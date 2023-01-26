Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023
Last Call? Kurz vor erneut 117 % an nur einem Handelstag?
McEwen Mining Inc.: McEwen Copper: Los Azules - Robust Assay Results

Significant Drill Intercepts
237.2 m?of?1.05% Cu?including?108 m?of?1.71% Cu?(AZ22173)?
373.9 m of 0.76% Cu including 96 m of 1.13% Cu (AZ22176)

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Copper Inc., 68%-owned by McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), today reports rich copper values over attractive widths resulting from infill drilling at its Los Azules project. Los Azules is a large porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit with considerable growth potential, where its ultimate depth and lateral extents remain to be determined.

Table 1 provides a summary of the assay results for eight recent drill holes for copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag).

Highlights

  • Widespread mineralized magmatic hydrothermal breccias with intercepts such as 237.2 meters (m) of 1.05% Cu including 108 m of 1.71% Cu in hole AZ22173.
  • Continuity of an Enriched mineral zone up to 300 m, true thickness.
  • Northern exploration hole AZ22174 targeting a deep geophysical anomaly intersected multiple copper-mineralized horizons including disseminated and veinlet-hosted primary copper mineralization and potassic alteration as deep as 1,100 m downhole, with assays pending.

Current Drill Program

Drilling resumed in October 2022. This season's +75 holes and +25,000-meter program is designed to:

  • Increase drill hole density to upgrade the copper resource classification to measured and indicated to better understand the payback pit design.
  • Provide metallurgical, hydrological and geotechnical data to facilitate mine design.
  • Test for potential extensions of the resource to the north, south and at depth to determine how much larger the deposit could be.

Since October, some 11,900 m have been drilled from 46 holes.

"We have transitioned into 2023 with tremendous momentum, backstopped by 9 on-site drills, an active?community engagement program and a fully staffed technical team advancing Los Azulestowards?feasibility," commented Michael Meding, Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper. "We are delivering a first-class technical evaluation on a copper deposit that will put Argentina at the forefront of critical metals production supporting worldwide electrification and a greener future for generations to come."

Click here for full release and images: https://www.mcewenmining.com/investor-relations/press-releases/press-release-details/2023/McEwen-Copper-Los-Azules--Robust-Assay-Results/default.aspx

WEB SITE
www.mcewenmining.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

150 King Street West
Suite 2800, PO Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9

Relationship with Investors:
(866)-441-0690 Toll free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320
info@mcewenmining.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.