Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Agtira AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (62/23)

On request of Agtira AB, company registration number 559033-7654, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from January 30, 2023. The company has 701,000 A-shares and 14,750,080 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: AGTIRA B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 14,750,080 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008588354 ---------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 281525 ---------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559033-7654 ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------- 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on 031-761 22 30.