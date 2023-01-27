The Netherlands Labour Authority (Nederlandse Arbeidsinspectie) has provided accident statistics related to the installation of solar energy systems. It says there have been four casualties among solar installers over the past three years.The Netherlands Labour Authority said this week that solar panel installers were involved in 40 accidents throughout the country over the last 18 months. "The Labor Authority believes that more attention should be paid to safety in this sector and will increase the number of inspections," it said in a statement, noting that there have also been four casualties ...

