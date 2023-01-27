The Bank of Princeton Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPRN), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Bank reported net income of $7.2 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $6.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2022, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to an increase of $550 thousand in net interest income and a $454 thousand decrease in non-interest expenses, partially offset by a $710 thousand decrease in non-interest income and a $98 thousand increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended December 31, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $2.2 million and a $100 thousand decrease in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $708 thousand increase in non-interest expenses, a $470 thousand decrease in non-interest income and a $180 thousand increase in income tax expense. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Bank recorded net income of $26.5 million, or $4.11 per diluted common share, compared to $22.5 million, or $3.30 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to a $5.5 million increase in net interest income, a $3.2 million decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses, and a $196 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $4.0 million increase in non-interest expenses and an increase in income taxes of $856 thousand .
Highlights for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:
- During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Bank completed the purchase of 324,017 shares of common stock from the 5% stock buyback program that commenced in 2022 at a weighted average price of $29.07 .
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $988 thousand or 16.0% over the same period in 2021.
- The Bank improved its net interest margin by 86 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.02% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2021 .
President/CEO Edward Dietzler noted that, "The Bank's earnings performance far exceeds the prior year, up 17.8% year-over-year, driven by a strong net interest margin of 4.82% for the quarter and excellent credit quality."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.60 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $85.9 million, or 5.1% when compared to $1.69 billion at the end of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $105.4 million and a $17.8 million decrease in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by an increase of $35.2 million in net loans. The increase in net loans primarily consisted of a $102.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $77.3 million in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans which are no longer being offered by the SBA.
Total deposits at December 31, 2022 decreased $98.4 million, or 6.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021 . When comparing deposit products between the two periods, money market deposits decreased $89.4 million, savings decreased $34.9 million and non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $21.2 million . Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in certificates of deposit of $36.4 million and interest-bearing demand deposits of $10.7 million . In addition, the Bank had $10 million in outstanding borrowings at December 31, 2022 and none at December 31, 2021 .
Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2022 increased $3.0 million or 1.4% when compared to the end of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the $20.0 million increase in retained earnings consisting of $26.5 million in income less $6.5 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. Partially offsetting this increase was $9.4 million of common stock repurchased pursuant to the 2022 buyback program, and a $9.1 million change in the accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the available-for-sale investment portfolio associated with an increase in unrealized losses due to the increase in interest rates. The ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, was 13.7% and 12.8%, respectively.
Asset Quality
At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets were $266 thousand, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 81.0%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of an other real estate owned property in the amount of $226 thousand and a $757 thousand write-down of a non-performing loan. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $5.9 million at December 31, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021 . All three TDR loans totaling $5.9 million are performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms as of December 31, 2022 .
Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results
Net interest income was $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.4 million, or 7.2%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $817 thousand . The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 4.82%, increasing 18 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily associated with an increase of 39 basis points in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net interest income increased $2.2 million, which was primarily due to an increase of 109 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $68.1 million compared to $62.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase from the previous year was the result of an increase in interest income of $4.8 million, or 6.9% and a decrease in interest expense of $674 thousand, or 10.1%. The rate on total deposits, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 0.64% and 0.38%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the rate on total deposits was 0.43% and 0.47%, respectively.
The Bank recorded provisions for loan losses of $200 thousand and $400 thousand during the three-months and year ended December 30, 2022, respectively. The comparable amounts were $300 thousand and $3.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Net charge-offs for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 were $406 thousand and $560 thousand, respectively. Net charge-offs for the comparable periods in 2021 were $101 thousand and $1.8 million, respectively. The Bank did not make any material changes to the qualitative factors used in determining the level of general reserve needed for management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to period end loans was 1.20% (excluding and including PPP loans) at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.24% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021 .
Total non-interest income of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $710 thousand and $470 thousand, or by 41.6% and 32.0%, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the quarter ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease over the prior quarter was primarily due to a $614 thousand decrease in loan fees and a $58 thousand decrease in other fees and service charges. The decrease over the 2021 period was primarily due to a $521 thousand decrease in loan fees, partially offset by a $117 thousand increase in other non-interest income. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income increased $196 thousand, or 4.2%, from the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to a $365 thousand increase in other non-interest income, partially offset by a $273 thousand decrease in loan fees.
Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $708 thousand, or 7.9%, when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $537 thousand increase in salaries and benefits expenses and a $456 thousand increase in data processing and communications expenses partially offset by decreases in other real estate owned expense of $157 thousand, other non-interest expenses of $115 thousand and occupancy and equipment expenses of $108 thousand . When comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the immediately preceding quarter, non-interest expense decreased $454 thousand, or 4.5%, primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits costs, professional fees and occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by an increase in data processing and communications expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense was $38.5 million, compared to $34.5 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expenses as a result of additional benefit programs and increases in data processing and communications costs related to technology costs incurred to enhance services.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $2.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.5%, compared to an income tax expense of $2.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.2% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, and compared to an income tax expense of $2.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.6% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the income tax expenses were $7.6 million (effective tax rate of 22.2%) and $6.7 million (effective tax rate of 23.0%), respectively.
About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").
Forward-Looking Statements
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the company (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the company's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the company's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, including related supply chain shortage of goods, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company and the Bank conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the company and the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the company and the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions including the company's pending acquisition of Noah Bank ; ability to meet other closing conditions to that acquisition; delay in closing the acquisition; difficulties and delays in integrating the businesses of Noah Bank and the Bank or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the company at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2022 vs 2021
2022 vs 2021
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 53,351
$ 158,716
$ (105,365)
-66.4 %
Securities available-for-sale taxable
42,061
51,690
(9,629)
-18.6 %
Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt
41,341
49,468
(8,127)
-16.4 %
Securities held-to-maturity
201
208
(7)
-3.4 %
Loans receivable, net of deferred
1,370,368
1,335,163
35,205
2.6 %
Allowance for loan losses
(16,461)
(16,620)
159
-1.0 %
Goodwill
8,853
8,853
-
0.0 %
Core deposit intangible
1,825
2,393
(568)
-23.7 %
Other assets
100,240
97,811
2,429
2.5 %
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,601,779
$ 1,687,682
$ (85,903)
-5.1 %
LIABILITIES
Non-interest checking
$ 265,078
$ 286,247
$ (21,169)
-7.4 %
Interest checking
269,737
259,022
10,715
4.1 %
Savings
190,685
225,579
(34,894)
-15.5 %
Money market
283,652
373,075
(89,423)
-24.0 %
Time deposits over $250
76,150
33,741
42,409
125.7 %
Other time deposits
262,428
268,479
(6,051)
-2.3 %
Total deposits
1,347,730
1,446,143
(98,413)
-6.8 %
Borrowings
10,000
-
10,000
N/A
Other liabilities
24,448
24,961
(513)
-2.1 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,382,178
1,471,104
(88,926)
-6.0 %
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
34,547
34,100
447
1.3 %
Paid-in capital
81,291
80,220
1,071
1.3 %
Treasury stock
(19,452)
(10,032)
(9,420)
93.9 %
Retained earnings
131,488
111,451
20,037
18.0 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(8,273)
839
(9,112)
-1086.1 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
219,601
216,578
3,023
1.4 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,601,779
$ 1,687,682
$ (85,903)
-5.1 %
Book value per common share
$ 35.16
$ 33.42
$ 1.74
5.2 %
Tangible book value per common share 1
$ 33.45
$ 31.69
$ 1.76
5.6 %
1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
The Bank of Princeton
Loan and Deposit Tables
(Unaudited)
The components of loans receivable, net at December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Commercial real estate
$ 873,573
$ 771,028
Commercial and industrial
28,859
29,677
Construction
417,538
403,680
Residential first-lien mortgages
43,125
48,638
Home equity / consumer
7,260
7,685
PPP I (SBA loans)
1,307
6,641
PPP II (SBA loans)
1,162
73,099
Total loans
1,372,824
1,340,448
Deferred fees and costs
(2,456)
(5,285)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,461)
(16,620)
Loans, net
$ 1,353,907
$ 1,318,543
The components of deposits at December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Demand, non-interest-bearing
$ 265,078
$ 286,247
Demand, interest-bearing
269,737
259,022
Savings
190,685
225,579
Money markets
283,652
373,075
Time deposits
338,578
302,220
Total deposits
$ 1,347,730
$ 1,446,143
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees
$ 19,400
$ 16,861
$ 2,539
15.1 %
Available-for-sale debt securities:
Taxable
288
194
94
48.5 %
Tax-exempt
285
295
(10)
-3.4 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities
3
3
0
0.0 %
Other interest and dividend income
482
58
424
731.0 %
Total interest and dividends
20,458
17,411
3,047
17.5 %
Interest expense
Deposits
2,210
1,411
799
56.6 %
Borrowing
2
-
2
N/A
Total interest expense
2,212
1,411
801
56.8 %
Net interest income
18,246
16,000
2,246
14.0 %
Provision for loan losses
200
300
(100)
-33.3 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,046
15,700
2,346
14.9 %
Non-interest income
Income from bank-owned life insurance
286
290
(4)
-1.4 %
Fees and service charges
411
473
(62)
-13.1 %
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
236
757
(521)
-68.8 %
Other
64
(53)
117
-220.8 %
Total non-interest income
997
1,467
(470)
-32.0 %
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,204
4,667
537
11.5 %
Occupancy and equipment
1,413
1,521
(108)
-7.1 %
Professional fees
541
511
30
5.9 %
Data processing and communications
1,354
898
456
50.8 %
Federal deposit insurance
222
206
16
7.8 %
Advertising and promotion
105
42
63
150.0 %
Office expense
71
66
5
7.6 %
Other real estate owned
(6)
151
(157)
-104.0 %
Core deposit intangible
135
154
(19)
-12.3 %
Other
632
747
(115)
-15.4 %
Total non-interest expense
9,671
8,963
708
7.9 %
Income before income tax expense
9,372
8,204
1,168
14.2 %
Income tax expense
2,201
2,021
180
8.9 %
Net income
$ 7,171
$ 6,183
988
16.0 %
Net income per common share - basic
$ 1.14
$ 0.94
$ 0.20
21.1 %
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 1.13
$ 0.92
$ 0.21
22.3 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,246
6,538
(292)
-4.5 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,371
6,694
(323)
-4.8 %
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees
$ 19,400
$ 18,336
$ 1,064
5.8 %
Available-for-sale debt securities:
Taxable
288
241
47
19.5 %
Tax-exempt
285
286
(1)
-0.3 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities
3
2
1
50.0 %
Other interest and dividend income
482
226
256
113.3 %
Total interest and dividends
20,458
19,091
1,367
7.2 %
Interest expense
Deposits
2,210
1,392
818
58.8 %
Borrowing
2
3
(1)
-33.3 %
Total interest expense
2,212
1,395
817
58.6 %
Net interest income
18,246
17,696
550
3.1 %
Provision for loan losses
200
200
0
0.0 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,046
17,496
550
3.1 %
Non-interest income
Income from bank-owned life insurance
286
287
(1)
-0.3 %
Fees and service charges
411
469
(58)
-12.4 %
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
236
850
(614)
-72.2 %
Other
64
101
(37)
-36.6 %
Total non-interest income
997
1,707
(710)
-41.6 %
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,204
5,442
(238)
-4.4 %
Occupancy and equipment
1,413
1,539
(126)
-8.2 %
Professional fees
541
786
(245)
-31.2 %
Data processing and communications
1,354
1,043
311
29.8 %
Federal deposit insurance
222
249
(27)
-10.8 %
Advertising and promotion
105
140
(35)
-25.0 %
Office expense
71
52
19
36.5 %
Other real estate owned
(6)
-
(6)
N/A
Core deposit intangible
135
135
0
0.0 %
Other
632
739
(107)
-14.5 %
Total non-interest expense
9,671
10,125
(454)
-4.5 %
Income before income tax expense
9,372
9,078
294
3.2 %
Income tax expense
2,201
2,103
98
4.7 %
Net income
$ 7,171
$ 6,975
$ 196
2.8 %
Net income per common share - basic
$ 1.14
$ 1.12
$ 0.02
1.6 %
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 1.13
$ 1.09
$ 0.04
3.3 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,246
6,269
(23)
-0.4 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,371
6,378
(7)
-0.1 %
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees
$ 70,996
$ 67,348
$ 3,648
5.4 %
Available-for-sale debt securities:
Taxable
986
547
439
80.3 %
Tax-exempt
1,167
1,172
(5)
-0.4 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities
11
11
-
0.0 %
Other interest and dividend income
923
197
726
368.5 %
Total interest and dividends
74,083
69,275
4,808
6.9 %
Interest expense
Deposits
5,995
6,673
(678)
-10.2 %
Borrowings
5
1
4
400.0 %
Total interest expense
6,000
6,674
(674)
-10.1 %
Net interest income
68,083
62,601
5,482
8.8 %
Provision for loan losses
400
3,625
(3,225)
-89.0 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
67,683
58,976
8,707
14.8 %
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net
2
7
(5)
-71.4 %
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,138
1,117
21
1.9 %
Fees and service charges
1,852
1,764
88
5.0 %
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
1,484
1,757
(273)
-15.5 %
Other
386
21
365
1738.1 %
Total non-interest income
4,862
4,666
196
4.2 %
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
20,455
17,483
2,972
17.0 %
Occupancy and equipment
5,859
6,055
(196)
-3.2 %
Professional fees
2,470
2,431
39
1.6 %
Data processing and communications
4,488
3,562
926
26.0 %
Federal deposit insurance
1,010
792
218
27.5 %
Advertising and promotion
484
214
270
126.2 %
Office expense
239
219
20
9.1 %
Other real estate owned
106
241
(135)
-56.0 %
Core deposit intangible
569
643
(74)
-11.5 %
Other
2,812
2,813
(1)
0.0 %
Total non-interest expense
38,492
34,453
4,039
11.7 %
Income before income tax expense
34,053
29,189
4,864
16.7 %
Income tax expense
7,559
6,703
856
12.8 %
Net income
$ 26,494
$ 22,486
$ 4,008
17.8 %
Net income per common share - basic
$ 4.19
$ 3.37
$ 0.82
24.4 %
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 4.11
$ 3.30
$ 0.81
24.5 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,320
6,667
(347)
-5.2 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,449
6,814
(365)
-5.4 %
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,375,191
5.60 %
$ 1,347,511
4.96 %
$ 27,680
0.64 %
Securities
Taxable available-for-sale
42,458
2.69 %
50,124
1.56 %
(7,666)
1.13 %
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
39,743
2.85 %
47,562
2.47 %
(7,819)
0.38 %
Held-to-maturity
202
5.24 %
209
5.27 %
(7)
-0.03 %
Securities
82,403
2.77 %
97,895
2.01 %
(15,492)
0.76 %
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
44,410
4.09 %
157,550
0.11 %
(113,140)
3.98 %
Equities
1,303
7.40 %
1,338
3.99 %
(35)
3.41 %
Other interest-earning assets
45,713
4.19 %
158,888
0.15 %
(113,175)
4.04 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,503,307
5.40 %
1,604,294
4.31 %
(100,987)
1.09 %
Total non-earning assets
109,554
102,987
Total assets
$ 1,612,861
$ 1,707,281
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 275,797
0.45 %
$ 274,944
0.26 %
$ 853
0.19 %
Savings
201,498
0.53 %
223,590
0.23 %
(22,092)
0.30 %
Money market
294,246
0.91 %
367,493
0.27 %
(73,247)
0.64 %
Certificates of deposit
316,689
1.19 %
312,634
1.09 %
4,055
0.10 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,088,230
0.81 %
1,178,661
0.48 %
(90,431)
0.33 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
280,626
288,292
Total deposits
1,368,856
0.64 %
1,466,953
0.38 %
(98,097)
0.26 %
Borrowings
217
4.67 %
-
0.00 %
217
4.67 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,088,447
0.81 %
1,178,661
0.48 %
(90,214)
0.33 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
280,626
288,292
Total cost of funds
1,369,073
0.64 %
1,466,953
0.38 %
(97,880)
0.26 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
28,215
24,056
Stockholders' equity
215,573
216,272
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,612,861
$ 1,707,281
Net interest spread
4.59 %
3.83 %
Net interest margin
4.82 %
3.96 %
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.89 %
4.02 %
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,375,191
5.60 %
$ 1,386,589
5.25 %
$ (11,398)
0.35 %
Securities
Taxable available-for-sale
42,458
2.69 %
46,281
2.06 %
(3,823)
0.63 %
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
39,743
2.85 %
42,220
2.68 %
(2,477)
0.17 %
Held-to-maturity
202
5.24 %
204
5.24 %
(2)
0.00 %
Securities
82,403
2.77 %
88,705
2.37 %
(6,302)
0.40 %
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
44,410
4.09 %
35,081
2.28 %
9,329
1.81 %
Equities
1,303
7.40 %
1,322
5.85 %
(19)
1.55 %
Other interest-earning assets
45,713
4.19 %
36,403
2.41 %
9,310
1.78 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,503,307
5.40 %
1,511,697
5.01 %
(8,390)
0.39 %
Total non-earning assets
109,554
115,159
Total assets
$ 1,612,861
$ 1,626,856
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 275,797
0.45 %
$ 240,948
0.29 %
$ 34,849
0.16 %
Savings
201,498
0.53 %
217,133
0.32 %
(15,635)
0.21 %
Money market
294,246
0.91 %
350,901
0.43 %
(56,655)
0.48 %
Certificates of deposit
316,689
1.19 %
289,274
0.86 %
27,415
0.33 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,088,230
0.81 %
1,098,256
0.51 %
(10,026)
0.30 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
280,626
285,665
Total deposits
1,368,856
0.64 %
1,383,921
0.40 %
(15,065)
0.24 %
Borrowings
217
4.67 %
391
2.65 %
(174)
2.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,088,447
0.81 %
1,098,647
0.51 %
(10,200)
0.30 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
280,626
285,665
Total cost of funds
1,369,073
0.64 %
1,384,312
0.40 %
(15,239)
0.24 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
28,215
28,136
Stockholders' equity
215,573
214,408
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,612,861
$ 1,626,856
Net interest spread
4.59 %
4.50 %
Net interest margin
4.82 %
4.64 %
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.89 %
4.71 %
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,375,501
5.16 %
$ 1,381,626
4.87 %
$ (6,125)
0.29 %
Securities
Taxable available-for-sale
47,626
2.07 %
33,805
1.62 %
13,821
0.45 %
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
44,832
2.60 %
47,294
2.48 %
(2,462)
0.12 %
Held-to-maturity
205
5.25 %
212
5.27 %
(7)
-0.02 %
Securities
92,664
2.34 %
81,311
2.13 %
11,353
0.21 %
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
75,583
1.12 %
93,031
0.15 %
(17,448)
0.97 %
Equities
1,321
5.57 %
1,366
4.21 %
(45)
1.36 %
Other interest-earning assets
76,904
0.44 %
94,397
0.21 %
(17,493)
0.23 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,545,069
4.79 %
1,557,334
4.45 %
(12,265)
0.34 %
Total non-earning assets
101,940
101,479
Total assets
$ 1,647,008
$ 1,658,813
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 261,951
0.31 %
$ 263,715
0.27 %
$ (1,764)
0.04 %
Savings
220,222
0.32 %
205,788
0.25 %
14,434
0.07 %
Money market
353,224
0.44 %
339,903
0.30 %
13,321
0.14 %
Certificates of deposit
293,627
0.99 %
336,488
1.32 %
(42,861)
-0.33 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,129,024
0.42 %
1,145,894
0.58 %
(16,870)
-0.16 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
280,729
273,260
Total deposits
1,409,753
0.43 %
1,419,154
0.47 %
(9,401)
-0.04 %
Borrowings
153
3.37 %
270
0.32 %
(117)
3.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,129,177
0.53 %
1,146,164
0.58 %
(16,987)
-0.05 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
280,729
273,260
Total cost of funds
1,409,906
0.43 %
1,419,424
0.47 %
(9,518)
-0.04 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
22,307
25,470
Stockholders' equity
214,795
213,919
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,647,008
$ 1,658,813
Net interest spread
4.26 %
3.87 %
Net interest margin
4.41 %
4.02 %
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.47 %
4.12 %
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
December
September
June
March
December
Return on average assets
1.76 %
1.70 %
1.52 %
1.45 %
1.44 %
Return on average equity
13.20 %
12.91 %
11.90 %
11.25 %
11.34 %
Return on average tangible equity1
13.89 %
13.59 %
12.54 %
11.86 %
11.97 %
Net interest margin
4.82 %
4.64 %
4.19 %
4.09 %
3.96 %
Net interest margin (FTE)2
4.89 %
4.71 %
4.24 %
4.14 %
4.02 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3
49.56 %
51.49 %
53.36 %
53.93 %
50.43 %
COMMON STOCK DATA
Market value at period end
$ 31.72
$ 28.35
$ 27.46
$ 28.85
$ 29.33
Market range:
High
$ 32.80
$ 29.95
$ 30.55
$ 32.05
$ 30.89
Low
$ 28.57
$ 27.16
$ 26.57
$ 28.67
$ 28.71
Book value per common share at period end
$ 35.16
$ 34.00
$ 33.74
$ 33.49
$ 33.42
Tangible book value per common share at period end4
$ 33.45
$ 32.27
$ 32.00
$ 31.75
$ 31.96
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
6,245
6,251
6,263
6,366
6,480
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
15.12 %
14.71 %
14.13 %
14.16 %
15.10 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.06 %
13.63 %
13.08 %
13.10 %
13.97 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
13.47 %
13.10 %
12.46 %
12.36 %
12.06 %
Period-end equity to assets
13.71 %
13.26 %
13.00 %
12.71 %
12.84 %
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 1,5
13.13 %
12.67 %
12.42 %
12.13 %
12.26 %
CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 406
$ 200
$ (12)
$ (34)
$ 101
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.118 %
0.058 %
-0.003 %
-0.010 %
0.030 %
Nonperforming loans (excluding TDRs)
$ 266
$ 370
$ 402
$ 406
$ 409
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
226
226
Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
-Performing
5,882
5,943
6,001
6,066
6,122
-Non-performing
-
359
563
766
766
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$ 6,148
$ 6,672
$ 6,966
$ 7,464
$ 7,523
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.20 %
1.21 %
1.19 %
1.19 %
1.24 %
Nonaccrual loans
6188.35 %
2286.15 %
1727.05 %
1420.99 %
1398.99 %
Nonperforming assets
6188.35 %
2286.15 %
1727.05 %
1191.27 %
1175.39 %
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.02 %
0.05 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
Accruing TDRs
0.43 %
0.43 %
0.43 %
0.43 %
0.46 %
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.45 %
0.48 %
0.50 %
0.52 %
0.55 %
1 Tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents equity excluding goodwill and core deposit intangible.
2 Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
3 The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible)
divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
4 Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which
excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
5 Tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure that represents assets excluding goodwill and core deposit intangible.
