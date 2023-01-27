Edison Energy says in a new report that prices increased more moderately in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the steep price hikes seen since 2021.From pv magazine USA In a quarterly report on large-scale renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPA), energy advisory Edison Energy said prices in the US market continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than experienced since the second quarter of 2021. Tracking 120 projects with commercial operations dates through 2026, the report shows that PPA prices increased by 4% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Many of the planned projects are solar, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...