DJ SWEF: EGM Results

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: EGM Results 27-Jan-2023 / 12:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Results of the 27 January 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27 January 2023, all resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders.

Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution For* Against Withheld** 1. To adopt the proposed New Investment Policy. 306,749,635 87,876 12,439 Special Resolution 2. To adopt the New Articles. 306,755,635 81,876 12,439

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 28 December 2022, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism***.

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution

*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost +44 (0) 203 5303 630

Starwood Capital

Duncan MacPherson +44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Jefferies International Limited

Gaudi Le Roux +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

Buchanan

Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Henry Wilson +44 (0) 7788 528 143

Hannah Ratcliff Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Company's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: ROM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 219016 EQS News ID: 1545577 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2023 07:33 ET (12:33 GMT)