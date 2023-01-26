Valedor Partners joins existing investors Robert Bosch Venture Capital and OpenOcean for Sunlight's Series A investment round.

Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, today announced that Valedor Partners are joining its Series-A investment round. Valedor Partners are investing alongside existing partners, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the global corporate VC of the Bosch Group, and OpenOcean, a top-performing European deeptech VC, bringing total funding for Sunlight.io now to $20M. Funds will be used to enhance the US-focused commercial growth, and, concurrent with this funding round, Sunlight is also announcing the appointment of Tom Flink, as CEO. Tom is an experienced deeptech advisor and leader, who formerly held executive roles at Citrix Systems, RES Software, Forcepoint, and Instart Logic. Additionally, Sunlight will use the funds to scale Sunlight's cloud-like Edge-as-a-Service infrastructure platform, with channel partners including Lenovo and Avnet Integrated.

Valedor Partner David Bloch said, "With its super small footprint, Sunlight is perfect for the low-power devices used at the edge of the network, one of the fastest-growing parts of corporate IT spend in everything from defense to energy, quick service retail, and manufacturing, where a new generation of apps requires instant processing and storage power. We could not be more excited to see Sunlight scale as it solves its customers' pressing needs at the network edge for secure, high-performance solutions that are also hyper lean and easy to deploy and manage."

Sunlight's Founder CTO Julian Chesterfield said, "We are thrilled to have Tom and Valedor Partners join the Sunlight team, Robert Bosch VC and OpenOcean on our journey to make running and managing applications and infrastructure at the far edge as easy as in the cloud. The injection of enhanced leadership and capital will allow us to grow our sales, product and engineering focus and launch new features, including the first full HyperConverged stack to support the Arm-CPU-based NVIDIA Jetson for AI and Video Analytics applications, and providing the full edge computing infrastructure and management as-a-Service alongside our key hardware, distributor and reseller partners."

The Sunlight Edge is a reliable, secure, zero-touch and economic infrastructure that helps turn your critical edge data into real-time insight and action across remote locations such as retail stores, factories, wind farms or restaurants.

Sunlight makes running and managing applications and infrastructure at the edge as easy as in the cloud. Sunlight works with efficient, ruggedized edge hardware so you can consolidate all of your in-location edge applications with full isolation, security and high availability.

