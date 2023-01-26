'Open Doors' campaign welcomed more than 60 analysts and investors visiting Teleperformance sites in Albania, Greece, Portugal, United States, Colombia, and India on January 17 and 24, 2023

Focus group between investors and Teleperformance employees during the Athens, Greece site visit, on January 17th, 2023 (Photo: Teleperformance)

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced today that it successfully completed its Open Doors campaign dedicated to strengthening its proximity with the financial community. On January 17 and 24, Teleperformance opened its doors to more than 60 analysts and investors who toured the Group's sites across six countries spanning four continents where more than 40% of its global workforce works. Site location tours included Tirana, Albania; Athens, Greece; Lisbon, Portugal; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States; Bogota, Colombia; and Mumbai, India.

Site visits took place over a full day, featuring presentations by local management and experts, free and unscripted focus group discussions with agents and moderators, and visits to client programs.

Investors and analysts took the opportunity to exchange directly with Teleperformance operational teams in the field and improve their understanding of the group's activities including its high-touch, high-tech approach, in particular on the following topics:

Specific country social-economic environments

- Employee wellbeing and working environment (high-touch)

- Transformation and digital solutions (high-tech)

- Development strategy in key client verticals, including the financial services and the travel sector

- Focus on content moderation (Trust Safety)

The Teleperformance Open Doors campaign has been impactful and successful, based on participants testimonies. Key abstracts include:

"Not many companies would be confident enough to open up multiple locations to investors well done and much appreciated," commented a major U.S. institutional investor.

"Reality is so different what has come out in the media latelysaid an analyst from a leading French stockbroker.

"Great opportunity to speak to employees in absence of management, very interesting and useful," added an ESG analyst from a leading Scandinavian investment firm

"(The visit) helped to better understand how you recruit, train, what attracts employees... Also helped (to) better understand some activities (BtoB sales, content moderation, etc.)," declared a major French institutional investor.

"Our takeaway from our visit is the Group's desire to reassure investors regarding the daily lives of employees (working time, training, well-being, etc.). We believe that the actions underway are encouraging," commented an ESG analyst from a leading French stockbroker.

We are pleased with the success of the TP Open Doors campaign. These open days allowed investors to form their own convictions by having 'seen and touched' the reality on the ground," said Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer "This transparency initiative was launched by the Group to restore the conditions of trust and serenity with the financial community, which had been undermined by unfounded attacks that appeared in the press on the working conditions of our employees."

"I would like to thank all the operational teams for mobilizing this campaign and, more generally, all our stakeholders for their support during this difficult period, including our employees, our clients as well as many shareholders who are familiar with our business. I also welcome the interest of new investors for the Group's sustainable and solid growth model, which remains unchanged," he added.

To access the slides of the presentations projected during the site visits, please click here.

