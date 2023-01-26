BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income of $45.6 Million in 2022 and Earns $12.1 Million in Fourth Quarter 2022; Quarterly Cash Dividend is $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported that its net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased 33.1 percent to $45.6 million, the highest annual earnings in the Company's history, compared with $34.2 million for 2021. Earnings per diluted share for 2022 were $2.58 as compared to $1.92 for 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income was $12.1 million, a 9.9 percent decrease compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, and a 12.3 percent increase compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.69, compared to $0.76 in the preceding quarter and $0.61 in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable February 17, 2023, to common shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

"We posted another strong quarter and Company-record profits for the year 2022. Our results are indicative of the successful execution of our business strategy and the efforts of our team to help our customers meet the needs of the communities we serve," stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite a challenging high rate environment, our operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect continued strong loan growth, increased interest income, and robust profitability."

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to protecting our profitability as we continue to grow in a disciplined and prudent manner. We plan to onboard new relationships and talent that have become available due to market disruptions caused by recent mergers. We expect to benefit from the successful execution of a number of internal projects that will significantly enhance our digital footprint and automate back-office operations. We firmly believe that these actions will further enhance our franchise value over time and we will come out stronger and more profitable on the other side of the current economic cycle."

"The Company will adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology during the first quarter of 2023. CECL replaced the incurred loss methodology and therefore, starting in 2023, the allowance and provision for credit losses will be based upon estimated expected credit losses rather than incurred losses. Our asset quality remains strong and continues to show improvement. Our non-accrual loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.17 percent at December 31, 2022, from 0.30 percent at September 30, 2022, and 0.64 percent a year ago. Due to the solid performance of our asset quality metrics, we recorded a credit to the loan loss provision of $500,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022. This is compared to a credit to the loan loss provision of $985,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021," said Mr. Coughlin.

Executive Summary

Net interest margin was 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.18 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and 3.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and increased 97 basis points from 3.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 82 basis points to 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and increased 87 basis points from 0.59 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 51.3 percent compared to 41.5 percent in the prior quarter, and 49.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by the non-recurring consulting fee expense. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company executed a number of operational initiatives aimed at enhancing our digital presence and meaningfully improving our back-office capabilities. The effort involved renegotiating contracts with existing vendors and entering into contracts with new service providers. These initiatives will facilitate better customer service while also driving functional efficiencies. Additionally, the terms of the renegotiated contracts will generate expense savings beginning in January of 2023. A percentage of those future savings were paid out as a one-time fee of $1.6 million to the consulting organization that assisted with the overall project.

The return on average assets ratio for the fourth quarter was 1.46 percent compared to 1.74 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.42 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The return on average equity ratio for the fourth quarter was 16.99 percent compared to 19.42 percent in the prior quarter, and 16.25 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company had a credit for loan losses of $500,000 for the fourth quarter compared to no provision for loan losses for the prior quarter and a credit for loan losses of $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 633.6 percent at December 31, 2022, compared to 390.3 percent for the prior quarter and 249.3 percent at December 31, 2021, as total non-accrual loans decreased to $5.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $8.5 million for the prior quarter and $14.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 32.1% to $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022, from $2.305 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $2.812 billion at December 31, 2022, up from $2.561 billion at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $578.7 million, or 19.5 percent, to $3.546 billion at December 31, 2022, from $2.968 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $182.3 million, or 44.3 percent, to $229.4 million at December 31, 2022 from $411.6 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the redeployment of cash and cash equivalents into loans.

Loans receivable, net, increased by $740.4 million, or 32.1 percent, to $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022 from $2.305 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loan increases for 2022 included increases of $625.1 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $90.9 million in commercial business loans, $25.6 million in residential one-to-four family loans and $6.4 million in home equity loans, partly offset by decreases of $9.0 million in construction loans and $477 thousand in consumer loans. The allowance for loan losses decreased $4.7 million to $32.4 million, or 633.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.05 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022 as compared to an allowance for loan losses of $37.1 million, or 249.3 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.58 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2021.

Total investment securities decreased by $972,000, or 0.88 percent, to $109.4 million at December 31, 2022 from $110.4 million at December 31, 2021, representing repayments, calls and maturities, and unrealized losses, partly offset by purchases of $27.5 million, and sales of $1.2 million.

Deposit liabilities increased by $250.2 million, or 9.8 percent, to $2.812 billion at December 31, 2022 from $2.561 billion at December 31, 2021. Total increases for 2022 included $25.7 million in non-interest-bearing deposit accounts, $89.4 million in NOW deposit accounts, and $166.7 million in certificates of deposit, including listing service and brokered deposit accounts. The increase in deposits was partly offset by a decrease of $31.6 million in money market accounts.

Debt obligations increased by $310.8 million to $419.8 million at December 31, 2022 from $109.0 million at December 31, 2021. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.07 percent at December 31, 2022 and 1.39 percent at December 31, 2021. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of December 31,2022 was 1.10 years. The fixed interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 5.625 percent at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Stockholders' equity increased by $17.2 million, or 6.3 percent, to $291.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $274.0 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $33.9 million, or 41.8 percent, to $115.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $81.2 million at December 31, 2021, related to net income less dividends paid for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was partly offset by a decrease of $7.9 million in additional paid-in-capital for preferred stock, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $7.6 million, and an increase in treasury stock of $3.4 million. The decrease in additional paid-in-capital for preferred stock was primarily related to the redemption of $9.4 million of the Company's then-outstanding Series D 4.5 percent preferred stock and $5.3 million of the Company's then-outstanding Series G 6.0 percent preferred stock, partially offset by the issuance of $6.8 million of Series I 3.0 percent preferred stock. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income over the prior year was based upon unfavorable market conditions related to the Company's available-for-sale debt securities, caused by the recent increase in interest rates generally.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Income Statement Review

Net income was $12.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in total interest income and a decrease in income tax provision, which were partly offset by a decrease in non-interest income, a lower credit for loan loss provision, and an increase in non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income increased by $5.0 million, or 20.0 percent, to $30.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from higher interest income which was partially offset by higher interest expense.

Interest income increased by $10.5 million, or 37.1 percent, to $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $28.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $282.2 million, or 9.6 percent, to $3.207 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.925 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, while the average yield increased 97 basis points to 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 also included $647,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately eight basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense increased by $5.5 million to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 87 basis points to 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.59 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $225.4 million to $2.382 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.157 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the average cost of funds resulted primarily from the significantly higher interest rate environment during 2022 compared to 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of the improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. In a rapidly rising interest rate environment, management has been proactive in managing both the yield on earning assets and the cost of funds to protect net interest margin and continue to support the growth of net interest income.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company experienced $322,000 in net charge offs compared to $52,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022 as compared to $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022, and $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The credit for loan losses decreased by $485,000 to $500,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses was adequate at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $1.5 million, or 59.3 percent, to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.6 million for fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to a decrease in the realized and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities from a gain of $151,000 to a loss of $723,000 and a decrease in other non-interest income of $429,000. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions. The other income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was higher primarily due to the reversal of certain liabilities previously recorded for loans acquired in the acquisition of IAB Bancorp, Inc. that paid off during the quarter.

Noninterest expense increased by $2.3 million, or 17.0 percent, to $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the non-recurring consulting fee expense of $1.6 million discussed above for which there was no comparable expense in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other factors that contributed to the increase in operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 included higher salaries and employee benefits and higher other expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries related to normal compensation increases, higher commission expenses from strong loan production, and hiring of additional staff. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 301, as compared to 292 for the same period in 2021. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $105,000 to $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly related to costs associated with branch closures in 2021.

The income tax provision decreased by $655,000 or 15.3 percent, to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The income tax provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from the reversal of a portion of tax accrual that was no longer required to cover the tax liability. The consolidated effective tax rate was 23.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 28.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income increased by $11.3 million, or 33.1 percent, to $45.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $34.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net income was driven by an increase in total interest income and credit for loan loss provision, which were partly offset by a decrease in non-interest income and increases in interest expense, non-interest expenses, and a higher income tax provision for 2022 as compared to 2021.

Net interest income increased by $16.6 million, or 17.0 percent, to $113.9 million for the year of 2022 from $97.4 million for the year of 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $18.9 million increase in interest income, partly offset by an increase of $2.3 million in interest expense.

Interest income increased by $18.9 million, or 16.8 percent, to $131.4 million for 2022, from $112.6 million for 2021. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $197.4 million, or 7.0 percent, to $3.011 billion for 2022, from $2.814 for 2021, while the average yield increased 37 basis points to 4.37 percent for 2022, from 4.00 percent for 2021. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the Company's level of average loans receivable for 2022, as compared to 2021.

The increase in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $298.9 million to $2.627 billion for 2022, from $2.328 billion for 2021. The increase in the average balance on loans receivable was a result of the continued strength of the Company's loan pipeline. Interest income on loans for 2022 also included $1.4 million of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately five basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense increased by $2.3 million, or 15.3 percent, to $17.5 million for 2022, from $15.2 million for 2021. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 8 basis points to 0.79 percent for 2022, from 0.71 percent for 2021, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $68.5 million, or 3.2 percent, to $2.206 billion 2022, from $2.137 billion for 2021. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the high interest rate environment in 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.78 percent for 2022, compared to 3.46 percent for 2021. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the average volume of loans receivable as well as an increase in the yield on loans partially offset by the increase in the Company's cost of funds.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company experienced $1.7 million in net charge offs compared to $375,000 in net charge offs for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022 as compared to $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022, and $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The credit for loan losses was $3.1 million for 2022 compared to loan loss provision expense of $3.9 million for 2021. The credit for provision for 2022 reflected the improving asset quality and more favorable economic metrics compared to the COVID-19 environment in 2021. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses was adequate at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $7.1 million, or 81.7 percent, to $1.6 million for 2022 from $8.7 million for 2021. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to a decrease of $6.4 million in the realized and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities (from a gain of $147,000 to a loss of $6.3 million), as well as a decrease of $538,000 in gain on sale of loans, $371,000 in gain on sale of premises, and $391,000 in other income. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.5 million, or 2.8 percent, to $55.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $54.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in operating expenses for 2022 was driven higher by the non-recurring consulting fee expense of $1.6 million for which there was no comparable expense in 2021. Other factors that contributed to the increase in operating expenses for 2022 included higher salaries and employee benefits and higher advertising and promotion expenses compared to 2021. The increase in salaries related to normal compensation increases, higher commission expenses from strong loan production, and hiring of additional staff. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 301, as compared with 292 for the same period in 2021. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $733,000 to $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, mainly related to costs associated with branch closures in 2021.

The income tax provision increased by $3.5 million or 25.1 percent, to $17.5 million for 2022 from $14.0 million in 2021. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of the higher taxable income for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The income tax provision for 2022 also included the benefit from the reversal of tax accrual that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 27.8% for 2022 compared to 29.0 percent for 2021.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $322,000 in net charge offs, compared to $52,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The credit for loan losses decreased by $485,000 to $500,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022, as compared to $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2021.

Performing troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022, were $10.6 million, compared to $12.4 million at December 31, 2021. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions (excluding COVID-19 modifications) that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as TDR loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022, and $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 633.6 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022, and 249.3 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2021.

Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 vs.

Sept 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 vs.

Dec 31, 2021 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 36,173 $ 32,302 $ 26,987 12.0 % 34.0 % Mortgage-backed securities 185 173 148 6.9 % 25.0 % Other investment securities 1,177 1,103 929 6.7 % 26.7 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 1,321 822 286 60.7 % 361.9 % Total interest and dividend income 38,856 34,400 28,350 13.0 % 37.1 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 2,410 1,169 928 106.2 % 159.7 % Savings and club 118 113 129 4.4 % -8.5 % Certificates of deposit 3,973 1,087 1,185 265.5 % 235.3 % 6,501 2,369 2,242 174.4 % 190.0 % Borrowings 2,174 1,080 954 101.3 % 127.9 % Total interest expense 8,675 3,449 3,196 151.5 % 171.4 % Net interest income 30,181 30,951 25,154 -2.5 % 20.0 % (Credit) provision for loan losses (500) - (985) -49.2 % Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses 30,681 30,951 26,139 -0.9 % 17.4 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 1,138 1,251 1,119 -9.0 % 1.7 % Gain on sales of loans 3 18 92 -83.3 % -96.7 % Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (723) (559) 151 29.3 % -578.8 % BOLI income 584 646 757 -9.6 % -22.9 % Other 60 90 489 -33.3 % -87.7 % Total non-interest income 1,062 1,446 2,608 0.0 % -59.3 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,626 6,944 6,842 9.8 % 11.5 % Occupancy and equipment 2,651 2,608 2,756 1.6 % -3.8 % Data processing and communications 1,579 1,520 1,531 3.9 % 3.1 % Professional fees 2,169 614 473 253.3 % 358.6 % Director fees 261 375 253 -30.4 % 3.2 % Regulatory assessment fees 431 264 317 63.3 % 36.0 % Advertising and promotions 260 286 162 -9.1 % 60.5 % Other real estate owned, net 4 1 23 300.0 % -82.6 % Loss from extinguishment of debt - - 526 -100.0 % Other 1,056 841 824 25.6 % 28.2 % Total non-interest expense 16,037 13,453 13,707 19.2 % 17.0 % Income before income tax provision 15,706 18,944 15,040 -17.1 % 4.4 % Income tax provision 3,634 5,552 4,289 -34.5 % -15.3 % Net Income 12,072 13,392 10,751 -9.9 % 12.3 % Preferred stock dividends 172 174 308 -0.9 % -44.0 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 11,900 $ 13,218 $ 10,443 -10.0 % 13.9 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.61 -9.8 % 15.3 % Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.76 $ 0.61 -9.4 % 12.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,916 16,982 16,988 -0.4 % -0.4 % Diluted 17,289 17,356 17,230 -0.4 % 0.3 %





Statements of Income - Twelve Months Ended, December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 vs.

Dec 31, 2021 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 123,577 $ 107,660 14.8 % Mortgage-backed securities 564 680 -17.1 % Other investment securities 4,167 3,274 27.3 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 3,133 959 226.7 % Total interest and dividend income 131,441 112,573 16.8 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,283 4,335 21.9 % Savings and club 449 505 -11.1 % Certificates of deposit 6,889 6,160 11.8 % 12,621 11,000 14.7 % Borrowings 4,875 4,180 16.6 % Total interest expense 17,496 15,180 15.3 % Net interest income 113,945 97,393 17.0 % (Credit) provision for loan losses (3,075) 3,855 -179.8 % Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses 117,020 93,538 25.1 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 4,816 3,972 21.2 % Gain on sales of loans 129 667 -80.7 % (Loss) gain on sale of impaired loans - (64) -100.0 % Gain on sales of other real estate owned - 11 -100.0 % Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (6,269) 147 -4364.6 % BOLI income 2,671 2,952 -9.5 % Gain on sale of premises - 371 -100.0 % Other 248 639 -61.2 % Total non-interest income 1,595 8,695 -81.7 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,021 26,410 6.1 % Occupancy and equipment 10,627 11,360 -6.5 % Data processing and communications 6,033 6,024 0.1 % Professional fees 3,766 1,919 96.2 % Director fees 1,253 1,043 20.1 % Regulatory assessments 1,243 1,310 -5.1 % Advertising and promotions 941 554 69.9 % Other real estate owned, net 10 35 -71.4 % Loss from extinguishment of debt - 1,597 -100.0 % Other 3,611 3,723 -3.0 % Total non-interest expense 55,505 53,975 2.8 % Income before income tax provision 63,110 48,258 30.8 % Income tax provision 17,531 14,018 25.1 % Net Income 45,579 34,240 33.1 % Preferred stock dividends 796 1,160 -31.3 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 44,783 $ 33,080 35.4 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 2.64 $ 1.94 36.0 % Diluted $ 2.58 $ 1.92 34.4 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,969 17,063 -0.6 % Diluted 17,349 17,239 0.6 %

Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 vs.

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 vs.

December 31, 2021 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 11,520 $ 11,192 $ 9,606 2.9 % 19.9 % Interest-earning deposits 217,839 209,832 402,023 3.8 % -45.8 % Total cash and cash equivalents 229,359 221,024 411,629 3.8 % -44.3 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 91,715 92,751 85,186 -1.1 % 7.7 % Equity investments 17,686 18,408 25,187 -3.9 % -29.8 % Loans held for sale 658 - 952 - -30.9 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $32,373, $33,195 and $37,119, respectively 3,045,331 2,787,015 2,304,942 9.27 % 32.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 20,113 12,388 6,084 62.4 % 230.6 % Premises and equipment, net 10,508 10,723 12,237 -2.0 % -14.1 % Accrued interest receivable 13,455 11,093 9,183 21.3 % 46.5 % Other real estate owned 75 75 75 - - Deferred income taxes 16,462 15,863 12,959 3.8 % 27.0 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,382 5,394 5,431 -0.2 % -0.9 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 13,520 11,785 12,457 14.7 % 8.5 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 71,656 71,072 72,485 0.8 % -1.1 % Other assets 9,538 7,286 7,986 30.9 % 19.4 % Total Assets $ 3,546,193 $ 3,265,612 $ 2,967,528 8.6 % 19.5 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 613,910 $ 610,425 $ 588,207 0.6 % 4.4 % Interest bearing deposits 2,197,697 2,102,521 1,973,195 4.5 % 11.4 % Total deposits 2,811,607 2,712,946 2,561,402 3.6 % 9.8 % FHLB advances 382,261 212,123 71,711 80.2 % 433.1 % Subordinated debentures 37,508 37,450 37,275 0.2 % 0.6 % Operating lease liability 13,859 12,102 12,752 14.5 % 8.7 % Other liabilities 9,704 8,309 10,364 16.8 % -6.4 % Total Liabilities 3,254,939 2,982,930 2,693,504 9.1 % 20.8 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 21,003 21,003 28,923 0.0 % -27.4 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 196,164 195,057 193,927 0.6 % 1.2 % Retained earnings 115,109 105,894 81,171 8.7 % 41.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,491) (6,149) 1,128 5.6 % -675.4 % Treasury stock, at cost (34,531) (33,123) (31,125) 4.3 % 10.9 % Total Stockholders' Equity 291,254 282,682 274,024 3.0 % 6.3 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,546,193 $ 3,265,612 $ 2,967,528 8.6 % 19.5 % Outstanding common shares 16,931 16,974 16,940





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

2021

Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,939,281 $ 36,173 4.92 % $ 2,300,573 $ 26,987 4.69 % Investment Securities 110,142 1362 4.95 % 108,700 1,077 3.96 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 157,807 1,321 3.35 % 515,788 286 0.22 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,207,230 38,856 4.85 % 2,925,061 28,350 3.88 % Non-interest-earning assets 110,701 102,632 Total assets $ 3,317,931 $ 3,027,693 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 729,160 $ 1,295 0.71 % $ 668,765 $ 549 0.33 % Money market accounts 345,343 1,114 1.29 % 345,721 379 0.44 % Savings accounts 334,394 118 0.14 % 329,130 129 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 734,216 3,974 2.17 % 659,479 1,185 0.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,143,112 6,501 1.21 % 2,003,095 2,242 0.45 % Borrowed funds 239,252 2,174 3.63 % 153,837 954 2.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,382,364 8,675 1.46 % 2,156,932 3,196 0.59 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 651,408 606,132 Total liabilities 3,033,772 2,763,064 Stockholders' equity 284,159 264,629 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,317,931 $ 3,027,693 Net interest income $ 30,181 $ 25,154 Net interest rate spread(1) 3.39 % 3.28 % Net interest margin(2) 3.76 % 3.44 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for loan losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.





Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,626,710 $ 123,577 4.70 % $ 2,327,781 $ 107,660 4.63 % Investment Securities 109,604 4,731 4.32 % 108,545 3,954 3.64 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 274,649 3,133 1.14 % 377,209 959 0.25 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,010,963 131,441 4.37 % 2,813,535 112,573 4.00 % Non-interest-earning assets 106,712 106,039 Total assets $ 3,117,675 $ 2,919,574 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 751,708 $ 2,970 0.40 % $ 637,671 $ 2,657 0.42 % Money market accounts 350,207 2,313 0.66 % 335,824 1,678 0.50 % Savings accounts 340,232 449 0.13 % 317,301 505 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 614,346 6,889 1.12 % 673,233 6,160 0.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,056,494 12,621 0.61 % 1,964,029 11,000 0.56 % Borrowed funds 149,354 4,875 3.26 % 173,341 4,180 2.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,205,848 17,496 0.79 % 2,137,370 15,180 0.71 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 636,216 524,668 Total liabilities 2,842,064 2,662,038 Stockholders' equity 275,611 257,536 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,117,675 $ 2,919,574 Net interest income $ 113,945 $ 97,393 Net interest rate spread(1) 3.57 % 3.29 % Net interest margin(2) 3.78 % 3.46 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) Excludes allowance for loan losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.





Financial Condition data by quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,546,193 $ 3,265,612 $ 3,072,771 $ 3,040,310 $ 2,967,528 Cash and cash equivalents 229,359 221,024 206,172 396,653 411,629 Securities 109,401 111,159 105,717 107,576 110,373 Loans receivable, net 3,045,331 2,787,015 2,620,630 2,395,930 2,304,942 Deposits 2,811,607 2,712,946 2,655,030 2,631,175 2,561,402 Borrowings 419,769 249,573 124,377 109,181 108,986 Stockholders' equity 291,254 282,682 271,637 276,159 274,024 Book value per common share1 $ 15.96 $ 15.42 $ 15.04 $ 14.72 $ 14.47 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 15.65 $ 15.11 $ 14.73 $ 14.41 $ 14.16 Operating data by quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 30,181 $ 30,951 $ 27,741 $ 25,072 $ 25,154 Credit (provision) for loan losses (500) - - (2,575) (985) Non-interest income 1,062 1,446 (313) (600) 2,608 Non-interest expense 16,037 13,453 13,056 12,959 13,707 Income tax expense 3,634 5,552 4,209 4,136 4,289 Net income $ 12,072 $ 13,392 $ 10,163 $ 9,952 $ 10,751 Net income per diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.76 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.61 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Return on average assets 1.46% 1.74% 1.32% 1.33% 1.42% Return on average stockholder's equity 16.99% 19.42% 15.00% 14.67% 16.25% Net interest margin 3.76% 4.18% 3.74% 3.46% 3.44% Stockholder's equity to total assets 8.21% 8.66% 8.84% 9.08% 9.23% Efficiency Ratio4 51.33% 41.53% 47.60% 52.95% 49.37% Asset Quality Ratios Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 5,109 $ 8,505 $ 9,201 $ 9,232 $ 14,889 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.17% 0.30% 0.35% 0.38% 0.64% ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 633.6% 390.3% 370.7% 368.1% 249.3% Impaired Loans 28,272 40,524 42,411 40,955 49,382 Classified Loans 17,816 30,180 31,426 29,850 39,157 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter." (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter."





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 250,123 $ 242,238 $ 235,883 $ 233,251 $ 224,534 Commercial and multi-family 2,345,229 2,164,320 2,030,597 1,804,815 1,720,174 Construction 144,931 153,103 155,070 141,082 153,904 Commercial business 282,007 205,661 181,868 198,216 191,139 Home equity 56,888 56,064 51,808 52,279 50,469 Consumer 3,240 2,545 2,656 2,726 3,717 $ 3,082,418 $ 2,823,931 $ 2,657,882 $ 2,432,369 $ 2,343,937 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (4,714) (3,721) (3,139) (2,459) (1,876) Allowance for loan loss (32,373) (33,195) (34,113) (33,980) (37,119) Total loans, net $ 3,045,331 $ 2,787,015 $ 2,620,630 $ 2,395,930 $ 2,304,942 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 243 $ 263 $ 267 $ 278 $ 282 Commercial and multi-family 346 757 757 757 8,601 Construction 3,180 3,180 3,043 2,954 2,847 Commercial business 1,340 4,305 5,104 5,243 3,132 Home equity - - 30 - 27 Total: $ 5,109 $ 8,505 $ 9,201 $ 9,232 $ 14,889 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 613,909 $ 610,425 $ 595,167 $ 621,403 $ 588,207 Interest Bearing 757,615 726,012 810,535 724,020 668,262 Money Market 305,556 370,353 360,356 354,302 337,126 Sub-total: $ 1,677,080 $ 1,706,790 $ 1,766,058 $ 1,699,725 $ 1,593,595 Savings and Club 329,753 338,864 347,279 341,529 329,724 Certificates of Deposit 804,774 667,291 541,693 589,921 638,083 Total Deposits: $ 2,811,607 $ 2,712,945 $ 2,655,030 $ 2,631,175 $ 2,561,402





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 291,254 $ 282,682 $ 271,637 $ 276,159 $ 274,024 Less: goodwill 5,252 5,252 5,252 5,252 5,252 Less: preferred stock 21,003 21,003 16,563 26,213 28,923 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 264,999 256,427 249,822 244,694 239,849 Shares common shares outstanding 16,931 16,974 16,960 16,984 16,940 Book value per common share $ 15.96 $ 15.42 $ 15.04 $ 14.72 $ 14.47 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.65 $ 15.11 $ 14.73 $ 14.41 $ 14.16 Efficiency Ratios Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 30,181 $ 30,951 $ 27,741 $ 25,072 $ 25,154 Non-interest income 1,062 1,446 -313 -600 2,608 Total income 31,243 32,397 27,428 24,472 27,762 Non-interest expense 16,037 13,453 13,056 12,959 13,707 Efficiency Ratio 51.33% 41.53% 47.60% 52.95% 49.37%



