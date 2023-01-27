Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 70.46 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 38% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market" By Technology (Virtualization Technology, Centralization Technology), By Network-Type (3G, 4G, 5G), By Deployment Venue (Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas, Suburban and Rural Areas, Large Public Venues), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market size was valued at USD 3.88 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 70.46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market"

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market Overview

The Cloud Radio Access Network or C-RAN is a cellular network architecture that uses the technology of cloud computing. It is a part of the radio access network which is also used in cellular technologies such as 2G, 3G, and 4G. Newer wireless networks are also being developed based on this architecture because of its advantages such as high reliability, low latency, high bandwidth, and cost-effective application. Because of these advantages, C-RAN technology is popularly used in the IT industry.

The global market for Cloud Radio Access Network technology is experiencing market growth because of decreasing operation costs along with rising capital investment. Technology developments related to wireless and telecommunication technology have propelled the accessibility of technologies such as 4G and 5G connectivity, thus aiding the C-RAN market exponentially. The rising demand for energy and cost-efficient power sources and the rising use of smart devices are further estimated to drive the C-RAN market further.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Fujitsu, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Altiostar, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market into Technology, Network-Type, Deployment Venue, and Geography.

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market, by Technology

Virtualization Technology



Centralization Technology

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market, by Network-Type

3G



4G



5G

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market, by Deployment Venue

Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas



Suburban and Rural Areas



Large Public Venues



High-Density Urban Areas

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

