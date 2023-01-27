NTPC Renewable Energy has tendered a balance-of-system (BoS) package for 1 GW of solar, with an option for an additional 500 MW of capacity. Bidding is open until Jan. 21.From pv magazine India NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has opened bidding for up to 1 GW of solar projects, with an option for an additional 500 MW. The projects, which will be connected to the inter-state transmission system, can be set up anywhere in India, except the state of Rajasthan. Installers can bid for capacities ranging from 100 MW to 1,000 MW, in multiples of 50 MW. The individual projects ...

