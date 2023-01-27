YouGov's trading update covering the six months to end January confirms that the group is on track to meet the full year market revenue consensus of £264m, 19% ahead of the prior year. This is a little ahead of our modelling (£255m), so we have adjusted accordingly. Our operating profit forecast is unchanged, reflecting a slight shift in mix towards Custom Research, which runs with structurally lower operating margins than Data Products. The search for a new CEO is ongoing, with current CEO Stephan Shakespeare set to step across to be non-executive chair in August. YouGov's strategic plan for FY24-26 remains in the preparation phase.

