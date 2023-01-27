Defoamers Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5.06 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Defoamers Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Defoamers Market" By Type (Oil-based Defoamers, Water-based Defoamers), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Paints & Coatings), and By Geography.







As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Defoamers Market size was valued at USD 3.26 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.06 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Defoamers Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Defoamers Market Overview

An anti-foaming agent is sometimes known as a defoamer. It is a chemical ingredient that is added to industrial operations fluids in order to stop foam formation. Insoluble oils, specialized alcohols, glycols, polydimethylsiloxanes, silicones, and stearates are a few of the defoamers or anti-foaming agents that are often utilized. The foam may develop in a diverse range of industrial processes, including dispersion, agitation, pumping, and coating. They are utilized in a wide range of sectors, including agrochemicals, pulp and paper, paints and coatings, petroleum, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage.

Demand generated by the expanding industrial sector, growing knowledge of regulatory requirements, and environmental concerns are the main drivers of market expansion. In order to avoid flaws like fisheyes, chips, craters, and depressions, defoamers are frequently employed in the production of paints, inks, and coatings. The market is expanding as a result of the growing usage of defoamers in wastewater streams from both municipal and industrial sources as well as water treatment facilities.

Additional growth reasons include several product breakthroughs, such as the creation of water- and bio-based defoamers. They are created from sustainable basic resources and have lower volatile organic substances than conventional petroleum-based equivalents (VOCs). Other considerations include increased R&D efforts as well as the adoption of advantageous government regulations predicted by the market expansion of Defoamers.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Defoamers Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Defoamers Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Merck KGaA, Clariant, Elements Plc, Dow Corning Corporation, Ashland, Evonik Industries, BASF, Kemira, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd., and Baker Hughes.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Defoamers Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Defoamers Market, by Type

Oil-based Defoamers



Water-based Defoamers



Silicone-based Defoamers



Powder Defoamers



Others

Defoamers Market, by Application

Pulp & Paper



Oil & Gas



Paints & Coatings



Water Treatment



Agriculture Chemicals



Others

Defoamers Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

