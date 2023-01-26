San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) announced today the integration of NextNav Pinnacle vertical location, or z-axis capabilities, into Sonim's XP3plus, making it the first Sonim feature phone available with these capabilities.

By leveraging NextNav's Pinnacle 911 to deliver reliable and consistent z-axis capabilities nationwide, floor-level altitude measurements will greatly enhance the ability of public safety answering points (PSAPs) to accurately identify the indoor location of wireless E911 callers. Dispatchers will be able to more precisely locate where a caller is by adding the vertical dimension alongside their horizontal location of latitude and longitude, and in turn more quickly get callers the help they need. NextNav's technology has demonstrated floor-level accuracy 94 percent of the time in independent testing conducted in 2018 by the CTIA.

"Sonim has had a long relationship of collaborating with NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, having delivered the first devices designed to capture z-axis measurements for public safety and 911 support in early 2021," said Peter Lui, CEO, Sonim. "Once again, Sonim and NextNav are bringing life-saving technology to market by integrating z-axis capabilities on the XP3plus feature phone. Now enterprise, industrial and public safety workers can expect faster response times and increased situational awareness when using this compact rugged device."

"Public safety has been asking for floor-level vertical location for years," said Ganesh Pattabiraman, CEO and co-founder of NextNav. "We are proud to further our long-standing partnership with Sonim to bring this feature phone to the market with precise z-axis. In an emergency, we know that every second counts. By knowing the vertical location of a caller, with this technology, we can reduce response times by up to 80 percent and help save more lives."

Sonim is a leader in providing some of the most rugged mobile phones for task workers in industries such as public safety, construction, manufacturing, field service, transportation, hospitality and more. With NextNav's Pinnacle 911 reaching over 4,400 cities and towns in the U.S., the implementation of this service will exceed the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) z-axis requirement for nationwide E911.

The integration of z-axis capabilities for E911 calls is now available on the XP3plus through a software update for Verizon customers. For more information, visit Sonim XP3plus and NextNav.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States- including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

Media Contact

Sonim Technologies, Inc.

pr@sonimtech.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152477