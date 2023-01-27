UK scientists have discovered that second-life batteries could provide a lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) than conventional batteries in school buildings equipped with PV in East African schools. They said the cheapest system configuration uses either 7.5 kW or 10 kW of solar with 20 kWh of storage.Researchers from the University of Oxford have looked at how second-life batteries (SLBs) could be combined with rooftop solar in remote school buildings throughout East Africa. They found that such devices could provide a lower LCOE than new storage systems. They described their findings ...

