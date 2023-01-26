CNH Industrial: Case IH and New Holland Win 2022 Good Design Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Case IH and New Holland, global agricultural brands of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), have been awarded 2022 Good Design Awards. The Case IH Patriot® 50 series sprayer and New Holland's Straddle Tractor Concept and TK4 Tractor received recognition.

Case IH's Patriot 50 series sprayer is designed to help farmers work more productively and efficiently. From the comfort of the well-appointed cab, the operator has complete control of the vehicle's advanced connectivity solutions and integrated spray technology. The latter produces reports on the vehicle's spray rates which allows operators to accurately calculate input prices.

New Holland's Straddle Tractor Concept was realized in collaboration with renowned automotive design house Pininfarina. It satisfies the requirements posed when working in narrow vineyards. Its futuristic design, combining form and function, has also been created as ready for electric traction demonstrating New Holland's commitment to more productive and sustainable agriculture.

New Holland and FPT Industrial's TK4 Methane Power vineyard crawler tractor blends style, function, and sustainability. It is powered by the FPT Industrial F28 engine which runs on biomethane. CNH Industrial is committed to making agribusiness ever more efficient and sustainable. Our partnerships with industry-leading innovators help us to achieve this goal.

The Good Design Awards are organized by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. They recognize the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world. The selection criteria are based on the highest aesthetic in terms of innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency, and sensitivity to the environment.

Building products worthy of such prestigious awards once again demonstrates our commitment to excellence in design and innovation for the world's farmers.

View original content here.

New Holland TK4 Methane Power vineyard crawler tractor

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736997/Case-IH-and-New-Holland-Win-2022-Good-Design-Awards