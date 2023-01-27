Acen Renewables, a Manila-based developer, is building two solar plants in the provinces of Pangasinan and Zambales.Acen Renewables, the renewable energy unit of Philippines-based Ayala Corp., has revealed that it has started building two solar power plants in its home country. It said the two facilities will have capacities of 60 MW and 300 MW and will be located in the provinces of Pangasinan and Zambales, respectively. The Pangasinan solar farm is being built at a cost of PHP 2.8 billion ($51 million). "It will be directly connected to the grid through a 2 km transmission line to the NGCP 69kV ...

