The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) says it wants to install a new R&D production line in its solar R&D center at the massive 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.DEWA has launched a tender to select PV production equipment suppliers for a solar module production line focused on research and development. It said interested developers have until Jan. 31 to submit their proposals, although it did not provide additional details about the line's technical features or the chosen solar cell technology. DEWA opened a solar R&D center at its massive 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al ...

