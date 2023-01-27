Anzeige
Freitag, 27.01.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2023 | 07:22
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: KONGSBERG awards electronics order for Naval Strike Missile and Joint Strike Missile to Kitron

(2023-01-27) Kitron has received orders with a value of over NOK 260 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).

The order is for electronics for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Joint Strike Missile (JSM) supplied by KONGSBERG.

"KONGSBERG has reported high activity related to its NSM and JSM programs, and we are very happy to be chosen as a supplier within this growing market segment. This underlines our long-term collaboration with KONGSBERG," says Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director of Kitron Norway.

Deliveries will start in 2023 and continue into 2025. Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Arendal, Norway.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director, Kitron Norway, tel.: 47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



