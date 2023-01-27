Italy's energy agency has awarded 94.2 MW of solar capacity at 15 locations and 22 MW of wind in its latest auction.Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 116.2 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's latest renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size. The GSE awarded 94.2 MW of solar capacity across 15 locations and two wind projects with a combined capacity of 22 MW. The PV projects range in size from 2.2 MW to 15.8 MW. All of the developers offered a maximum discount ranging from 2% to 2.12% from the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...