31,175
123,557
94,343
Total investor loans secured by real estate
93,718
363,534
741,683
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
24,266
80,676
147,322
Franchise real estate secured
840
14,011
52,034
SBA secured by real estate (3)
4,198
6,468
15,631
Total business loans secured by real estate
29,304
101,155
214,987
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
96,566
288,857
469,018
Franchise non-real estate secured
14,130
22,413
43,219
SBA non-real estate secured
1,058
4,673
3,500
Total commercial loans
111,754
315,943
515,737
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
5,053
8,566
6,800
Consumer
-
-
238
Total retail loans
5,053
8,566
7,038
Total loan commitments
$
239,829
$
789,198
$
1,479,445
|____________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments increased to 6.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 5.55% in the third quarter of 2022, and 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At December 31, 2022, our ACL on loans held for investment was $195.7 million, an increase of $102,000 from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $2.1 million from December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company incurred $3.8 million of net charge-offs, compared with $1.1 million of net charge-offs and $1.0 million of net recoveries during the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.
The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment, as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning
Charge-offs
Recoveries
Provision for
Ending
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner occupied
$
37,104
$
(3,632
)
$
-
$
220
$
33,692
Multifamily
56,086
-
-
248
56,334
Construction and land
6,440
-
-
674
7,114
SBA secured by real estate (1)
2,955
-
-
(363
)
2,592
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
31,826
-
23
491
32,340
Franchise real estate secured
6,710
-
-
309
7,019
SBA secured by real estate (3)
4,785
-
-
(437
)
4,348
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
35,498
(637
)
387
(79
)
35,169
Franchise non-real estate secured
13,194
-
-
2,835
16,029
SBA non-real estate secured
440
-
7
(6
)
441
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
296
-
57
(1
)
352
Consumer loans
215
(2
)
-
8
221
Totals
$
195,549
$
(4,271
)
$
474
$
3,899
$
195,651
|____________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The ratio of ACL to loans held for investment at December 31, 2022 was 1.33%, compared to 1.31% at September 30, 2022 and 1.38% at December 31, 2021. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through bank acquisitions was $54.8 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $59.0 million, or 0.39% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2022, and $77.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2021.
Nonperforming assets totaled $30.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared with $60.5 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 and $31.3 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Loan delinquencies were $43.3 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, compared to $41.3 million, or 0.28% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2022, and $19.5 million, or 0.14% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2021.
Classified loans totaled $149.3 million, or 1.02% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, compared with $110.1 million, or 0.74% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2022, and $121.8 million, or 0.85% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2021.
The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans
$
30,905
$
60,464
$
31,273
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$
30,905
$
60,464
$
31,273
Total classified assets (1)
$
149,304
$
110,143
$
121,827
Allowance for credit losses
195,651
195,549
197,752
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
633
%
323
%
632
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.21
0.41
0.22
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.14
0.28
0.15
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
1.02
0.74
0.85
Classified assets to total assets
0.69
0.51
0.58
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended
$
3,797
$
1,072
$
(981
)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter to average total loans
0.03
%
0.01
%
(0.01
)%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.33
1.31
1.38
Delinquent Loans:
30 - 59 days
$
20,538
$
1,484
$
1,395
60 - 89 days
185
6,535
-
90+ days
22,625
33,238
18,100
Total delinquency
$
43,348
$
41,257
$
19,495
Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment
0.30
%
0.28
%
0.14
%
|____________________
(1)
Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned.
(2)
At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2022, 27% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $59.0 million, or 0.39% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2021, 36% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $77.1 million, or 0.54% of loans held for investment.
Investment Securities
At December 31, 2022, available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $2.60 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively, compared to $2.66 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and $4.27 billion and $381.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. In total, investment securities were $3.99 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $57.5 million from $4.05 billion at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $666.4 million from $4.66 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of principal payments, amortization, and redemptions of $85.1 million, partially offset by a mark-to-market fair value loss reduction of $20.6 million. The Company did not purchase or sell any securities during the fourth quarter of 2022.
The decrease in investment securities from December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of $934.7 million in sales, $426.2 million in principal payments, discounts from the AFS securities transferred from HTM, amortization, and redemptions, and a $299.0 million decrease in mark-to-market fair value adjustments as a result of higher interest rates, partially offset by $986.6 million in purchases.
Deposits
At December 31, 2022, deposits totaled $17.35 billion, a decrease of $394.0 million, or 2.2%, from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $236.8 million, or 1.38%, from December 31, 2021.
At December 31, 2022, core deposits(1) totaled $14.85 billion, or 85.6% of total deposits, a decrease of $1.03 billion, or 6.5%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $1.20 billion, or 7.5%, from December 31, 2021. The linked-quarter decrease was partially driven by a $396.7 million decrease in the Bank's commercial escrow and exchange business, as well as declines in commercial and consumer deposit accounts.
At December 31, 2022, non-core deposits totaled $2.50 billion, an increase of $631.7 million, or 33.8%, from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.44 billion, or 135.3%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the addition of $417.7 million in brokered certificates of deposit and an increase of $214.0 million in retail certificates of deposit. The increase from December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by an increase in brokered certificates of deposit.
The weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.58%, compared with 0.22% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was principally driven by higher pricing across all deposit categories, and higher average retail and brokered certificates of deposit. The weighted average cost of core deposits(2) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.31%, compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2022, and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
At December 31, 2022, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 0.79%, compared to 0.37% at September 30, 2022 and 0.04% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the end-of-period weighted average rate of core deposits was 0.43%, compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2022 and 0.03% at December 31, 2021.
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Deposit Accounts
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
6,306,825
$
6,775,465
$
6,757,259
Interest-bearing:
Checking
3,119,850
3,605,498
3,493,331
Money market/savings
5,422,577
5,493,958
5,801,173
Total core deposits (1)
14,849,252
15,874,921
16,051,763
Brokered money market
30
30
5,553
Retail certificates of deposit
1,086,423
872,421
1,058,273
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
1,416,696
999,002
-
Total non-core deposits
2,503,149
1,871,453
1,063,826
Total deposits
$
17,352,401
$
17,746,374
$
17,115,589
Cost of deposits
0.58
%
0.22
%
0.04
%
Cost of core deposits (2)
0.31
0.11
0.03
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
36.3
38.2
39.5
Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits
85.6
89.5
93.8
Core deposits as a percent of total deposits
85.6
89.5
93.8
|____________________
(1)
Core deposits are total deposits excluding all certificates of deposits and all brokered deposits.
(2)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Borrowings
At December 31, 2022, total borrowings amounted to $1.33 billion, an increase of $400.2 million from September 30, 2022 and an increase of $442.6 million from December 31, 2021. Total borrowings at December 31, 2022 included $1.00 billion of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") term advances and $331.2 million of subordinated debt. The increase in borrowings at December 31, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $400.0 million in FHLB term advances to manage interest rate risk and liquidity. The increase in borrowings at December 31, 2022 as compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $450.0 million in FHLB term advances for the same purpose.
Capital Ratios
At December 31, 2022, our common stockholder's equity was $2.80 billion, or 12.90% of total assets, compared with $2.74 billion, or 12.65% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and $2.89 billion, or 13.68% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, with a book value per share of $29.45, compared with $28.79 at September 30, 2022 and $30.58 at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the ratio of tangible common equity to total assets(1) was 8.88%, compared with 8.59% at September 30, 2022 and 9.52% at December 31, 2021, and tangible book value per share(1) was $19.38, compared with $18.68 at September 30, 2022 and $20.29 at December 31, 2021. The increase in tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 from the prior quarter was primarily driven by net income and other comprehensive income on our AFS securities portfolio during the quarter, partially offset by the dividends paid. The decrease in tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 from December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by the other comprehensive loss from the impact of higher interest rates on our AFS securities portfolio and dividends paid, partially offset by net income in 2022.
The Company implemented the CECL model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At December 31, 2022, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well-capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.
|____________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
The following table presents capital ratios and share data as of the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Capital Ratios
2022
2022
2021
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.29
%
10.12
%
10.08
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.99
12.36
12.11
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.99
12.36
12.11
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.53
14.83
14.62
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
8.88
8.59
9.52
Pacific Premier Bank
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.80
%
11.64
%
11.62
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.89
14.23
13.96
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.89
14.23
13.96
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.74
15.05
14.70
Share Data
Book value per share
$
29.45
$
28.79
$
30.58
Tangible book value per share (1)
19.38
18.68
20.29
Common equity dividends declared per share
0.33
0.33
0.33
Closing stock price (2)
31.56
30.96
40.03
Shares issued and outstanding
95,021,760
95,016,767
94,389,543
Market Capitalization (2)(3)
$
2,998,887
$
2,941,719
$
3,778,413
|____________________
(1)
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per share is set forth below.
(2)
As of the last trading day prior to period end.
(3)
Dollars in thousands.
Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program
On January 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on February 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2023. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on January 26, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts page of the Company's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended. The conference call can be accessed by telephone at (866) 290-5977. Participants should ask to be joined into the Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. call. Additionally, a telephone replay will be made available through February 2, 2023 at (877) 344-7529, access code 4933909.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $22 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has over $17 billion of assets under custody and approximately 39,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make.
Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access to other sources of liquidity; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; possible impairment charges to goodwill, including any impairment that may result from increased volatility in our stock price; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and related uncertainty as well as the risk and costs related to our adoption of SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the CECL model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; possible credit-related impairments of securities held by us; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; the possibility that we may discontinue, reduce or otherwise limit the level of repurchases of our common stock we may make from time to time pursuant to our stock repurchase program; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; public health crises and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; climate change, including the enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, and severe weather; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,101,249
$
739,211
$
972,798
$
809,259
$
304,703
Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
1,734
1,733
2,216
2,216
2,216
Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
1,388,103
1,385,502
1,390,682
996,382
381,674
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
2,601,013
2,661,079
2,679,070
3,222,095
4,273,864
FHLB, FRB, and other stock
119,918
118,778
118,636
116,973
117,538
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
2,643
2,163
2,957
11,646
10,869
Loans held for investment
14,676,298
14,908,811
15,047,608
14,733,755
14,295,897
Allowance for credit losses
(195,651
)
(195,549
)
(196,075
)
(197,517
)
(197,752
)
Loans held for investment, net
14,480,647
14,713,262
14,851,533
14,536,238
14,098,145
Accrued interest receivable
73,784
66,192
66,898
60,922
65,728
Premises and equipment
64,543
65,651
68,435
70,453
71,908
Deferred income taxes, net
183,602
190,948
163,767
133,938
87,344
Bank owned life insurance
460,010
457,301
454,593
451,968
449,353
Intangible assets
55,588
59,028
62,500
65,978
69,571
Goodwill
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
Other assets
253,871
257,041
258,522
242,916
260,204
Total assets
$
21,688,017
$
21,619,201
$
21,993,919
$
21,622,296
$
21,094,429
LIABILITIES
Deposit accounts:
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
6,306,825
$
6,775,465
$
6,934,318
$
7,106,548
$
6,757,259
Interest-bearing:
Checking
3,119,850
3,605,498
4,149,432
3,679,067
3,493,331
Money market/savings
5,422,607
5,493,988
5,545,230
5,872,597
5,806,726
Retail certificates of deposit
1,086,423
872,421
855,966
1,031,011
1,058,273
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
1,416,696
999,002
599,667
-
-
Total interest-bearing
11,045,576
10,970,909
11,150,295
10,582,675
10,358,330
Total deposits
17,352,401
17,746,374
18,084,613
17,689,223
17,115,589
FHLB advances and other borrowings
1,000,000
600,000
600,000
600,000
558,000
Subordinated debentures
331,204
331,045
330,886
330,726
330,567
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
206,023
206,386
223,201
219,329
203,962
Total liabilities
18,889,628
18,883,805
19,238,700
18,839,278
18,208,118
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
933
933
933
933
929
Additional paid-in capital
2,362,663
2,357,731
2,353,361
2,348,727
2,351,294
Retained earnings
700,040
657,845
615,943
577,591
541,950
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(265,247
)
(281,113
)
(215,018
)
(144,233
)
(7,862
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,798,389
2,735,396
2,755,219
2,783,018
2,886,311
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
21,688,017
$
21,619,201
$
21,993,919
$
21,622,296
$
21,094,429
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
184,457
$
174,204
$
157,418
$
673,720
$
622,033
Investment securities and other interest-earning assets
33,324
24,821
19,588
94,858
74,706
Total interest income
217,781
199,025
177,006
768,578
696,739
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
25,865
9,873
1,694
40,093
11,817
FHLB advances and other borrowings
5,960
3,480
33
13,131
99
Subordinated debentures
4,560
4,560
4,560
18,242
22,449
Total interest expense
36,385
17,913
6,287
71,466
34,365
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
181,396
181,112
170,719
697,112
662,374
Provision for credit losses
2,838
1,077
(14,648
)
4,832
(70,876
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
178,558
180,035
185,367
692,280
733,250
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan servicing income
346
397
505
1,664
2,121
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,689
2,704
2,590
10,698
9,219
Other service fee income
295
323
391
1,351
1,566
Debit card interchange fee income
1,048
808
769
3,628
3,489
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
3,359
3,339
3,521
13,159
11,299
Net gain from sales of loans
151
457
1,334
3,238
4,428
Net (loss) gain from sales of investment securities
-
(393
)
3,585
1,710
16,906
Trust custodial account fees
9,722
9,951
11,611
41,606
38,176
Escrow and exchange fees
1,282
1,555
2,221
6,325
7,286
Other income
1,605
1,023
754
5,369
13,360
Total noninterest income
20,497
20,164
27,281
88,748
107,850
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
54,347
56,355
56,076
225,245
215,690
Premises and occupancy
11,641
12,011
11,403
47,433
48,234
Data processing
6,991
7,058
5,881
26,649
23,770
FDIC insurance premiums
1,463
1,461
1,389
5,772
5,274
Legal and professional services
5,175
4,075
5,870
17,947
18,554
Marketing expense
1,985
1,912
1,821
7,632
6,917
Office expense
1,310
1,338
1,463
5,103
5,957
Loan expense
743
789
857
3,810
4,469
Deposit expense
6,770
4,846
3,836
19,448
15,654
Merger-related expense
-
-
-
-
5
Amortization of intangible assets
3,440
3,472
3,880
13,983
15,936
Other expense
5,317
7,549
4,776
23,648
19,817
Total noninterest expense
99,182
100,866
97,252
396,670
380,277
Net income before income taxes
99,873
99,333
115,396
384,358
460,823
Income tax
26,200
25,970
30,565
100,615
120,934
Net income
$
73,673
$
73,363
$
84,831
$
283,743
$
339,889
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.78
$
0.77
$
0.90
$
2.99
$
3.60
Diluted
0.77
0.77
0.89
2.98
3.58
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
93,810,468
93,793,502
93,415,304
93,718,293
93,532,109
Diluted
94,176,633
94,120,637
93,906,491
94,091,461
94,012,137
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,015,197
$
8,636
3.37
%
$
665,510
$
2,754
1.64
%
$
334,371
$
66
0.08
%
Investment securities
4,130,042
24,688
2.39
4,277,444
22,067
2.06
4,833,251
19,522
1.62
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
14,799,417
184,457
4.94
14,986,682
174,204
4.61
14,005,836
157,418
4.46
Total interest-earning assets
19,944,656
217,781
4.33
19,929,636
199,025
3.96
19,173,458
177,006
3.66
Noninterest-earning assets
1,784,277
1,757,800
1,693,547
Total assets
$
21,728,933
$
21,687,436
$
20,867,005
Liabilities and Equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
$
3,320,146
$
3,752
0.45
%
$
3,812,448
$
1,658
0.17
%
$
3,501,323
$
225
0.03
%
Money market
4,998,726
7,897
0.63
5,053,890
2,940
0.23
5,467,559
925
0.07
Savings
443,016
310
0.28
434,591
28
0.03
418,218
27
0.03
Retail certificates of deposit
975,958
3,941
1.60
835,645
1,420
0.67
1,084,326
517
0.19
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
1,283,537
9,965
3.08
702,785
3,827
2.16
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,021,383
25,865
0.93
10,839,359
9,873
0.36
10,471,426
1,694
0.06
FHLB advances and other borrowings
826,125
5,960
2.86
636,006
3,480
2.17
69,538
33
0.19
Subordinated debentures
331,133
4,560
5.51
330,975
4,560
5.51
330,476
4,560
5.52
Total borrowings
1,157,258
10,520
3.62
966,981
8,040
3.31
400,014
4,593
4.59
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,178,641
36,385
1.19
11,806,340
17,913
0.60
10,871,440
6,287
0.23
Noninterest-bearing deposits
6,587,400
6,893,463
6,911,702
Other liabilities
211,731
212,509
232,863
Total liabilities
18,977,772
18,912,312
18,016,005
Stockholders' equity
2,751,161
2,775,124
2,851,000
Total liabilities and equity
$
21,728,933
$
21,687,436
$
20,867,005
Net interest income
$
181,396
$
181,112
$
170,719
Net interest margin (3)
3.61
%
3.61
%
3.53
%
Cost of deposits (4)
0.58
0.22
0.04
Cost of funds (5)
0.77
0.38
0.14
Cost of core deposits (6)
0.31
0.11
0.03
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
163.77
168.80
176.37
For the Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
678,270
$
12,691
1.87
%
$
904,159
$
877
0.10
%
Investment securities
4,301,005
82,167
1.91
4,495,956
73,829
1.64
Loans receivable, net (1)(2)
14,767,554
673,720
4.56
13,497,119
622,033
4.61
Total interest-earning assets
19,746,829
768,578
3.89
18,897,234
696,739
3.69
Noninterest-earning assets
1,766,599
1,595,168
Total assets
$
21,513,428
$
20,492,402
Liabilities and Equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
$
3,681,244
$
6,351
0.17
%
$
3,276,638
$
1,270
0.04
%
Money market
5,155,785
12,735
0.25
5,507,469
6,824
0.12
Savings
433,156
391
0.09
393,332
251
0.06
Retail certificates of deposit
944,963
6,498
0.69
1,248,956
3,332
0.27
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
520,652
14,118
2.71
29,645
140
0.47
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,735,800
40,093
0.37
10,456,040
11,817
0.11
FHLB advances and other borrowings
574,320
13,131
2.29
24,947
99
0.40
Subordinated debentures
330,885
18,242
5.51
410,067
22,449
5.47
Total borrowings
905,205
31,373
3.47
435,014
22,548
5.18
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,641,005
71,466
0.61
10,891,054
34,365
0.32
Noninterest-bearing deposits
6,859,141
6,527,259
Other liabilities
224,739
275,496
Total liabilities
18,724,885
17,693,809
Stockholders' equity
2,788,543
2,798,593
Total liabilities and equity
$
21,513,428
$
20,492,402
Net interest income
$
697,112
$
662,374
Net interest rate spread
3.28
%
3.37
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.53
3.51
Cost of deposits (4)
0.23
0.07
Cost of funds (5)
0.39
0.20
Cost of core deposits (6)
0.12
0.05
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
169.63
173.51
|____________________
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs and discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $3.5 million, $4.6 million, and $7.9 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $21.7 million and $36.7 million, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3)
Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,660,321
$
2,771,272
$
2,788,715
$
2,774,650
$
2,771,137
Multifamily
6,112,026
6,199,581
6,188,086
6,041,085
5,891,934
Construction and land
399,034
373,194
331,734
303,811
277,640
SBA secured by real estate (1)
42,135
42,998
44,199
42,642
46,917
Total investor loans secured by real estate
9,213,516
9,387,045
9,352,734
9,162,188
8,987,628
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,432,163
2,477,530
2,486,747
2,391,984
2,251,014
Franchise real estate secured
378,057
383,468
387,683
384,267
380,381
SBA secured by real estate (3)
61,368
64,002
67,191
68,466
69,184
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,871,588
2,925,000
2,941,621
2,844,717
2,700,579
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
2,160,948
2,164,623
2,295,421
2,242,632
2,103,112
Franchise non-real estate secured
404,791
409,773
415,830
388,322
392,576
SBA non-real estate secured
11,100
11,557
11,008
10,761
11,045
Total commercial loans
2,576,839
2,585,953
2,722,259
2,641,715
2,506,733
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
72,997
75,176
77,951
79,978
95,292
Consumer
3,284
3,761
4,130
5,157
5,665
Total retail loans
76,281
78,937
82,081
85,135
100,957
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
14,738,224
14,976,935
15,098,695
14,733,755
14,295,897
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(61,926
)
(68,124
)
(51,087
)
-
-
Loans held for investment
14,676,298
14,908,811
15,047,608
14,733,755
14,295,897
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(195,651
)
(195,549
)
(196,075
)
(197,517
)
(197,752
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
14,480,647
$
14,713,262
$
14,851,533
$
14,536,238
$
14,098,145
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
2,643
$
2,163
$
2,957
$
11,646
$
10,869
|____________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $54.8 million, $59.0 million, $63.6 million, $71.2 million, and $77.1 million as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans
$
30,905
$
60,464
$
44,445
$
55,309
$
31,273
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$
30,905
$
60,464
$
44,445
$
55,309
$
31,273
Total classified assets (1)
$
149,304
$
110,143
$
106,153
$
122,528
$
121,827
Allowance for credit losses
195,651
195,549
196,075
197,517
197,752
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
633
%
323
%
441
%
357
%
632
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.21
0.41
0.30
0.38
0.22
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.14
0.28
0.20
0.26
0.15
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
1.02
0.74
0.71
0.83
0.85
Classified assets to total assets
0.69
0.51
0.48
0.57
0.58
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended
$
3,797
$
1,072
$
5,245
$
446
$
(981
)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter to average total loans
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
-
%
(0.01
)%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.33
1.31
1.30
1.34
1.38
Delinquent Loans:
30 - 59 days
$
20,538
$
1,484
$
6,915
$
25,332
$
1,395
60 - 89 days
185
6,535
-
74
-
90+ days
22,625
33,238
29,360
18,245
18,100
Total delinquency
$
43,348
$
41,257
$
36,275
$
43,651
$
19,495
Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment
0.30
%
0.28
%
0.24
%
0.30
%
0.14
%
|____________________
(1)
Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned.
(2)
At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2022, 27% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $59.0 million, or 0.39% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2022, 29% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $63.6 million, or 0.42% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2022, 32% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount $71.2 million, or 0.48% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2021, 36% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $77.1 million, or 0.54% of loans held for investment.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NONACCRUAL LOANS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Collateral
ACL
Non-
ACL
Total
Nonaccrual
December 31, 2022
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
4,429
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,429
$
4,429
Multifamily
8,780
-
-
-
8,780
8,780
SBA secured by real estate (2)
533
-
-
-
533
533
Total investor loans secured by real estate
13,742
-
-
-
13,742
13,742
Business loans secured by real estate (3)
CRE owner-occupied
11,475
1,742
-
-
11,475
9,733
SBA secured by real estate (4)
1,191
-
-
-
1,191
1,191
Total business loans secured by real estate
12,666
1,742
-
-
12,666
10,924
Commercial loans (5)
Commercial and industrial
3,908
-
-
-
3,908
3,908
SBA not secured by real estate
589
-
-
-
589
589
Total commercial loans
4,497
-
-
-
4,497
4,497
Totals nonaccrual loans
$
30,905
$
1,742
$
-
$
-
$
30,905
$
29,163
|____________________
(1)
The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral.
(2)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(3)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(4)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(5)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PAST DUE STATUS
(Unaudited)
Days Past Due
(Dollars in thousands)
Current
30-59
60-89
90+
Total
December 31, 2022
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,655,892
$
-
$
-
$
4,429
$
2,660,321
Multifamily
6,103,246
2,723
-
6,057
6,112,026
Construction and land
399,034
-
-
-
399,034
SBA secured by real estate (1)
42,135
-
-
-
42,135
Total investor loans secured by real estate
9,200,307
2,723
-
10,486
9,213,516
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,424,174
1,434
-
6,555
2,432,163
Franchise real estate secured
370,984
7,073
-
-
378,057
SBA secured by real estate (3)
60,177
-
104
1,087
61,368
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,855,335
8,507
104
7,642
2,871,588
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
2,152,302
4,657
81
3,908
2,160,948
Franchise non-real estate secured
401,199
3,592
-
-
404,791
SBA not secured by real estate
10,511
-
-
589
11,100
Total commercial loans
2,564,012
8,2