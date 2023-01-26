Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 5 million Units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for three years.

The securities issued as part of the Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.

Closing of the Placement is expected to occur on or about February 15, 2023.

Insiders of the Company may participate in the Placement. As such, the issuance of Units to insiders pursuant to the Placement would be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company would rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that any participation in the Placement by insiders would not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of any related party transaction in connection with the Placement.

A Finder's Fees of up to 7% Finder's Units may be payable in connection with the Placement. Each Finder's Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for 3 years.

Proceeds of the Placement are expected to be used for the 7,081-meter (from 97 drill holes) Minago PGM assay program, and general corporate purposes.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Lee

Interim Chief Executive Officer

For more information about the Company, please contact:

Phone: 1.877.664.2535 / 1.877.6NICKEL

Email: info@flynickel.com

