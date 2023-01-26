First Merchants Corporation Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Net income available to common stockholders was $70.3 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.19, compared to $47.7 million and $.89 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $63.3 million and $1.08 in the third quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 for the fourth quarter was $70.5 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 totaled $1.19, compared to $44.9 million and $.84 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $65.6 million and $1.12 in the third quarter of 2022.
- Total loans grew $344.1 million, or 11.8% annualized on a linked quarter basis, excluding the forgiveness of $6.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
- Total deposits declined $52.1 million, or 1.4% annualized on a linked quarter basis.
- Nonaccrual loans totaled $42.3 million compared to $43.5 million on a linked quarter basis.
- Net interest income totaled $149.0 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 6.2% on a linked quarter basis.
- The efficiency ratio totaled 48.60% for the quarter.
Full Year 2022 Highlights:
- Net income available to common stockholders was $220.7 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $3.81, compared to $205.5 million and $3.81 in 2021.
- Adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 for 2022 was $243.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 totaled $4.20, compared to $182.2 million and $3.38 in 2021.
- Total loans grew $2.8 billion during 2022, which included $1.6 billion from the acquisition of Level One Bancorp Inc. ("Level One"). Excluding the forgiveness of $145.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, organic loan growth totaled $1.3 billion or 13.9% during the year.
- Net interest income totaled $520.2 million, an increase of $109.5 million, or 26.7% over prior year.
- The efficiency ratio totaled 53.20% for 2022, but was 50.66% after excluding $16.5 million in acquisition-related expenses that were incurred during the year.
Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "First Merchants completed 2022 with a strong quarter and closed the books on another successful year. We are pleased to have the acquisition and integration of Level One behind us so that we can focus on the organic opportunities ahead. First Merchants' earnings power is pretty easy to digest when assessing our quarterly results. We look forward to continued growth and high levels of performance in 2023"
Fourth Quarter Financial Results
First Merchants Corporation (the "Corporation) has reported fourth quarter 2022 net income available to common stockholders of $70.3 million compared to $47.7 million during the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.19 per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 result of $.89 per share.
Total assets equaled $17.9 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.0 billion. Total loans increased $2.8 billion during the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.6 billion of loans. Excluding acquired loans, the Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $1.3 billion, or 13.9 percent, during the past twelve months. This was offset by the forgiveness of PPP loans of $145.3 million. Investments decreased $260.6 million, or 5.8 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.3 billion.
Total deposits equaled $14.4 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.7 billion over the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.9 billion in deposits resulting in an organic deposit decline of $280.6 million or 2.2%. The balance sheet growth mix resulted in an increase in the loan to deposit ratio of 10.9% over the past twelve months with the current quarter ratio ending at 83.5 percent.
The Corporation's Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (ACL) totaled $223.3 million as of quarter-end, or 1.86 percent of total loans, an increase of $27.9 million over prior year due to the acquisition of Level One. Loan charge offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $3.4 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months other than CECL Day 1 expense of $16.8 million due to the acquisition of Level One. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of one basis point compared to 0.28% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net-interest income totaling $149.0 million for the quarter, continued to grow with an increase of $8.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over prior quarter, and an increase of $47.7 million, or 47 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.72 percent, increased by 17 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022 and 68 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Net-interest margin excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans totaled 3.65% for the quarter, an increase of 18 basis points compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 73 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the yield on earning assets expanded 62 basis points from higher loan and investment portfolio yields as well as organic loan growth, offset by a 45 basis point increase in funding costs.
Non-interest income, totaling $24.2 million for the quarter, decreased $5.5 million or 18.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by lower earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance which was elevated in the third quarter due to a large $5.2 million BOLI death benefit. Non-interest income decreased $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and lower derivative hedge fees.
Non-interest expense totaled $89.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $6.7 million from the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter included $3.4 million of acquisition-related expenses. The quarter over quarter decline also reflected lower salaries and benefits expense as well as some one-time gains on sales of properties recorded in the fourth quarter.
The Corporation's total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.08 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 10.65 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.34 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation's strong capital position.
1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation
Detailed financial results are reported below.
About First Merchants Corporation
First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).
First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).
FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|122,594
|$
|167,146
|Interest-bearing deposits
|126,061
|474,154
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000
|4,263,788
|4,524,353
|Loans held for sale
|9,094
|11,187
|Loans
|12,003,894
|9,241,861
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(223,277
|)
|(195,397
|)
|Net loans
|11,780,617
|9,046,464
|Premises and equipment
|117,118
|105,655
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|38,525
|28,736
|Interest receivable
|85,070
|57,187
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|747,844
|570,860
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|308,311
|291,041
|Other real estate owned
|6,431
|558
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|111,222
|35,641
|Other assets
|221,631
|140,167
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|17,938,306
|$
|15,453,149
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|3,173,417
|$
|2,709,646
|Interest-bearing
|11,209,328
|10,022,931
|Total Deposits
|14,382,745
|12,732,577
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|171,560
|-
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|167,413
|181,577
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|823,674
|334,055
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|151,298
|118,618
|Total Borrowings
|1,313,945
|634,250
|Interest payable
|7,530
|2,762
|Other liabilities
|199,316
|170,989
|Total Liabilities
|15,903,536
|13,540,578
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
|Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares
|125
|125
|Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
|Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|25,000
|-
|Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
|Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding - 59,170,583 and 53,410,411 shares
|7,396
|6,676
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,228,626
|985,818
|Retained earnings
|1,012,774
|864,839
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(239,151
|)
|55,113
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,034,770
|1,912,571
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|17,938,306
|$
|15,453,149
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable:
|Taxable
|$
|156,102
|$
|80,583
|$
|470,468
|$
|338,009
|Tax-exempt
|6,930
|5,635
|25,124
|22,110
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|9,417
|8,028
|38,354
|29,951
|Tax-exempt
|17,033
|15,411
|67,381
|55,331
|Deposits with financial institutions
|959
|173
|2,503
|634
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|541
|163
|1,176
|597
|Total Interest Income
|190,982
|109,993
|605,006
|446,632
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|33,516
|5,589
|62,939
|23,319
|Federal funds purchased
|808
|1
|1,302
|5
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|541
|75
|1,136
|314
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,932
|1,389
|11,417
|5,672
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|2,229
|1,666
|8,009
|6,642
|Total Interest Expense
|42,026
|8,720
|84,803
|35,952
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|148,956
|101,273
|520,203
|410,680
|Provision for credit losses - loans
|-
|-
|16,755
|-
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|148,956
|101,273
|503,448
|410,680
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|7,097
|6,462
|28,371
|23,571
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|7,501
|7,078
|29,688
|28,362
|Card payment fees
|4,533
|3,937
|20,207
|16,619
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|2,087
|3,423
|10,055
|19,689
|Derivative hedge fees
|326
|1,562
|3,388
|3,850
|Other customer fees
|362
|361
|1,935
|1,490
|Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
|1,515
|2,051
|11,174
|7,060
|Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities
|57
|358
|1,194
|5,674
|Other income
|672
|615
|1,929
|3,008
|Total Non-Interest Income
|24,150
|25,847
|107,941
|109,323
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|52,331
|42,432
|206,893
|166,995
|Net occupancy
|6,638
|5,644
|26,211
|23,326
|Equipment
|6,148
|4,994
|23,945
|19,401
|Marketing
|3,157
|1,840
|7,708
|5,762
|Outside data processing fees
|5,611
|4,581
|21,682
|18,317
|Printing and office supplies
|390
|356
|1,588
|1,217
|Intangible asset amortization
|2,303
|1,463
|8,275
|5,747
|FDIC assessments
|2,295
|1,862
|10,235
|6,243
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|197
|171
|823
|992
|Professional and other outside services
|3,961
|3,627
|21,642
|11,913
|Other expenses
|6,668
|5,466
|26,713
|19,300
|Total Non-Interest Expenses
|89,699
|72,436
|355,715
|279,213
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|83,407
|54,684
|255,674
|240,790
|Income tax expense
|12,647
|6,951
|33,585
|35,259
|NET INCOME
|70,760
|47,733
|222,089
|205,531
|Preferred stock dividends
|468
|-
|1,406
|-
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|70,292
|$
|47,733
|$
|220,683
|$
|205,531
|Per Share Data:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.20
|$
|0.89
|$
|3.83
|$
|3.82
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.19
|$
|0.89
|$
|3.81
|$
|3.81
|Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.29
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.13
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|59,384
|53,660
|57,950
|53,984
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
|$
|3,425
|$
|4,575
|$
|2,674
|$
|9,306
|AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Total Assets
|$
|17,834,468
|$
|15,298,655
|$
|17,220,002
|$
|14,830,397
|Total Loans
|11,818,911
|9,076,652
|10,943,051
|9,170,650
|Total Earning Assets
|16,702,944
|14,053,310
|15,985,691
|13,579,113
|Total Deposits
|14,564,853
|12,647,737
|14,198,243
|12,176,231
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|1,958,041
|1,890,229
|1,972,445
|1,866,632
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.59
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.39
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|14.36
|10.10
|11.19
|11.01
|Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
|14.55
|10.10
|11.30
|11.01
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|93.66
|91.86
|92.83
|91.56
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans
|1.86
|2.11
|1.86
|2.11
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.12
|0.20
|0.02
|0.10
|Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
|10.98
|12.36
|11.45
|12.59
|Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
|4.73
|3.29
|3.94
|3.44
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|1.01
|0.25
|0.53
|0.26
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
|3.72
|3.04
|3.41
|3.18
|Efficiency Ratio
|48.60
|53.49
|53.20
|50.94
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
|$
|21.45
|$
|25.21
|$
|21.45
|$
|25.21
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Non-Accrual Loans
|$
|42,324
|$
|43,508
|$
|45,970
|$
|42,698
|$
|43,062
|Renegotiated Loans
|224
|195
|233
|141
|329
|Non-Performing Loans (NPL)
|42,548
|43,703
|46,203
|42,839
|43,391
|Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions
|6,431
|6,454
|6,521
|6,271
|558
|Non-Performing Assets (NPA)
|48,979
|50,157
|52,724
|49,110
|43,949
|90+ Days Delinquent
|1,737
|764
|592
|2,085
|963
|NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent
|$
|50,716
|$
|50,921
|$
|53,316
|$
|51,195
|$
|44,912
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
|$
|223,277
|$
|226,702
|$
|226,275
|$
|195,984
|$
|195,397
|Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|2,674
|(427
|)
|263
|(587
|)
|4,575
|NPAs / Actual Assets %
|0.27
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.28
|%
|NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %
|0.28
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.29
|%
|NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %
|0.41
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.47
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)
|1.86
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.98
|%
|2.09
|%
|2.11
|%
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.12
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.01
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|0.20
|%
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|122,594
|$
|119,532
|$
|212,559
|$
|148,277
|$
|167,146
|Interest-bearing deposits
|126,061
|179,593
|136,702
|395,262
|474,154
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
|4,263,788
|4,294,768
|4,630,030
|4,489,263
|4,524,353
|Loans held for sale
|9,094
|25,394
|9,060
|3,938
|11,187
|Loans
|12,003,894
|11,650,002
|11,397,417
|9,356,241
|9,241,861
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(223,277
|)
|(226,702
|)
|(226,275
|)
|(195,984
|)
|(195,397
|)
|Net loans
|11,780,617
|11,423,300
|11,171,142
|9,160,257
|9,046,464
|Premises and equipment
|117,118
|116,306
|117,757
|105,883
|105,655
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|38,525
|38,056
|38,111
|26,422
|28,736
|Interest receivable
|85,070
|71,605
|68,728
|56,081
|57,187
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|747,844
|750,713
|753,649
|569,494
|570,860
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|308,311
|306,932
|323,013
|291,881
|291,041
|Other real estate owned
|6,431
|6,454
|6,521
|6,271
|558
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|111,222
|142,110
|114,965
|73,422
|35,641
|Other assets
|221,631
|244,222
|198,255
|138,807
|140,167
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|17,938,306
|$
|17,718,985
|$
|17,780,492
|$
|15,465,258
|$
|15,453,149
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|3,173,417
|$
|3,356,651
|$
|3,435,331
|$
|2,745,235
|$
|2,709,646
|Interest-bearing
|11,209,328
|11,078,174
|11,135,538
|10,160,718
|10,022,931
|Total Deposits
|14,382,745
|14,434,825
|14,570,869
|12,905,953
|12,732,577
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|171,560
|185,000
|100,000
|-
|-
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|167,413
|194,482
|186,468
|169,697
|181,577
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|823,674
|643,769
|598,865
|308,960
|334,055
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|151,298
|151,301
|151,299
|118,677
|118,618
|Total Borrowings
|1,313,945
|1,174,552
|1,036,632
|597,334
|634,250
|Interest payable
|7,530
|4,971
|2,978
|3,589
|2,762
|Other liabilities
|199,316
|197,971
|192,372
|150,749
|170,989
|Total Liabilities
|15,903,536
|15,812,319
|15,802,851
|13,657,625
|13,540,578
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
|Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares
|125
|125
|125
|125
|125
|Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
|Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
|Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding
|7,396
|7,393
|7,383
|6,678
|6,676
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,228,626
|1,226,695
|1,226,378
|987,404
|985,818
|Retained earnings
|1,012,774
|961,542
|917,311
|897,818
|864,839
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(239,151
|)
|(314,089
|)
|(198,556
|)
|(84,392
|)
|55,113
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,034,770
|1,906,666
|1,977,641
|1,807,633
|1,912,571
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|17,938,306
|$
|17,718,985
|$
|17,780,492
|$
|15,465,258
|$
|15,453,149
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable:
|Taxable
|$
|156,102
|$
|128,504
|$
|106,787
|$
|79,075
|$
|80,583
|Tax-exempt
|6,930
|6,500
|5,990
|5,704
|5,635
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|9,417
|10,055
|10,372
|8,510
|8,028
|Tax-exempt
|17,033
|17,261
|17,212
|15,875
|15,411
|Deposits with financial institutions
|959
|704
|610
|230
|173
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|541
|314
|175
|146
|163
|Total Interest Income
|190,982
|163,338
|141,146
|109,540
|109,993
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|33,516
|16,644
|8,485
|4,294
|5,589
|Federal funds purchased
|808
|418
|76
|-
|1
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|541
|372
|134
|89
|75
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,932
|3,493
|1,774
|1,218
|1,389
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|2,229
|2,105
|2,016
|1,659
|1,666
|Total Interest Expense
|42,026
|23,032
|12,485
|7,260
|8,720
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|148,956
|140,306
|128,661
|102,280
|101,273
|Provision for credit losses - loans
|-
|-
|16,755
|-
|-
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|148,956
|140,306
|111,906
|102,280
|101,273
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|7,097
|7,165
|7,690
|6,419
|6,462
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|7,501
|7,221
|7,634
|7,332
|7,078
|Card payment fees
|4,533
|4,776
|5,175
|5,723
|3,937
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|2,087
|2,543
|3,226
|2,199
|3,423
|Derivative hedge fees
|326
|700
|1,444
|918
|1,562
|Other customer fees
|362
|501
|662
|410
|361
|Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
|1,515
|6,655
|1,308
|1,696
|2,051
|Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities
|57
|481
|90
|566
|358
|Other income (loss)
|672
|(425
|)
|1,048
|634
|615
|Total Non-Interest Income
|24,150
|29,617
|28,277
|25,897
|25,847
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|52,331
|56,002
|56,041
|42,519
|42,432
|Net occupancy
|6,638
|6,738
|6,648
|6,187
|5,644
|Equipment
|6,148
|5,997
|6,720
|5,080
|4,994
|Marketing
|3,157
|2,401
|1,414
|736
|1,840
|Outside data processing fees
|5,611
|6,827
|4,881
|4,363
|4,581
|Printing and office supplies
|390
|472
|381
|345
|356
|Intangible asset amortization
|2,303
|2,303
|2,303
|1,366
|1,463
|FDIC assessments
|2,295
|2,824
|2,924
|2,192
|1,862
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|197
|328
|(266
|)
|564
|171
|Professional and other outside services
|3,961
|4,461
|10,267
|2,953
|3,627
|Other expenses
|6,668
|8,025
|6,000
|6,020
|5,466
|Total Non-Interest Expenses
|89,699
|96,378
|97,313
|72,325
|72,436
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|83,407
|73,545
|42,870
|55,852
|54,684
|Income tax expense
|12,647
|9,793
|3,879
|7,266
|6,951
|NET INCOME
|70,760
|63,752
|38,991
|48,586
|47,733
|Preferred stock dividends
|468
|469
|469
|-
|-
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|70,292
|$
|63,283
|$
|38,522
|$
|48,586
|$
|47,733
|Per Share Data:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.89
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.89
|Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.29
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|59,384
|59,339
|59,308
|53,616
|53,660
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.59
|%
|1.43
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.25
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|14.36
|12.54
|7.62
|10.28
|10.10
|Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
|14.55
|12.70
|7.72
|10.28
|10.10
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|93.66
|92.90
|92.45
|92.23
|91.86
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans
|1.86
|1.94
|1.98
|2.09
|2.11
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.12
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|(0.03
|)
|0.20
|Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
|10.98
|11.36
|11.37
|12.23
|12.36
|Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
|4.73
|4.11
|3.58
|3.23
|3.29
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|1.01
|0.56
|0.30
|0.20
|0.25
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
|3.72
|3.55
|3.28
|3.03
|3.04
|Efficiency Ratio
|48.60
|53.34
|58.45
|52.79
|53.49
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
|$
|21.45
|$
|19.26
|$
|20.45
|$
|23.26
|$
|25.21
|LOANS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|3,437,126
|$
|3,330,529
|$
|3,297,477
|$
|2,826,660
|$
|2,714,565
|Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers
|241,793
|221,954
|214,904
|209,077
|246,442
|Real estate loans:
|Construction
|835,582
|828,923
|745,983
|552,975
|523,066
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
|2,407,475
|2,299,272
|2,423,185
|2,073,197
|2,135,459
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied
|1,246,528
|1,268,567
|1,264,563
|974,521
|986,720
|Residential
|2,096,655
|1,990,668
|1,813,297
|1,226,695
|1,159,127
|Home equity
|630,632
|621,619
|586,108
|512,641
|523,754
|Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures
|175,211
|173,225
|157,264
|147,593
|146,092
|Public finance and other commercial loans
|932,892
|915,245
|894,636
|832,882
|806,636
|Loans
|12,003,894
|11,650,002
|11,397,417
|9,356,241
|9,241,861
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(223,277
|)
|(226,702
|)
|(226,275
|)
|(195,984
|)
|(195,397
|)
|NET LOANS
|$
|11,780,617
|$
|11,423,300
|$
|11,171,142
|$
|9,160,257
|$
|9,046,464
|DEPOSITS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Demand deposits
|$
|8,448,797
|$
|8,534,950
|$
|8,785,889
|$
|7,806,033
|$
|7,704,190
|Savings deposits
|4,657,140
|5,054,490
|4,875,880
|4,444,417
|4,334,802
|Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more
|742,539
|443,588
|436,942
|252,033
|273,379
|Other certificates and time deposits
|468,712
|381,365
|446,973
|380,293
|389,752
|Brokered deposits
|65,557
|20,432
|25,185
|23,177
|30,454
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|$
|14,382,745
|$
|14,434,825
|$
|14,570,869
|$
|12,905,953
|$
|12,732,577
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|187,204
|$
|959
|2.05
|%
|$
|558,677
|$
|173
|0.12
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|38,066
|541
|5.68
|28,736
|163
|2.27
|Investment Securities: (1)
|Taxable
|1,987,161
|9,417
|1.90
|1,936,519
|8,028
|1.66
|Tax-Exempt (2)
|2,671,602
|21,561
|3.23
|2,452,726
|19,508
|3.18
|Total Investment Securities
|4,658,763
|30,978
|2.66
|4,389,245
|27,536
|2.51
|Loans held for sale
|4,732
|71
|6.00
|20,688
|196
|3.79
|Loans: (3)
|Commercial
|8,309,561
|126,850
|6.11
|6,703,241
|65,867
|3.93
|Real Estate Mortgage
|1,827,749
|16,654
|3.64
|889,571
|7,866
|3.54
|Installment
|843,562
|12,527
|5.94
|711,309
|6,654
|3.74
|Tax-Exempt (2)
|833,307
|8,772
|4.21
|751,843
|7,133
|3.79
|Total Loans
|11,818,911
|164,874
|5.58
|9,076,652
|87,716
|3.87
|Total Earning Assets
|16,702,944
|197,352
|4.73
|%
|14,053,310
|115,588
|3.29
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,131,524
|1,245,345
|Total Assets
|$
|17,834,468
|$
|15,298,655
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,238,422
|$
|16,810
|1.28
|%
|$
|4,912,556
|$
|3,637
|0.30
|%
|Money market deposits
|3,018,644
|10,778
|1.43
|2,518,612
|809
|0.13
|Savings deposits
|1,895,551
|2,125
|0.45
|1,828,631
|461
|0.10
|Certificates and other time deposits
|1,038,502
|3,803
|1.46
|706,617
|682
|0.39
|Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|11,191,119
|33,516
|1.20
|9,966,416
|5,589
|0.22
|Borrowings
|1,097,586
|8,510
|3.10
|620,398
|3,131
|2.02
|Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|12,288,705
|42,026
|1.37
|10,586,814
|8,720
|0.33
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|3,373,734
|2,681,321
|Other liabilities
|213,988
|140,291
|Total Liabilities
|15,876,427
|13,408,426
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,958,041
|1,890,229
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|17,834,468
|42,026
|$
|15,298,655
|8,720
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|155,326
|$
|106,868
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)
|3.36
|%
|2.96
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|4.73
|%
|3.29
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|1.01
|%
|0.25
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)
|3.72
|%
|3.04
|%
|(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $6,370 and $5,595 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|296,863
|$
|2,503
|0.84
|%
|$
|521,637
|$
|634
|0.12
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|35,580
|1,176
|3.31
|28,736
|597
|2.08
|Investment Securities: (1)
|Taxable
|2,056,586
|38,354
|1.86
|1,751,910
|29,951
|1.71
|Tax-Exempt (2)
|2,653,611
|85,292
|3.21
|2,106,180
|70,039
|3.33
|Total Investment Securities
|4,710,197
|123,646
|2.63
|3,858,090
|99,990
|2.59
|Loans held for sale
|14,715
|692
|4.70
|19,190
|747
|3.89
|Loans: (3)
|Commercial
|7,877,271
|380,621
|4.83
|6,818,968
|276,368
|4.05
|Real Estate Mortgage
|1,471,802
|51,853
|3.52
|916,314
|34,783
|3.80
|Installment
|785,520
|37,302
|4.75
|683,925
|26,111
|3.82
|Tax-Exempt (2)
|793,743
|31,803
|4.01
|732,253
|27,987
|3.82
|Total Loans
|10,943,051
|502,271
|4.59
|9,170,650
|365,996
|3.99
|Total Earning Assets
|15,985,691
|629,596
|3.94
|%
|13,579,113
|467,217
|3.44
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,234,311
|1,251,284
|Total Assets
|$
|17,220,002
|$
|14,830,397
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,206,131
|$
|32,511
|0.62
|%
|$
|4,769,482
|$
|14,512
|0.30
|%
|Money market deposits
|2,915,397
|19,170
|0.66
|2,351,803
|3,203
|0.14
|Savings deposits
|1,927,122
|5,019
|0.26
|1,754,972
|1,886
|0.11
|Certificates and other time deposits
|881,176
|6,239
|0.71
|783,733
|3,718
|0.47
|Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|10,929,826
|62,939
|0.58
|9,659,990
|23,319
|0.24
|Borrowings
|888,392
|21,864
|2.46
|639,791
|12,633
|1.97
|Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|11,818,218
|84,803
|0.72
|10,299,781
|35,952
|0.35
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|3,268,417
|2,516,241
|Other liabilities
|160,922
|147,743
|Total Liabilities
|15,247,557
|12,963,765
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,972,445
|1,866,632
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|17,220,002
|84,803
|$
|14,830,397
|35,952
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|544,793
|$
|431,265
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)
|3.22
|%
|3.09
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|3.94
|%
|3.44
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|0.53
|%
|0.26
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)
|3.41
|%
|3.18
|%
|(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $24,590 and $20,585 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
|ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP
|$
|70,292
|$
|63,283
|$
|38,522
|$
|48,586
|$
|47,733
|$
|220,683
|$
|205,531
|Adjustments:
|PPP loan income
|(109
|)
|(323
|)
|(891
|)
|(1,884
|)
|(3,721
|)
|(3,207
|)
|(30,900
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|413
|3,417
|12,549
|152
|-
|16,531
|-
|Acquisition-related provision expense
|-
|-
|16,755
|-
|-
|16,755
|-
|Tax on adjustment
|(75
|)
|(759
|)
|(6,967
|)
|425
|912
|(7,376
|)
|7,577
|Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP
|$
|70,521
|$
|65,618
|$
|59,968
|$
|47,279
|$
|44,924
|$
|243,386
|$
|182,208
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|59,384
|59,339
|59,308
|53,616
|53,660
|57,950
|53,984
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.89
|$
|3.81
|$
|3.81
|Adjustments:
|PPP loan income
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(0.01
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.57
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|0.01
|0.05
|0.22
|-
|-
|0.28
|-
|Acquisition-related provision expense
|-
|-
|0.30
|-
|-
|0.30
|-
|Tax on adjustment
|-
|(0.01
|)
|(0.13
|)
|0.01
|0.02
|(0.13
|)
|0.14
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.84
|$
|4.20
|$
|3.38
