Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that TSX-Venture Exchange has approved the company's name change to "F3 Uranium Corp." and will begin trading under the new name effective market opening on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "TSX-V: FUU".

There will be no changes to the capital structure of the Company as a result of the change.

Management feels that the change of name better reflects the nature of the Company's portfolio of projects.

No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. The Company's new CUSIP number is 30330R108 and its new ISIN number is CA30330R1082. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name and symbol change and will not need to be exchanged.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including the Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

F3 Uranium Corp. Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152689