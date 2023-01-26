Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to report that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold has provided a corporate update on the joint venture Treaty Creek gold-copper project (the "Property") located in the heart of the prolific Golden Triangle Mining Region of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, stated: "Our Treaty Creek Project possesses the potential for several years of exploration to host another Goldstorm Deposit with numerous recently discovered, significant Au-Cu-Ag targets. Our largest drill target, Perfectstorm lies on-trend and is equidistant from our Goldstorm Deposit and Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit at a distance of 2.5 kilometers to each deposit. The Perfectstorm system holds a very high priority as a drill target, however, our top priority is to drill off the Goldstorm Deposit with the focus on the CS-600 copper-gold-silver domain, as it remains open in all directions and at depth."





Image of mineralized zones on Treaty Creek

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/152569_americancreekfigure1.jpg

Corporate Update on the Goldstorm Mineral Resource Estimate and Project Development

Tudor Gold Reported:

"Tudor Gold continues to move forward on an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Creek by completing an updated geologic model and advancing the understanding of the mineral distribution at Goldstorm. The company anticipates that the MRE update will be announced within Q1 2023 and is expected to focus on higher grades to increase the overall quality of gold, silver, and copper resources.

Recent construction of an exploration access road by our heavy equipment operators has connected the property's lower camp to the weather station area located two kilometers downstream from the lower camp. It is expected that this road will be further extended in order to connect to Seabridge's Tailings Access Road. Seabridge Gold has made excellent progress in connecting their tailing site which is located 17 kilometers from Highway 37, including a large bridge that crosses the Bell Irving River, at no cost to Tudor Gold. The construction of this tailings access road is expected to be completed later in 2023. Once the 17-kilometer Seabridge Tailings access road is completed, only a 14-kilometer road will remain to be built, which is completely permitted for construction. Following completion of all road construction it is expected that the company's Treaty Creek Project will have year-round all-season vehicle access. In addition, it is the company's understanding that Seabridge also plans to bring in a power line to their tailings site area bringing additional infrastructure much closer to our claim boundary.





Map of projected Seabridge road (black dotted line) from Highway 37

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/152569_americancreekfigure2.jpg

Tudor Gold is also pleased to report that the 2-year baseline hydrology and water quality studies are anticipated to be completed by March 2023. This will satisfy a major milestone for future permitting requirements and bring the project one step closer to potential production phase."

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project. The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

