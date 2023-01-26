Germany's RWE and Greece's PPC electric utilities have signed today an agreement to start in spring the construction of 210 MW of new solar pv capacity at a former lignite mine in northern Greece. This is the first stage for the implementation of a 2 GW solar pipeline in the country that the two companies have been partnering on since 2019.It's a rainy day in Athens with regular thunderstorms. Yet, Germany's RWE and Greece's PPC electric utilities have made their first step towards the development of a 2 GW photovoltaic pipeline that aims to tap into Greece's rich solar resources. The two ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...