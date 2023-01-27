The International Tourism Fair closes an edition that has exceeded all expectations, highlighting the good prospects for world tourism activity

The excellent figures confirm the growth pathof tourism worldwide, and the leadership and global reach of FITUR, which has registered significant growth in all its parameters, practically equalling its record

FITUR 2023 closes its doors with a balance of massive success that demonstrates the great dynamism of the entire value chain of the tourism industry, and the good prospects for growth of this activity worldwide. In addition to the satisfaction expressed by the participants, the high figures of this edition have exceeded all expectations, reaching parameters to the historical record of FITUR 2020

FITUR attracted a total of 222,000 attendees, representing a growth of 99.6%, almost double that of 2022. In terms of the profile of these participants, 136,000 professionals have been registered, representing an increase of 68% and an estimated 86,000 visitors, after today's closing of its two public days, which is practically three times more than last year's figure.

In terms of participation, the fair brought together 8,500 companies, 131 countries, 755 exhibitors, in 8 halls of the exhibition centre, which represented a net exhibition area of 66,900 m2, equalling the occupation of 2020.

It is estimated that this movement of arrivals at FITUR will generate an impact on Madrid's economy of approximately 400 million euros

FITUR also registered a major milestone in the digital sphere, with traffic to the IFEMA MADRID websitereaching an all-time record of 146,000 visits. The FITUR LIVEConnect digital platform, which complements the fair with a hybrid format had more than 56,000 registrations

The impact of FITUR 2023 has also been reflected in the large press attendance and international media coverage recorded during the days of the fair, with 6,374 journalists accredited, of which 5,861 were national, and 513 international journalists from 46 countries

Ecuador to be Fitur Partner Country in 2024

The Fitur Partner already has a protagonist for the next edition of FITUR, as was revealed during the celebration of the fair, which was announced by the Minister of Tourism of Ecuador, Niels Olsen and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of IFEMA MADRID, José Vicente de los Mozos, who signed the collaboration agreement whereby Ecuador will be 'FITUR Partner Country' at the next edition.

