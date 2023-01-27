Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Auftragslawine erwartet! Behördenzwang eröffnet High-Level-Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.01.2023 | 13:22
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Agtira AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (62/23)

On request of Agtira AB, company registration number 559033-7654, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market with effect from January 30, 2023. 

The company has 701,000 A-shares and 14,750,080 B-shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:            AGTIRA B        
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of B-shares to be listed: 14,750,080       
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0008588354      
----------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:            1            
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:          281525         
----------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:   559033-7654       
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:             SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:         SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name           
--------------------------------
45  Consumer Staples     
--------------------------------
4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco
--------------------------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner
Fondkommission AB on 031-761 22 30.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.