Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer, distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and US provides information on Berlin R13, Libra 9 GMBH, The Magic Lappen and its founder Axel Reinke.

Axel Reinke has been a successful inventor and entrepreneur most of his life. His talent is taking an idea from concept to a viable retail product. What makes him special is his ability to research competition, and being able to implement and take a product to market through his extensive retail network throughout Germany. In 2017, Axel bought My Towel AG, a disinfectant towel which can be use on any surface. During the Covid pandemic the product was very successful and Axel sold over a million My Towels.

Berlin R13 is a commercial Nanotechnology based anti-slip preparation which when applied on a wet slippery surface renders it safe to walk on. There are approximately 20,000 deaths each year from bathtub slips in Germany alone. Axel worked with the Ministry of Health to have the product acknowledged by Health Insurance Companies to allow them to pay for the applications for their customers. Berlin R13 has also been sold and used by many 5 Star Hotels and public swimming pools throughout Germany and France. This product has applications throughout the commercial market. CBDD's plan is to market the product in Switzerland and the rest of Europe

Libra 9 owns the rights to The Magic Lappen which is a household consumer product that utilizes a proprietary formulation to clean any glass or shiny surfaces with ease. The product is a towel and when water is applied will clean any glass, mirrored or high-gloss surface. CBDD is considering branding The Magic Lappen separately for use in the automotive industry. It is currently a product for home use on glass, mirrors and high gloss surfaces. It will also be a product for marine and boat applications. The Magic Lappen is new to the market and is already selling very well in Germany.

CBDD through its letter of intent has first right of refusal on these products. Based on the demand in Germany, the company recognizes the enormous sales potential when marketed in Switzerland and throughout Europe. When the acquisition is complete, the company will look to rebrand the products for the American market.

"We are excited about our association with CBDD and the distribution network they bring to the table. I currently have a booth at the German Boat Show. I have been demonstrating and selling The Magic Lappen. The interest has been fantastic and sales have been very strong," states Axel Reinke.

CBDD will continue to expand their CBD and Cannabis division. The company is actively working on new partnerships, mergers and acquisitions within the industry.

