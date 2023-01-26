Potential attendees of the BermudaBusinessDevelopmentAgency's (BDA) second annual Bermuda Risk Summit, being held at the Hamilton Princess Beach Club from March 6-8, are reminded the early bird registration price will end tomorrow, Friday, 27 January

Included in the early bird price are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an evening seaside soiree, and an island lunch cruise.

Overseas guests should also act before midnight on Monday, February 6 to secure special hotel room rates starting at $359 (plus tax). From February 7, hotel room rates will increase significantly, or be completely sold out, due to limited availability. To book your room please call 1-441-295-3000 or the Global Reservations Centre on 1-800-441-1414. Alternatively, click hereto reserve your room online.

Please use the booking code: 'BermudaRisk' to take advantage of the preferred rate.

The Bermuda Risk Summit, which has the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and EY as headline sponsors, will kick off with a keynote conversation featuring Bermuda's Premier, The Hon. David Burt, JP, MP.

The keynote conversation will be followed by a group CEO panel moderated by Sophie Roberts, Head of The Insurer TV, that includes Peter Bell, CEO Managing Director, Everest Re, Stephen Catlin, Executive Chairman, Convex (Past Chair Deputy Chair ABIR), Christopher Schaper, CEO, AIG Re (ABIR Deputy Chair), and Megan Thomas, CEO, Hamilton Re.

In terms of sponsorships, the BDA is pleased to announce that Hyperexponential have come on board as a diamond sponsor, SS&Cis a gold sponsor, AMBestand KirklandEllisare silver sponsors, Demotechis WIFI sponsor, Aon is a supporting sponsor, and The Insurer is our official media partner. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please e-mail bermudarisk@bda.bm if you wish to participate.

The overall theme of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit is 'Innovation,SustainabilityandCollaboration.'

Some of the speakers confirmed to date include John Huff, CEO, ABIR, who will moderate a global capacity shortfall panel with Chris Bonard, CEO, ED Broking (Bermuda) Limited and Lara Mowrey, Global Head of Distribution, Guy Carpenter.

Suzanne Williams Charles, Director of Policy and Regulation, ABIR will moderate a panel of international regulators featuring Chlora Lindley-Myers, President, National Association of Insurance Commissioners and Gerald Gakundi, Director, Supervision (Insurance), Bermuda Monetary Authority and Andrew Dyer, Head of London Markets, Bank of England.

Craig Redcliffe, Partner, EY will moderate an evolution of partner capital panel featuring Jasmine Desilva, SVP ILS, Artex Capital Solutions, and Julia Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer, Vesttoo.

Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech and Todd Kozikowski, President, 44North, LLC, will present their findings on Florida's disparate litigation levels

Christian Dunleavy, Group Chief Underwriting Officer, Aspen, Chris Hayward, Chief Underwriting Officer, MS Amlin Reinsurance and Kostya Zolotusky, CEO, Itasca Re will explore the growing significance of specialty lines

Kerr Kennedy, Associate Partner, EY, will moderate the future of cyber reinsurance panel with Yosha Delong, Global Head of Cyber, Mosaic Insurance, Noel Pearman, SVP, Cyber Product Line Leader, AXA XL, Sebastien Plummer, Cyber Specialist Broker, Gallagher Re, and Edouard Von Heberstein, CEO Spectra.

William C. Stone, founder, chair and CEO of SS&C, will speak about how (re)insurers can leverage innovation and technology with Alex Huang, Chief Risk Officer, Sun Life International.

Susanne Murphy, Insurance Regulatory Consultant, Meenan P.A. will discuss market perspectives from Florida's C -Suite with Tom Gallagher, COO, People's Trust Insurance Company.

Edward Mishambi, SVP and Chief Risk Officer-Europe, Renaissance Re who will moderate a panel entitled global financing conditions a rating agency discussion that features Peter Giacone, Global Head of Insurance, KBRA, Stefan Holzberger, Chief Rating Officer, AM Best, and Joseph Petrelli.

A panel discussing investor's experiences of Bermuda featuring Scott Frederick, Managing Partner, Sands Capital Ventures, Adrian Jones, Managing Director, Re/Insurance and Partner, HSCM Ventures, and Armin Rothauser, Senior Partner, Castlelake Investments will be moderated by Stephen Weinstein, past BDA Chair.

Curtis Dickinson, Executive Adviser, Bermuda International Long-Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR) will moderate an updates from the life sector panel featuring Mark Yu, Head of Enterprise Capital Strategy, New England Asset Management, James Claxton, Associate Partner, EY, Martin Maringi, Deputy Director, Supervision (Insurance), BMA and Michelle Moloney, EVP Chief Risk Officer, Pacific Life Reinsurance.

Saadia Savory, Vice President, Excess Casualty, Aspen, and Shannon Totten, SVP, Casualty Insurance Practice Leader Bermuda, Sompo International, will discuss Bermuda's vibrant casualty lines of business

And finally, Gero Michel, Group CRO, AIG Re will discuss the future of risk with Tom Johansmeyer, SVP, Head of PCS, Verisk and Andrew Smith, Chief Risk Sustainability Officer, Conduit Re.

The full agenda is available on the BDA website.

