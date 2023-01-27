Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) (the "Company" or "Seahawk") is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work being performed on our Touchdown and Blitz Properties.

In late 2022, Seahawk engaged Earthlabs Inc. to review and compile all data on the Touchdown and Blitz Properties. Earthlabs Inc. is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SAAS tools and services.

Also, TMC Geophysics was contracted to complete Induced Polarization Surveys (I.P. Surveys) on the northwest claim block of the Blitz Property and 5 grids on the Touchdown Property.

The Blitz Northwest I.P. Survey will cover the central core of the Blitz Northwest claim block which is underlain by an extensive and structurally complex iron formation. Gold has been reported to the west of our claims within this iron formation in historical work by different operators.





Diagram 1: Blitz Northwest Claim block showing the I.P. Grid.

The 5 Touchdown grids will further evaluate and extend areas where Seahawk has discovered gold in previous exploration programs and other areas with similar magnetic features.





Diagram 2: Touchdown Property showing 5 Grids.

It is planned that the I.P. Surveys will be completed in the near future.

Upon the completion of the I.P. Surveys, all the results will be analysed, and drill targets will be identified, leading to a Phase One diamond drill exploration program involving a 2,000 to 3,000 meter of NQ drilling.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG) and the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

