Organic Electronics Technologies (OET) has announced the start of a European-funded project that will develop and build an automated manufacturing production line for integrated printed organic photovoltaics in Thessaloniki, Greece.A European consortium will build an automated factory for large-scale printed organic solar products for use in integrated building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and agrivoltaics in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. The Flex2Energy project, officially called "Automated Manufacturing Production Line for Integrated Printed Organic Photovoltaics", received €21.2 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...