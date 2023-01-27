Anzeige
Workiva: Finding Your ESG Superpower

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Workiva
Workiva, Friday, January 27, 2023, Press release picture

This week on ESG Talk, we're reaching back into the vault to share one of our most popular episodes from season one. Si-Yeon Kim, former chief risk and compliance officer and executive chair of ESG at American Express Global Business Travel, joins Workiva's Mandi McReynolds to share how her team transformed sustainability challenges into business opportunity.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737067/Finding-Your-ESG-Superpower

