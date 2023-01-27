Zion Market Research: Corporate Travel Market Global Size, Global Demand & Global Share to Surpass USD 2,997.2 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segment Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global corporate travel industry size was nearly $711.1 Billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $2,997.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 13.3% between 2022 and 2030.





Corporate Travel Market: Overview

Corporate travel is a kind of tourism in which people travel for purpose of doing business in other regions. Furthermore, it includes business work, transportation, accommodation, and entertainment activities. Thriving tourism & travel sector will contribute lucratively towards the expansion of the corporate travel industry. According to World Travel & Tourism Council, nearly 75% of travelers are seeing traveling as more sustainable in the near future. Moreover, about 60% of travelers have selected more sustainable travel alternatives in the next couple of years. Furthermore, Emburse, a key industry player in spend optimization, revealed that there was an increase in corporate travel activities in spite of winter storms & economic uncertainty.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Corporate Travel Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global corporate travel market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 13.3% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global corporate travel market was evaluated at nearly $711.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $2,997.2 billion by 2030

in 2021 and is anticipated to hit by 2030 The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to the massive use of robotic technology in minimizing human-to-human interaction along with its use in the travel & tourism sector.

Based on service, the food & lodging segment accounted for the major market share in 2021

On basis of end-user industry, the corporate segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be a key regional revenue pocket of the global market over the assessment period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Corporate Travel Market By Service (Transportation, Food & Lodging, and Recreation), By End-User Industry (Government and Corporate), By Traveler (Group and Solo), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Corporate Travel Market: Growth Drivers

Large-scale penetration of robotic technology in travel & tourism sector to foster global corporate travel industry expansion.

Massive use of robotic technology in minimizing human-to-human interaction along with its use in the travel & tourism sector can bolster the expansion of the global corporate travel market across the globe. Apart from this, a large number of players in the corporate travel industry are trying to offer well-managed and cost-efficient programs to customers. This, in turn, will boost global market trends. Establishing smart hotels & restaurants and the use of new technologies such as virtual reality & machine learning algorithms as well as AI for hotel booking will expand the scope of growth of the global corporate travel industry. With the rapid penetration of connected things in various sectors including travel sector, the market for corporate travel is predicted to gain traction in the years ahead.

Corporate Travel Market: Restraints

Increase in use of advanced techniques such as videoconferencing to impede the global market expansion.

A prominent rise in acceptance of advanced technologies will put brakes on the expansion of the global corporate travel industry. Moreover, the easy availability of cost-effective and less time-consuming technologies such as videoconferencing will hinder the growth of the global corporate travel market.

Corporate Travel Market: Opportunities

Thriving travel retail sector to create new growth opportunities for the global market.

Swift growth of the travel retail sector will generate new avenues of growth for the global corporate travel industry. Rise in the allocation of funds for infrastructural growth will open new dimensions of growth for the global market.

Corporate Travel Market: Challenges

Large-scale utilization of online technologies to pose a challenge to the growth of the global industry.

Massive use of digital technologies has posed a huge challenge to the growth of the global corporate travel industry. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of the internet and VR & AR tools as well as AI will pose a humungous challenge to the expansion of the global market.

Global Corporate Travel Market: Segmentation

The global corporate travel market is divided into service, end-user industry, traveler, and region.

In terms of service, the global corporate travel industry is segmented into food & lodging, transportation, and recreation segments. Moreover, the food & lodging segment, which contributed majorly towards the global industry share in 2021, is slated to register massive growth over the forecast timeframe. The growth of this segment over 2022-2030 can be attributed to the escalating demand for hotel booking agents such as Oravel Stays and Airbnb in the food & lodging sector.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global corporate travel market is divided into government and corporate segments. Moreover, the corporate segment, which dominated the global corporate travel industry share in 2021, will continue its domination status even during the foreseeable future. In addition, this segment is set to record the fastest CAGR of 14.2% over 2022-2030. The segmental surge can be attributed to rising demand for business leisure travel in the corporate sector.

List of Key Players in Corporate Travel Market:

Airbnb Inc.

Corporate Travel Management

Expedia Inc.

American Express

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

BCD Group

Fareportal

Booking Holdings Inc.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Wexas Limited.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 711.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2,997.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.3 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Service, By End-User Industry, By Traveler, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Airbnb, Inc., Corporate Travel Management, Expedia, Inc., American Express, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, BCD Group, Fareportal, Booking Holdings, Inc., Carlson Wagonlit Travel, and Wexas Limited. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7094

Recent Developments

In the first half of 2021, Flight Centre Travel Group Company, a key travel agency based in Australia , and Gimmonix, a software firm based in Israel , announced that their current alliance will continue as there is a need for renovating the Flight Centre's online connectivity infrastructure. Moreover, the new infrastructure is predicted to make use of Gimmonix's cutting-edge technology and empower Flight Centre Travel Group's tour operator. The move will reinforce the firm's competitiveness and help the firm gain a competitive edge across the global corporate travel market.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company, a key travel agency based in , and Gimmonix, a software firm based in , announced that their current alliance will continue as there is a need for renovating the Flight Centre's online connectivity infrastructure. Moreover, the new infrastructure is predicted to make use of Gimmonix's cutting-edge technology and empower Flight Centre Travel Group's tour operator. The move will reinforce the firm's competitiveness and help the firm gain a competitive edge across the global corporate travel market. In February 2022 , the Finance Minister of India made a special loan allocation for small travel agents and other participants across the hospitality sector. Reportedly, the new loan allocation is a part of the emergency credit scheme which is increased by INR 50,000 crore . The move has benefitted the travel industry in India and is likely to do so even in the years to come.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to lead the global market in terms of volume and revenue over forecast timespan.

In terms of region, the global corporate travel market is sectored into Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and North America. The Asia-Pacific corporate travel market is anticipated to retain its domination during the forecast timespan owing to the presence of strong infrastructure in countries such as Japan, India, and China. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for about 44% of the global market share in 2021 due to governments in the region providing impetus and soaps to the travel & tourism industry.

Global Corporate Travel Market is segmented as follows:

Corporate Travel Market: By Service Outlook (2022-2030)

Transportation

Food & Lodging

Recreation

Corporate Travel Market: ByEnd-User Industry Outlook (2022-2030)

Government

Corporate

Corporate Travel Market: ByTraveler Outlook (2022-2030)

Group

Solo

Corporate Travel Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

