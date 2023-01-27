Developer rPlus Hydro has submitted an application for a final license to the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the Seminoe project- a milestone reached by only a few pumped storage projects over the last 20 years.From pv magazine USA rPlus Hydro, LLP, a developer of large-scale pumped storage hydro projects, announced the submission of its application for Final License to the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its 900 MW Seminoe pumped storage project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. According to rPlus Hydro, this milestone has been achieved by only six pumped storage ...

