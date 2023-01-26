WASHINGTON & CHARLESTON, W.V.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported record earnings for the year of 2022 of $379.6 million as compared to earnings of $367.7 million for the year of 2021. Earnings per diluted share for the year of 2022 were $2.80 as compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.83 for the year of 2021. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $102.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

"With strong performance in the fourth quarter, 2022 finishes as one of the best years in our company's long history," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "Record earnings, record loan growth, and one of the best Total Shareholder Returns in the industry highlight the year's results. Looking ahead to 2023, our strong profitability, robust capital, disciplined expense control, and conservative credit culture have us well-positioned for success."

Year of 2022 results produced returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.31%, 8.25% and 14.11%, respectively, compared to returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.35%, 8.30% and 14.18%, respectively, for the year of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, United's annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.36%, 8.80% and 15.28%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.41%, 8.96% and 15.46%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022.

The fourth quarter and year of 2022 were highlighted by record net interest income of $249.4 million and $896.4 million, respectively, driven by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion achieved during the quarter and throughout the year of 2022. Annualized loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, for the fourth quarter and year of 2022 was 18% and 16%, respectively. Fourth quarter 2022 net interest margin of 3.87% increased 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 and 93 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, an increase of $8.7 million from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to loan growth and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions. The expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.5 million as compared to a net benefit of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of loan commitments. The provision for credit losses was $18.8 million for the year of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $24.0 million for the year of 2021. Current credit quality metrics remain strong. Net charge-offs remain historically low and the ratio of annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income was 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-performing loans as a percentage of loans and leases, net of unearned income was a low 0.29% at December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $8.8 million, or 4%, from the third quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the fourth quarter of 2022 also increased $8.8 million, or 4%, from the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest income on earning assets driven by rising market interest rates, organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. This increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing and higher average balances of long-term borrowings. In addition, PPP loan fee income was lower on a linked quarter basis. The interest rate spread for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.40%. The average yield on earning assets increased 63 basis points to 4.77% from the third quarter of 2022. An increase in average earning assets of $304.0 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2022 was driven by an increase in average net loans and loans held for sale of $689.2 million partially offset by a decrease of $202.9 million in average investment securities and a decrease of $182.3 million in short-term investments. The average cost of funds increased 81 basis points to 1.37% from the third quarter of 2022. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits increased 70 basis points to 1.16% from the third quarter of 2022. Average long-term borrowings increased $633.0 million from the third quarter of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $1.3 million to $342 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin of 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an increase of 9 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.78% for the third quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to loan growth and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $1.9 million, or 6%, from the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease of $1.8 million in income from mortgage banking activities. The decrease in income from mortgage banking activities was mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $137.5 million was flat from the third quarter of 2022, increasing $346 thousand, or less than 1%. An increase in the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments of $9.4 million was mostly offset primarily by decreases of $5.2 million in other noninterest expense and $2.1 million in employee compensation. The increase in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments reflects an increase in the outstanding balance of loan commitments at quarter end. The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by a $3.9 million partial recovery of a third quarter accrual that related to a litigation matter with a former commercial customer which was settled during the fourth quarter as well as lower amounts of certain general operating expenses. Partially offsetting the decrease in other noninterest expense was an increase in charitable contributions of $1.8 million from the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $26.6 million as compared to $25.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase of $689 thousand was due to a higher effective tax rate partially offset by lower earnings. United's effective tax rate was 21.1% and 20.2% for the fourth and third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $73.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. United completed its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") on December 3, 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included merger-related expenses associated with the Community Bankers Trust acquisition of $20.4 million.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $65.7 million, or 36%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $65.8 million, or 36%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, an increase in average earning assets from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition as well as organic loan growth, and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing, lower PPP loan fee income and lower acquired loan accretion income. The interest rate spread for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 55 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.40% due to a 164 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 109 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $806.8 million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a $2.7 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale and a $971.9 million increase in average investment securities partially offset by a $2.9 billion decrease in average short-term investments. Net PPP loan fee income was $342 thousand and $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $4.7 million. Acquired loan accretion income was $4.7 million and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $1.5 million. The net interest margin of 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an increase of 93 basis points from the net interest margin of 2.94% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to loan growth and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions. Partially offsetting the fourth quarter of 2021 net benefit was a provision for loan losses of $12.3 million recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans from Community Bankers Trust.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $30.9 million, which was a decrease of $23.2 million, or 43%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a $22.7 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $137.5 million, a decrease of $14.3 million, or 9%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to decreases of $14.0 million in employee compensation and $3.4 million in data processing expense partially offset by an increase of $2.1 million in other noninterest expense. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions and incentives related to mortgage banking production and the impact of $2.5 million of merger-related expenses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Data processing expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $3.5 million of merger-related expenses associated with the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in charitable contributions of $1.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 and higher amounts of certain general operating expenses offset by a partial recovery of an accrual related to a prior litigation matter with a former commercial customer which was settled during the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $26.6 million as compared to $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase of $7.1 million was primarily due to higher earnings and a slightly higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 21.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 20.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Year of 2022 compared to the year of 2021

Earnings for the year of 2022 were a record $379.6 million as compared to earnings of $367.7 million for the year of 2021. Earnings per diluted share for the year of 2022 were $2.80 as compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.83 for the year of 2021.

Net interest income for the year of 2022 increased $153.7 million, or 21%, from the year of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the year of 2022 increased $153.9 million, or 21%, from the year of 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, an increase in average earning assets from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition as well as organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing, lower PPP loan fee income and lower acquired loan accretion income. The interest rate spread for the year of 2022 increased 30 basis points from the year of 2021 due to a 61 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 31 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. Average earning assets for the year of 2022 increased $1.5 billion, or 6%, from the year of 2021 due to a $1.7 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale and a $1.4 billion increase in average investment securities partially offset by a $1.6 billion decrease in average short-term investments. Net PPP loan fee income was $9.6 million and $33.2 million for the year of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $23.6 million. Acquired loan accretion income was $18.3 million and $33.9 million for the year of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $15.6 million. The net interest margin of 3.50% for the year of 2022 was an increase of 41 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.09% for the year of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was $18.8 million for the year of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $24.0 million for the year of 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to loan growth and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions. Partially offsetting the year of 2021 net benefit was a provision for loan losses of $12.3 million recorded on non-PCD loans from Community Bankers Trust.

Noninterest income for the year of 2022 was $153.3 million, which was a decrease of $124.9 million, or 45%, from the year of 2021. The decrease was driven by a $129.0 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. BOLI income for the year of 2022 was $9.2 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the year of 2021 due to increased death benefits. Fees from deposit services for the year of 2022 were $40.6 million, an increase of $1.9 million from the year of 2021. Partially offsetting fees from deposit services was the impact of implemented changes to United's overdraft policy during the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the year of 2022 was $555.1 million, a decrease of $26.9 million, or 5%, from the year of 2021 driven by decreases in employee compensation of $37.6 million, employee benefits of $7.9 million and mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment of $5.1 million partially offset by an increase in other noninterest expense of $15.4 million. The decrease in employee compensation was due to lower employee commissions, incentives and overtime related to mortgage banking production and the impact of $2.5 million of merger-related expenses incurred in 2021. Employee benefits decreased primarily due to changes in deferred compensation plans resulting from market fluctuations. The decrease in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment was primarily due to lower amortization of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") reflecting slower serviced loan prepayment speeds and lower serviced loan balances. The increase in other noninterest expense mainly resulted from higher amounts of certain general operating expenses primarily related to consulting and legal costs. Additionally, charitable contributions for the year of 2022 increased $1.4 million from the year of 2021.

For the year of 2022, income tax expense was $96.2 million as compared to $95.1 million for the year of 2021 due to higher earnings partially offset by a slightly lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 20.2% for the year of 2022 and 20.6% for the year of 2021.

Credit Quality

United's asset quality continues to be sound. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans were $58.6 million, or 0.29% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $90.8 million, or 0.50% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets of $60.7 million, including other real estate owned ("OREO") of $2.1 million at December 31, 2022, represented 0.21% of total assets as compared to non-performing assets of $105.6 million, including OREO of $14.8 million, or 0.36% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $234.7 million, or 1.14% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $216.0 million, or 1.20% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $125 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs were $101 thousand for the year of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $8.7 million for the year of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.02% and 0.003% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were zero and 0.05% for the for the year of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 14.4% at December 31, 2022, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.3%, 12.3% and 10.8%, respectively. The December 31, 2022 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

During the year of 2022 and 2021, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, shares of its common stock. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022 or 2021. During the year of 2022, United repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.69. During the year of 2021, United repurchased approximately 306 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $32.52.

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its December 31, 2022 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2022 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY: December 2022 December 2021 September 2022 December 2022 December 2021 Interest income $ 307,741 $ 195,194 $ 263,683 $ 1,001,990 $ 795,117 Interest expense 58,337 11,516 23,061 105,559 52,383 Net interest income 249,404 183,678 240,622 896,431 742,734 Provision for credit losses 16,368 (7,405) 7,671 18,822 (23,970 ) Noninterest income 30,879 54,053 32,749 153,261 278,128 Noninterest expense 137,542 151,793 137,196 555,087 581,979 Income before income taxes 126,373 93,343 128,504 475,783 462,853 Income taxes 26,608 19,491 25,919 96,156 95,115 Net income $ 99,765 $ 73,852 $ 102,585 $ 379,627 $ 367,738 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 0.76 $ 2.81 $ 2.84 Diluted 0.74 0.56 0.76 2.80 2.83 Cash dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.36 0.36 1.44 1.41 Book value 32.98 33.52 34.60 Closing market price $ 35.75 $ 40.49 $ 36.28 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 134,631,647 134,745,122 136,392,758 Weighted average-basic 134,267,532 130,939,640 134,182,248 134,776,241 129,276,452 Weighted average-diluted 134,799,436 131,295,816 134,553,565 135,117,512 129,512,853 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.36% 1.04% 1.41 % 1.31 % 1.35 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.80% 6.44% 8.96 % 8.25 % 8.30 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.28% 10.87% 15.46 % 14.11 % 14.18 % Average equity to average assets 15.45% 16.22% 15.75 % 15.83 % 16.26 % Net interest margin 3.87% 2.94% 3.78 % 3.50 % 3.09 % PERIOD END BALANCES: December 31 2022 December 31 2021 December 31 2020 September 30 2022 Assets $ 29,489,380 $ 29,328,902 $ 26,184,247 $ 29,048,475 Earning assets 26,135,400 26,083,089 23,172,403 25,648,264 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 20,558,166 18,023,648 17,591,413 19,700,080 Loans held for sale 56,879 504,416 718,937 210,075 Investment securities 4,872,604 4,295,749 3,186,184 4,923,694 Total deposits 22,303,166 23,350,263 20,585,160 22,863,377 Shareholders' equity 4,516,193 4,718,628 4,297,620 4,440,086 Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended December December September June March 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 307,741 $ 195,194 $ 263,683 $ 227,771 $ 202,795 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,149 1,036 1,105 1,104 1,109 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 308,890 196,230 264,788 228,875 203,904 Interest Expense 58,337 11,516 23,061 12,868 11,293 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 250,553 184,714 241,727 216,007 192,611 Provision for Credit Losses 16,368 (7,405 ) 7,671 (1,807 ) (3,410 ) Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,411 4,327 4,384 4,294 4,127 Fees from brokerage services 3,729 3,699 4,016 4,115 4,552 Fees from deposit services 9,510 10,509 10,069 10,830 10,148 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,673 1,580 1,857 1,671 1,379 Other charges, commissions, and fees 805 753 918 785 759 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,402 1,223 1,472 4,120 2,194 Income from mortgage banking activities 4,620 27,342 6,422 12,445 19,203 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,218 2,435 2,302 2,328 2,387 Net gains (losses) on investment securities 51 (39 ) (206 ) 1,182 (251 ) Other noninterest income 2,460 2,224 1,515 1,838 1,527 Total Noninterest Income 30,879 54,053 32,749 43,608 46,025 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 57,537 71,542 59,618 62,632 62,621 Employee benefits 10,296 10,819 10,750 12,047 12,851 Net occupancy 11,455 10,653 11,281 11,206 11,187 Data processing 7,463 10,852 7,614 7,549 7,371 Amortization of intangibles 1,379 1,509 1,379 1,379 1,379 OREO expense 202 887 1,708 46 182 Net losses (gains) on the sale of OREO properties 1,062 121 125 (454 ) (33 ) Equipment expense 6,868 6,819 7,807 7,310 7,335 FDIC insurance expense 3,248 2,626 3,063 3,004 2,673 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 1,826 2,217 1,847 1,783 1,643 Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments 6,492 6,094 (2,881 ) 5,899 5,237 Prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings 0 15 0 0 0 Other noninterest expense 29,714 27,639 34,885 28,773 26,729 Total Noninterest Expense 137,542 151,793 137,196 141,174 139,175 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 127,522 94,380 129,609 120,248 102,871 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,149 1,036 1,105 1,104 1,109 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 126,373 93,343 128,504 119,144 101,762 Taxes 26,608 19,491 25,919 23,531 20,098 Net Income $ 99,765 $ 73,852 $ 102,585 $ 95,613 $ 81,664 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 21.06 % 20.88 % 20.17 % 19.75 % 19.75 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Year Ended December December December 2022 2021 2020 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 1,001,990 $ 795,117 $ 798,382 Tax equivalent adjustment 4,467 4,218 3,888 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 1,006,457 799,335 802,270 Interest Expense 105,559 52,383 108,609 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 900,898 746,952 693,661 Provision for Credit Losses 18,822 (23,970 ) 106,562 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 17,216 16,552 13,903 Fees from brokerage services 16,412 15,559 11,758 Fees from deposit services 40,557 38,689 34,833 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 6,580 5,485 4,066 Other charges, commissions, and fees 3,267 2,990 2,596 Income from bank-owned life insurance 9,188 6,840 7,217 Income from mortgage banking activities 42,690 171,692 266,094 Mortgage loan servicing income 9,235 9,605 6,213 Net gain on the sale of bank premises 0 0 2,229 Net gains on investment securities 776 2,676 3,155 Other noninterest income 7,340 8,040 2,711 Total Noninterest Income 153,261 278,128 354,775 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 242,408 279,970 274,661 Employee benefits 45,944 53,871 48,870 Net occupancy 45,129 42,034 41,303 Data processing 29,997 31,446 35,420 Amortization of intangibles 5,516 5,908 6,605 OREO expense 2,138 5,370 3,805 Net losses on the sale of OREO properties 700 54 1,972 Equipment expense 29,320 25,979 20,861 FDIC insurance expense 11,988 8,346 10,132 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 7,099 12,246 9,431 Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments 14,747 12,034 11,315 Prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings 0 15 10,385 Other noninterest expense 120,101 104,706 103,486 Total Noninterest Expense 555,087 581,979 578,246 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 480,250 467,071 363,628 Tax equivalent adjustment 4,467 4,218 3,888 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 475,783 462,853 359,740 Taxes 96,156 95,115 70,717 Net Income $ 379,627 $ 367,738 $ 289,023 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 20.21 % 20.55 % 19.66 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets December 2022 December 2021 December 31 December 31 September 30 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2022 2021 2022 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 1,053,162 $ 3,913,480 $ 1,176,652 $ 3,758,170 $ 1,356,347 Securities Available for Sale 4,590,452 3,669,387 4,541,925 4,042,699 4,648,087 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 4,590,452 3,669,387 4,541,925 4,042,699 4,648,087 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 Less: Allowance for credit losses (19 ) (27 ) (18 ) (19 ) (19 ) Net held to maturity securities 1,001 993 1,002 1,001 1,001 Equity Securities 7,305 12,161 7,629 12,404 7,314 Other Investment Securities 286,253 230,535 322,048 239,645 267,292 Total Securities 4,885,011 3,913,076 4,872,604 4,295,749 4,923,694 Total Cash and Securities 5,938,173 7,826,556 6,049,256 8,053,919 6,280,041 Loans held for sale 56,849 482,387 56,879 504,416 210,075 Commercial Loans & Leases 14,830,629 13,028,313 14,986,117 13,809,735 14,531,221 Mortgage Loans 4,045,587 2,908,187 4,158,226 3,008,410 3,756,692 Consumer Loans 1,430,837 1,240,676 1,435,820 1,233,162 1,434,572 Gross Loans 20,307,053 17,177,176 20,580,163 18,051,307 19,722,485 Unearned income (23,110 ) (27,666 ) (21,997 ) (27,659 ) (22,405 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 20,283,943 17,149,510 20,558,166 18,023,648 19,700,080 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses (219,933 ) (218,550 ) (234,746 ) (216,016 ) (219,611 ) Net Loans 20,064,010 16,930,960 20,323,420 17,807,632 19,480,469 Mortgage Servicing Rights 21,590 22,851 21,022 23,144 21,908 Goodwill 1,888,889 1,833,187 1,888,889 1,886,494 1,888,889 Other Intangibles 19,767 22,954 18,897 24,413 20,276 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 72,666 75,254 71,144 81,942 74,043 Other Real Estate Owned 10,003 15,451 2,052 14,823 10,779 Bank Owned Life Insurance 478,516 455,545 480,184 478,067 478,518 Other Assets 558,901 402,135 577,637 454,052 583,477 Total Assets $ 29,109,364 $ 28,067,280 $ 29,489,380 $ 29,328,902 $ 29,048,475 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 25,742,282 $ 24,935,489 $ 26,135,400 $ 26,083,089 $ 25,648,264 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 15,166,408 $ 15,183,588 $ 15,103,488 $ 15,853,703 $ 15,244,554 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 7,507,329 7,148,327 7,199,678 7,496,560 7,618,823 Total Deposits 22,673,737 22,331,915 22,303,166 23,350,263 22,863,377 Short-term Borrowings 154,894 127,731 160,698 128,844 142,476 Long-term Borrowings 1,527,904 816,518 2,197,656 817,394 1,297,308 Total Borrowings 1,682,798 944,249 2,358,354 946,238 1,439,784 Operating Lease Liability 77,338 80,118 75,749 86,703 78,748 Other Liabilities 177,113 159,364 235,918 227,070 226,480 Total Liabilities 24,610,986 23,515,646 24,973,187 24,610,274 24,608,389 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,498,378 4,551,634 4,516,193 4,718,628 4,440,086 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,498,378 4,551,634 4,516,193 4,718,628 4,440,086 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 29,109,364 $ 28,067,280 $ 29,489,380 $ 29,328,902 $ 29,048,475 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 16,849,206 $ 16,127,837 $ 17,461,842 $ 16,799,941 $ 16,684,338

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December December September June March Quarterly Share Data: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 High Common Stock Price $ 44.15 $ 39.41 $ 40.85 $ 37.81 $ 39.80 Low Common Stock Price $ 35.73 $ 33.34 $ 33.67 $ 33.11 $ 33.58 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 134,267,532 130,939,640 134,182,248 134,623,061 136,058,328 Diluted 134,799,436 131,295,816 134,553,565 134,863,650 136,435,229 Common Dividends $ 48,603 $ 46,564 $ 48,564 $ 48,544 $ 49,266 Dividend Payout Ratio 48.72% 63.05% 47.34% 50.77% 60.33% Year Ended December December December Year-to-Date Share Data: 2022 2021 2020 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 2.81 $ 2.84 $ 2.40 Diluted $ 2.80 $ 2.83 $ 2.40 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 1.44 $ 1.41 $ 1.40 High Common Stock Price $ 44.15 $ 42.50 $ 39.07 Low Common Stock Price $ 33.11 $ 31.57 $ 19.67 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 134,776,241 129,276,452 120,017,247 Diluted 135,117,512 129,512,853 120,090,232 Common Dividends $ 194,977 $ 182,357 $ 171,876 Dividend Payout Ratio 51.36% 49.59% 59.47%

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) December December September 30 June 30 March 31 EOP Share Data: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 Book Value Per Share $ 33.52 $ 34.60 $ 32.98 $ 33.34 $ 33.77 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 19.36 $ 20.59 $ 18.80 $ 19.14 $ 19.72 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 44.15 $ 42.50 $ 40.85 $ 39.80 $ 42.50 Date 11/11/22 05/18/21 8/16/22 01/13/22 05/18/21 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 33.11 $ 31.57 $ 33.11 $ 31.74 $ 31.74 Date 5/2/22 01/29/21 5/2/22 09/20/21 9/20/21 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 134,745,122 136,392,758 134,631,647 134,580,646 136,068,439 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,856 3,143 2,915 2,988 3,090 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,516,193 $ 4,718,628 $ 4,440,086 $ 4,487,050 $ 4,595,140 Less: Total Intangibles (1,907,786) (1,910,907) (1,909,165) (1,910,544) (1,912,278) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,608,407 $ 2,807,721 $ 2,530,921 $ 2,576,506 $ 2,682,862 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 134,745,122 136,392,758 134,631,647 134,580,646 136,068,439 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 19.36 $ 20.59 $ 18.80 $ 19.14 $ 19.72

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 2022 Three Months Ended December 2021 Three Months Ended September 2022 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 736,412 $ 8,946 4.82 % $ 3,609,066 $ 2,536 0.28 % $ 918,691 $ 6,834 2.95 % Investment securities: Taxable 4,508,813 34,568 3.07 % 3,514,971 14,307 1.63 % 4,687,528 29,149 2.49 % Tax-exempt 376,198 2,717 2.89 % 398,105 2,489 2.50 % 400,400 2,783 2.78 % Total securities 4,885,011 37,285 3.05 % 3,913,076 16,796 1.72 % 5,087,928 31,932 2.51 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 20,340,792 262,659 5.13 % 17,631,897 176,898 3.99 % 19,645,486 226,022 4.57 % Allowance for loan losses (219,933) (218,550) (213,824) Net loans and loans held for sale 20,120,859 5.18 % 17,413,347 4.04 % 19,431,662 4.62 % Total earning assets 25,742,282 $ 308,890 4.77 % 24,935,489 $ 196,230 3.13 % 25,438,281 $ 264,788 4.14 % Other assets 3,367,082 3,131,791 3,396,154 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,109,364 $ 28,067,280 $ 28,834,435 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,166,408 $ 44,265 1.16 % $ 15,183,588 $ 8,820 0.23 % $ 15,308,177 $ 17,660 0.46 % Short-term borrowings 154,894 874 2.24 % 127,731 166 0.52 % 137,985 493 1.42 % Long-term borrowings 1,527,904 13,198 3.43 % 816,518 2,530 1.23 % 894,940 4,908 2.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,849,206 58,337 1.37 % 16,127,837 11,516 0.28 % 16,341,102 23,061 0.56 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,507,329 7,148,327 7,664,032 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 254,451 239,482 287,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,610,986 23,515,646 24,292,335 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,498,378 4,551,634 4,542,100 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,109,364 $ 28,067,280 $ 28,834,435 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 250,553 $ 184,714 $ 241,727 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 3.40 % 2.85 % 3.58 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.87 % 2.94 % 3.78 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Year Ended December 2022 Year Ended December 2021 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 1,597,108 $ 22,950 1.44 % $ 3,162,814 $ 8,734 0.28 % Investment securities: Taxable 4,532,713 105,780 2.33 % 3,193,414 54,678 1.71 % Tax-exempt 410,037 10,983 2.68 % 352,843 9,129 2.59 % Total securities 4,942,750 116,763 2.36 % 3,546,257 63,807 1.80 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 19,389,485 866,744 4.47 % 17,714,288 726,794 4.10 % Allowance for loan losses (216,104 ) (225,740 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 19,173,381 4.52 % 17,488,548 4.16 % Total earning assets 25,713,239 $ 1,006,457 3.91 % 24,197,619 $ 799,335 3.30 % Other assets 3,360,609 3,058,476 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,073,848 $ 27,256,095 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,466,386 $ 80,237 0.52 % $ 14,927,845 $ 41,620 0.28 % Short-term borrowings 140,773 1,785 1.27 % 132,489 693 0.52 % Long-term borrowings 1,014,655 23,537 2.32 % 819,440 10,070 1.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,621,814 105,559 0.64 % 15,879,774 52,383 0.33 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,580,624 6,709,510 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 269,970 236,123 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,472,408 22,825,407 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,601,440 4,430,688 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,073,848 $ 27,256,095 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 900,898 $ 746,952 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 3.27 % 2.97 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.50 % 3.09 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December December September June March Selected Financial Ratios: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 Return on Average Assets 1.36% 1.04% 1.41% 1.32% 1.13% Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 8.80% 6.44% 8.96% 8.33% 6.96% Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 15.28% 10.87% 15.46% 14.23% 11.63% Efficiency Ratio 49.07% 63.85% 50.19% 54.61% 58.59% Price / Earnings Ratio 13.71 x 16.20 x 11.75 x 12.37 x 14.57 x Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $99,765 $73,852 $102,585 $95,613 $81,664 (b) Number of Days 92 92 92 91 90 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $4,498,378 $4,551,634 $4,542,100 $4,606,186 $4,759,780 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,908,656) (1,856,141) (1,910,054) (1,911,705) (1,911,125) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $2,589,722 $2,695,493 $2,632,046 $2,694,481 $2,848,655 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)\ [(a) / (b)] x 365 / (c) 15.28% 10.87% 15.46% 14.23% 11.63% Year Ended December December December Selected Financial Ratios: 2022 2021 2020 Return on Average Assets 1.31% 1.35% 1.20% Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 8.25% 8.30% 7.30% Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 14.11% 14.18% 12.90% Efficiency Ratio 52.88% 57.01% 55.36% Price / Earnings Ratio 14.46 x 12.82 x 13.50 x Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $379,627 $367,738 $289,023 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) 4,601,440 4,430,688 3,956,969 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,910,377) (1,837,609) (1,716,738) (b) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $2,691,063 $2,593,079 $2,240,231 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] 14.11% 14.18% 12.90% Selected Financial Ratios: December 31 2022 December 31 2021 December 31 2020 September 30 2022 June 30 2022 Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 92.18% 77.19% 85.46% 86.16% 82.38% Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.14% 1.20% 1.34% 1.11% 1.13% Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.37% 1.37% 1.45% 1.32% 1.35% Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.12% 0.20% 0.36% 0.14% 0.15% 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.08% 0.10% 0.08% 0.09% 0.09% Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.29% 0.50% 0.75% 0.35% 0.37% Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.21% 0.36% 0.59% 0.28% 0.29% Primary Capital Ratio 16.11% 16.79% 17.22% 16.03% 16.34% Shareholders' Equity Ratio 15.31% 16.09% 16.41% 15.29% 15.59% Price / Book Ratio 1.21 x 1.05 x 0.97 x 1.08 x 1.05 x Note: (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December December September June March Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 Applications $ 447,951 $ 1,534,311 $ 785,529 $ 1,159,102 $ 1,696,504 Loans originated 399,706 1,287,629 552,487 955,152 1,006,363 Loans sold $ 396,735 $ 1,273,014 $ 564,267 $ 1,072,623 $ 1,170,124 Purchase money % of loans closed 85% 69% 86% 86% 73% Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 1.82% 3.02% 2.13% 2.40% 2.98% Net interest income $ 2,654 $ 2,609 $ 2,758 $ 2,870 $ 2,317 Other income 10,693 30,921 13,749 21,468 23,397 Other expense 17,097 29,147 20,662 25,776 25,448 Income taxes (810) 876 (820) (285) 57 Net (loss) income $ (2,940) $ 3,507 $ (3,335) $ (1,153) $ 209 Year Ended December December December Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2022 2021 2020 Applications $ 4,089,086 $ 8,088,453 $ 9,988,227 Loans originated 2,913,708 6,242,246 6,648,247 Loans sold $ 3,203,749 $ 6,439,598 $ 6,393,394 Purchase money % of loans closed 81% 61% 47% Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 2.40% 3.31% 3.63% Net interest income $ 10,599 $ 10,497 $ 8,853 Other income 69,307 183,216 276,185 Other expense 88,983 138,508 140,628 Income taxes (1,858) 11,275 27,698 Net (loss) income $ (7,219) $ 43,930 $ 116,712 December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 Locked pipeline $ 68,654 $ 448,889 $ 131,846 $ 206,246 $ 412,809 Balance of loans serviced $ 3,381,485 $ 3,698,998 $ 3,459,781 $ 3,534,607 $ 3,623,207 Number of loans serviced 23,510 25,198 23,859 24,226 24,677

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Asset Quality Data: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 23,685 $ 36,028 $ 28,244 $ 28,386 $ 34,093 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 15,565 18,879 18,254 16,443 15,179 EOP Restructured Loans (1) 19,388 35,856 23,155 25,504 30,582 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 58,638 $ 90,763 $ 69,653 $ 70,333 $ 79,854 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 2,052 14,823 10,779 13,847 13,641 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 60,690 $ 105,586 $ 80,432 $ 84,180 $ 93,495 Three Months Ended December December September June March Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 Beginning Balance $ 219,611 $ 210,891 $ 213,729 $ 214,594 $ 216,016 Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans 0 12.629 0 0 0 Gross Charge-offs (2,968) (4,205) (3,087) (2,119) (1,476) Recoveries 1,734 4,080 1,299 3,060 3,456 Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries (1,234) (125) (1,788) 941 1,980 Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 16,369 (7,379) 7,670 (1,806) (3,402) Ending Balance $ 234,746 $ 216,016 $ 219,611 $ 213,729 $ 214,594 Reserve for lending-related commitments 46,189 31,442 39,698 42,579 36,679 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 280,935 $ 247,458 $ 259,309 $ 256,308 $ 251,273 Year Ended December December December Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: 2022 2021 2020 Beginning Balance $ 216,016 $ 235,830 $ 77,057 Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL 0 0 57,442 216,016 235,830 134,499 Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans 0 12,629 18,635 Gross Charge-offs (9,650) (19,297) (32,983) Recoveries 9,549 10,578 9,386 Net (Charge-offs) (101) (8,719) (23,597) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 18,831 (23,724) 106,293 Ending Balance $ 234,746 $ 216,016 $ 235,830 Reserve for lending-related commitments 46,189 31,442 19,250 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 280,935 $ 247,458 $ 255,080 Notes: (1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $7,186, $22,421, $10,336, $11,298 and $13,568 at December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $3,075, $102, $2,941 and $3,162 at December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, were 90 days past due, but not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

