Rapidly deploying 5.2 GW of planned solar and storage in Puerto Rico, a possibility raised in a report by six national laboratories, would require an improvement in the Puerto Rico utility's practices. A mandated procurement process has suffered delays at many steps.From pv magazine USA Six US national laboratories have described in a report how Puerto Rico could reach 40% renewable electricity by 2025, as mandated by Puerto Rico's Energy Public Policy Act, known as Act 17). The US territory could reach 36% renewables by 2025 if 3.75 GW of utility-scale solar and 1.5 GW of storage were constructed ...

