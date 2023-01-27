U.S. Bank Adds Guillaume Mascotto As Head of Sustainable Finance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / U.S. Bank announces the hire of Guillaume Mascotto as the company's head of Sustainable Finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto is part of the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC) leadership team reporting to its CEO, Zack Boyers.

This new team will bring specialized expertise and support to enable U.S. Bank business lines to capture sustainable finance opportunities. Working alongside leaders from around the bank, it will help identify and launch products and services that meet customers' growing sustainable financing needs, including lending and investment activities that empower communities, support inclusive growth, and help transition to a low-carbon economy. It will also play a critical role in helping U.S. Bank mobilize capital toward meeting many of the social and environmental commitments it's made, including priorities around environmental finance, Net Zero and Access CommitmentTM.

"Customers all across U.S. Bank are increasingly talking to us about sustainable finance products and services that can help them meet their social and environmental goals," Boyers said. "Under Guillaume's leadership, this new team will engage all our business lines to help meet customers' sustainable finance needs. It's important work, not only for our customers but also for our communities and the environment."

Mascotto joins U.S. Bank from Jennison Associates where he most recently was managing director and global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, responsible for setting the strategic direction and daily management of Jennison's ESG activities. Prior to that he was vice president and head of ESG and Investment Stewardship with American Century Investments; vice president, ESG credit research and portfolio management with Pacific Investment Management Co. and held ESG roles at several other companies. Mascotto earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in international affairs from the University of Quebec at Montreal. He also holds a master's degree in international business and economics from The Fletcher School at Tufts University.

"There is such great need from companies for assistance as they review new and updated ESG standards and look to capture sustainable finance opportunities to help transition to a low-carbon economy and elevate communities through inclusive access and growth," said Mascotto. "I'm excited to partner across U.S. Bank on products and services that will help customers achieve their sustainability goals."

