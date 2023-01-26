This year's edition of Solar Quality Summit Europe started on Jan. 24 in Barcelona, Spain. With Europe set to hit record solar installations in the coming years, industry stakeholders discussed how to do that quickly. Digitalization, monitoring, revamping, and technology audits were all on the agenda.Stakeholders across the solar industry converged in Barcelona, Spain, at this year's Solar Quality Summit Europe to discuss best practices in operations and maintenance (O&M), asset management, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). The two-day conference this week attracted around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...