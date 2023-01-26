Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Secures $1.5 Million Multi-Year License Agreement For TruContext Cybersecurity Platform

5-Year License Agreement with Innovation Science & Security Center

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global cybersecurity and analytics company, announced today that it has been awarded a contract valued at $1.5 million with the Innovation Science & Security Center. This agreement is a 5-year contract to deliver Visium's TruContextTM technology platform for cybersecurity in the country of Burkina Faso. The TruContextTM platform will be deployed to enhance cybersecurity by providing real-time and understandable situational awareness to facilitate decision making, plans of action, predictions and mitigation of incidents.

Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer of Visium commented "This license agreement is just the first of many that we expect to execute in Burkina Faso and throughout the continent, as part of our initiative in Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. We are seeing significantly increased investment and engagement in Africa in the cybersecurity space in the last three months with US-based companies, in both the private and public sectors across Africa and the Middle East".

Mr. Lucky continued, "We are very encouraged by the level of activity with our partners and their potential clients. There is a demonstrable increase in cybersecurity concern in the marketplace that is reflected in incoming inquiries and increased budgeting for cyber. Visium is well positioned to provide critical solutions to these markets".

Visium will provide the ISS Center with its TruContextTM platform for cybersecurity operational, educational, and training needs. TruContextTM offers the cyber industry's most advanced context overlay solution available. This capability provides security analysts with real-time actionable information to protect the data, network, and applications of any organization. The platform's ability to ingest and overlay data from multiple data sources in real-time, delivers full context and visualizations that even the most junior analyst (or the most senior executive) can intuitively understand at-a-glance, then take action.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

