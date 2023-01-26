Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Last Call? Kurz vor erneut 117 % an nur einem Handelstag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWMZ ISIN: US89832Q1094 Ticker-Symbol: BBK 
Frankfurt
26.01.23
08:01 Uhr
44,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,60044,80021:07
44,60044,80021:07
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2023 | 20:26
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truist Named #5 Among America's Most Just Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Truist (NYSE:TFC) recently was named among the top five of America's most JUST companies by JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, in their 2023 Just100 rankings.

Truist, Thursday, January 26, 2023, Press release picture

Each year, JUST Capital surveys what Americans most prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and then evaluates how the largest public U.S. corporations stack up. This year, Truist ranked #2 overall out of 951 brands for how the company invests in its teammates-with its increase in minimum wage a contributing factor-and #1 in the bank industry for how the company treats its clients.

To learn more about how Truist performed, view the rankings here. For additional information about how the company is fulfilling its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, view its most recent ESG and CSR Report.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736949/Truist-Named-5-Among-Americas-Most-Just-Companies

TRUIST FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.