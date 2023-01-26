DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Acute Pain Market to Observe Growth at a CAGR of 8.3% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The dynamics of the acute pain market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world and rising cases of acute pain. Key players, such as Hyloris Pharmaceuticals/AFT Pharmaceuticals (MAXIGESIC IV), Formosa Pharmaceuticals (APP13007), Vivizon (opiranserin), Concentric Analgesics (vocacapsaicin), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VX-548), and others, are involved in developing drugs for acute pain treatment.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2023





Key Takeaways from the Acute Pain Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the acute pain market size in the US was approximately USD 3 billion in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total acute pain cases in the US was approximately 100 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading acute pain companies such as Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Vivozon, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Medical Developments International (MVP), Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, Neurana Pharmaceuticals, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Teikoku Pharma, PainReform, Nevakar, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Aptys Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Pharmaceuticals , and others are developing novel acute pain drugs that can be available in the acute pain market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel acute pain drugs that can be available in the acute pain market in the coming years. The promising acute pain therapies in the pipeline include MAXIGESIC IV (paracetamol + ibuprofen), APP13007 (Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Nanosuspension), opiranserin (VVZ-149), vocacapsaicin (CA-008), VX-548, TLC590 (ropivacaine liposomal), PENTHROX (methoxyflurane), NTM-001 (Ketorolac Pre-Mixed Bag), NTM-006, CL-108, CL-H1T, ZALVISO (sufentanil), TPU-006 (dexmedetomidine transdermal system [DMTS]), PRF110, NVK-009 (pregabalin and acetaminophen) , and others.

and others. In March 2022 , Formosa Pharmaceuticals completed a Phase III study to treat patients with inflammation and pain after cataract surgery.

completed a Phase III study to treat patients with inflammation and pain after cataract surgery. In March 2022 , Vertex announced positive results from two Phase II proof-of-concept (POC) studies that investigated VX-548 for acute pain following abdominoplasty or bunionectomy surgery.

announced positive results from two Phase II proof-of-concept (POC) studies that investigated VX-548 for acute pain following abdominoplasty or bunionectomy surgery. In November 2021 , Hyloris Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Maxigesic IV to treat postoperative pain.

Acute Pain Overview

According to the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), acute pain is defined as sudden pain that begins sharp or intense and is a warning sign of disease or a threat to the body. It is usually caused by an injury, surgery, illness, trauma, or painful medical procedure and lasts from a few minutes to less than 6 months. When the underlying cause is treated or healed, acute pain usually goes away. Flu-like symptoms (fever, chills, sore throat, cough), fatigue, numbness, muscle spasms, insomnia, weight loss, anxiety, depression, sharp pain, throbbing, burning, and so on are the most common symptoms associated with acute pain.

Doctors diagnose pain by talking about the patient's acute pain symptoms, the intensity and location of the pain, and any history of injury, surgery, or illness. Young patients may be asked to rate their pain intensity using a scale such as VAS, VRS, NPRS, and so on. Blood tests, X-rays, CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, and other acute pain diagnostic tests are also available.

Acute Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 100 millioncases of acute pain in the US in 2021.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, in the US, in 2021, diagnosed incident cases of acute pain were approximately 94 million. These cases are expected to grow with a moderate CAGR in the forecast period 2022-2032.

The acute pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases

Total Diagnosed Incident Cases

Total Type-specific Cases

Total Severity-specific Cases

Total Treated Cases

Acute Pain Treatment Market

Acute pain treatment is generally tailored to the individual patient's assessment and needs prior to admission. It is typically started by anesthetists during the perioperative period and completed by the surgical team. It entails, if necessary, prior planning with the acute pain service (APS) and the use of protocols for managing specific types of surgeries and identifying at-risk patients. The APS comprises a multidisciplinary team of medical, nursing, and pharmaceutical experts. The APS is heavily involved in the day-to-day management of acute pain following surgery and provides training for medical nursing staff involved in postoperative pain management. Other appropriate services (e.g., physiotherapists) should be used to facilitate early recovery and mobilization.

The current acute pain treatment pattern consists of various approaches classified as pharmacologic and nonpharmacological therapies. Analgesics, which are further classified as opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, corticosteroids, anesthetics, and others, are among the pharmacological therapies. Benzodiazepines, muscle relaxants, antidepressants, alpha-2 agonists, gamma-aminobutyric agonists, and cannabinoids are also used to treat acute pain.

Furthermore, acupuncture, psychological approaches (cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based stress reduction), chiropractic manipulation, physical therapy, transcutaneous electrical stimulation, massage therapy, exercise, and other complementary and alternative medicine therapies (CAM) are also examples of nonpharmacological therapies. All of these involve the concept of multimodal analgesia.

Acute Pain Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

MAXIGESIC IV (paracetamol + ibuprofen): Hyloris Pharmaceuticals/AFT Pharmaceuticals

APP13007 (Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Nanosuspension): Formosa Pharmaceuticals

VVZ-149 (opiranserin): Vivozon

CA-008 (vocacapsaicin): Concentric Analgesics

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

TLC590 (ropivacaine liposomal): Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

PENTHROX (methoxyflurane): Medical Developments International (MVP)

NTM-001 (Ketorolac Pre-Mixed Bag): Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

NTM-006: Neumentum

CL-108: Charleston Laboratories

CL-H1T: Charleston Laboratories

ZALVISO (sufentanil): AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System (DMTS)): Teikoku Pharma USA

PRF110: PainReform

NVK-009 (Pregabalin and Acetaminophen): Nevakar

Acute Pain Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the acute pain market is predicted to change in the future due to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world and rising cases of acute pain. Moreover, growing research and development is increasing the demand for better acute pain diagnosis and acute pain treatment options.

Furthermore, the acute pain market requires new therapies with superior efficacy comparable to opioids but with fewer side effects and drug dependency. As a result, acute pain drugs with novel mechanisms of action and combinations have recently been investigated to overcome the challenges posed by this entity. In addition, clinicians and patients are becoming more aware of multimodal analgesia. Furthermore, increased public awareness creates a lucrative opportunity for therapeutic innovation to propel this acute pain market.

However, several factors are affecting the growth of the acute pain market. One of the major flaws is a lack of effective diagnosis; pain can be a difficult medical problem to diagnose and treat. A variety of events or circumstances can cause it. Many hospitals do not effectively implement pain assessments.

Moreover, existing trial design guidelines must be improved so that future approaches are primarily focused on specific patient groups rather than specific surgical procedures. Specific side effects may jeopardize the drug's recommendations.

Furthermore, in some cases, patients try to ignore the pain and avoid taking proper medication, which causes the condition to deteriorate and turn into chronic pain, which is caused by a lack of healing in the damaged tissue; this impedes both the diagnosis and treatment process. Thus, all these factors mentioned above will likely hamper the acute pain market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Acute Pain Market CAGR 8.3 % Acute Pain Market Size in the US in 2021 USD 3 Billion Key Acute Pain Companies Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Vivozon, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Medical Developments International (MVP), Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Teikoku Pharma USA, PainReform, Nevakar, and others Key Pipeline Acute PainTherapies MAXIGESIC IV (paracetamol + ibuprofen), APP13007 (Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Nanosuspension), opiranserin (VVZ-149), vocacapsaicin (CA-008), VX-548, TLC590 (ropivacaine liposomal), PENTHROX (methoxyflurane), NTM-001 (Ketorolac Pre-Mixed Bag), NTM-006, CL-108, CL-H1T, ZALVISO (sufentanil), TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System (DMTS)), PRF110, NVK-009 (Pregabalin and Acetaminophen), and others

Scope of the Acute Pain Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Pain Market Dynamics: Acute Pain market drivers and barriers

Acute Pain market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Pain Market Key Insights 2. Acute Pain Market Report Introduction 3. Acute Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4. Acute Pain Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Acute Pain Treatment and Management 7. Acute Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Acute Pain Marketed Drugs 10. Acute Pain Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Acute Pain Market Analysis 12. Acute Pain Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Acute Pain Market Drivers 16. Acute Pain Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

