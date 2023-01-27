SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First BanCorp. (the "Corporation" or "First BanCorp.") (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank" or "the Bank"), today reported net income of $73.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $74.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $73.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $305.1 million or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $281.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp., commented: "We closed the year with another strong quarter of organic growth and notable improvement across franchise metrics. We generated $73.2 million in net income, or $0.40 per diluted share, and reached $122.2 million in pre-tax, pre-provision income, highlighting once again our solid earnings generation capacity and expense management discipline. The loan portfolio grew by $254.3 million during the quarter, driven by strong loan origination activity, particularly in the commercial and consumer business segments. Net interest margin expanded by 6 basis points, asset quality improved, and we reached the lowest efficiency ratio among our peers at 48.02%. In line with industry trends, core deposits, net of brokered and government deposits, decreased by $314.9 million during the quarter as households unwind excess liquidity associated with pandemic-related programs. Our main market continues to be supported by a large amount of disaster relief funds flowing into the economy, strong consumer demand, and positive labor market trends.

"Over the course of 2022, the organization performed exceptionally well reflecting one of its best performing years on record. We registered organic loan growth of $762 million or 10% (excluding SBA PPP loans and strategic reduction of residential mortgages), achieved a record pre-tax pre-provision income of $475.3 million, up 21% when compared to 2021, and reached a decade low non-performing asset ratio of 0.69%. Responsible and value driven capital allocation has allowed us to grow the franchise and invest for the future, while supporting our communities and colleagues and returning approximately $363 million, or 119% of 2022 earnings, to our shareholders through repurchases of common stock and the payment of common stock dividends.

"We remain vigilant to changing global economic conditions and the effect that restrictive monetary policies may continue to have on the overall inflationary environment. We believe that our organization has ample experience navigating uncertainty and is well equipped to manage rising market challenges going into the next cycle. We are highly encouraged by the growth prospects in our main market which should continue to benefit from rebuilding activity over the next few years."

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, and adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income that exclude the effect of items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance, are not expected to reoccur with any regularity or may reoccur at uncertain times and in uncertain amounts (the "Special Items"). Other non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net interest income and margin, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, and certain capital ratios. These measures should be read in conjunction with the discussion below in Basis of Presentation - Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, the accompanying tables (Exhibit A), which are an integral part of this press release, and the Corporation's other financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the ability of analysts and investors to analyze trends in the Corporation's business and understand the performance of the Corporation. The Corporation may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its budgeting and long-term planning process.

SPECIAL ITEMS

The financial results for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 and year ended December 31, 2022 did not include any significant Special Item. The financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021 included the significant Special Items discussed below.

Quarter ended December 31, 2021

- Merger and restructuring costs of $1.9 million ($1.2 million after-tax, calculated based on the statutory rate of 37.5%) in connection with the Banco Santander Puerto Rico ("BSPR") acquisition integration process and related restructuring initiatives.

- Costs of $4 thousand ($3 thousand after-tax, calculated based on the statutory rate of 37.5%) related to the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, consisting primarily of costs related to additional cleaning, safety materials, and security measures.

Year ended December 31, 2021

- Merger and restructuring costs of $26.4 million ($16.5 million after-tax, calculated based on the statutory rate of 37.5%) in connection with the BSPR acquisition integration process and related restructuring initiatives. Merger and restructuring costs in 2021 included approximately $6.5 million related to previously announced Employee Voluntary Separation Program (the "VSP") as well as involuntary separation actions implemented in the Puerto Rico region. In addition, these costs included costs related to system conversions, accelerated depreciation charges related to planned closures and consolidation of branches in accordance with the Corporation's integration and restructuring plan, and other integration related efforts.

- Costs of $3.0 million ($1.9 million after-tax, calculated based on the statutory rate of 37.5%) related to the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, consisting primarily of costs related to additional cleaning, safety materials, and security measures.

NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Net income was $73.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $74.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, or $0.40 per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $305.1 million or $ 1.59 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $295.7 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021. The following table shows the net income and earnings per diluted share for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2022, and reconciles, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 the net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the significant Special Items identified above.

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except per share information) Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 73,174 $ 74,603 $ 73,639 $ 305,072 $ 281,025 Adjustments: Merger and restructuring costs - - 1,853 - 26,435 COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses - - 4 - 2,958 Income tax impact of adjustments (1) - - (696 ) - (11,023 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 73,174 $ 74,603 $ 74,800 $ 305,072 $ 299,395 Preferred stock dividends - - (446 ) - (2,453 ) Excess of redemption value over carrying value of Series A through E Preferred Stock redeemed - - (1,234 ) - (1,234 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ 73,174 $ 74,603 $ 73,120 $ 305,072 $ 295,708 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 184,847 188,319 204,705 191,968 211,300 Earnings Per Share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.31 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 1.59 $ 1.40 (1) See Special Items discussion above for the individual tax impact related to the above adjustments.

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Income before income taxes was $106.5 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, income before income taxes was $447.6 million, compared to $427.8 million for the same period in 2021. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $122.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $122.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, pre-tax, pre-provision income was $475.3 million, compared to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $391.5 million for the same period in 2021. The following table reconciles income before income taxes to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income for the last five quarters and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 106,530 $ 106,631 $ 108,798 $ 125,625 $ 115,260 $ 447,584 $ 427,817 Add/Less: Provision for credit losses expense (benefit) 15,712 15,783 10,003 (13,802 ) (12,209 ) 27,696 (65,698 ) Add: COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses - - - - 4 - 2,958 Add: Merger and restructuring costs - - - - 1,853 - 26,435 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 122,242 $ 122,414 $ 118,801 $ 111,823 $ 104,908 $ 475,280 $ 391,512 Change from most recent prior quarter (amount) $ (172 ) $ 3,613 $ 6,978 $ 6,915 $ 1,347 $ 83,768 $ 91,729 Change from most recent prior quarter (percentage) -0.1 % 3.0 % 6.2 % 6.6 % 1.3 % 21.4 % 30.6 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Basis of Presentation below for definition and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure.

NET INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning net interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31,2021 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 233,452 $ 222,683 $ 208,625 $ 197,854 $ 198,435 Interest expense 27,879 14,773 12,439 12,230 14,297 Net interest income $ 205,573 $ 207,910 $ 196,186 $ 185,624 $ 184,138 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,364,963 $ 11,218,864 $ 11,102,310 $ 11,106,855 $ 11,108,997 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 7,314,293 7,938,530 8,568,022 8,647,087 9,140,313 Average interest-earning assets $ 18,679,256 $ 19,157,394 $ 19,670,332 $ 19,753,942 $ 20,249,310 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,683,776 $ 11,026,975 $ 11,567,228 $ 11,211,780 $ 11,467,480 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 4.96 % 4.61 % 4.25 % 4.06 % 3.89 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 1.04 % 0.53 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.49 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.92 % 4.08 % 3.82 % 3.62 % 3.40 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.37 % 4.31 % 4.00 % 3.81 % 3.61 %

Net interest income amounted to $205.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.3 million, compared to $207.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income was mainly due to:

A $13.1 million increase in interest expense, including:

- a net increase of $11.1 million in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, primarily associated with higher average rates paid in the fourth quarter, partially offset by the effects of a $407.4 million reduction in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits;

- a $2.0 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances mainly associated with an increased use of short-term advances taken in the fourth quarter, which increased the average balance by $124.5 million, and higher rates paid on FHLB advances in the fourth quarter; and

- interest expense on other borrowings remained relatively flat as compared to the third quarter, including an increase of $0.7 million due to the repricing of junior subordinated debentures that are tied to LIBOR, which was almost entirely offset by a $0.6 million decrease in the interest expense associated with $200.0 million of securities sold under agreements to repurchase called prior to maturity during the fourth quarter, net of an increase of short-term securities sold under agreements to repurchase in the fourth quarter.

A $1.2 million decrease in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances, mainly attributable to the effects of the $488.3 million reduction in the average balance of interest-bearing cash, primarily consisting of cash balances held at the FED, partially offset by increased market rates.

A $0.5 million decrease in interest income on residential mortgage loans, primarily due to lower interest cash collections on nonaccrual loans and the effect of a $16.7 million reduction in the average balance of this portfolio.

Partially offset by:

An $8.2 million increase in interest income on commercial and construction loans, primarily due to the upward repricing of variable-rate commercial and construction loans, which resulted in an increase of approximately $8.2 million in interest income, and an increase of $72.2 million in the average balance of this portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans), which resulted in an increase of approximately $1.0 million in interest income. These variances were partially offset by a $1.3 million reduction in interest income from SBA PPP loans.

The interest rate on approximately 56% of the Corporation's commercial and construction loans is variable, 42% is based upon LIBOR, SOFR and other indexes and 14% is based upon the Prime rate index. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the average one-month LIBOR increased 143 basis points, the average three-month LIBOR increased 151 basis points, the average Prime rate increased 146 basis points, and the average three-month SOFR increased 140 basis points, compared to the average rates for such indexes during the third quarter of 2022.

A $3.7 million increase in interest income on consumer loans and finance leases, primarily due to an increase of approximately $110.9 million in the average balance of this portfolio, which increased interest income by approximately $2.6 million and, to a lesser extent, the effects of higher yields in the consumer credit card portfolio.

A $0.7 million increase in interest income from government obligations debt securities, mainly associated with the upward repricing of variable-rate Puerto Rico municipal bonds held as part of the held-to-maturity debt securities portfolio.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 4.37%, when compared to 4.31% for the third quarter of 2022, mainly due to a change in asset mix to higher yielding earning assets, partially offset by higher cost of funds.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended December 31,2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31,2021 (In thousands) Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 9,174 $ 9,820 $ 9,466 $ 9,363 $ 9,502 Mortgage banking activities 2,572 3,400 4,082 5,206 5,223 Other operating income 17,854 16,473 17,393 18,289 15,653 Non-interest income $ 29,600 $ 29,693 $ 30,941 $ 32,858 $ 30,378

Non-interest income amounted to $29.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, relatively flat compared to $29.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The $0.1 million decrease in non-interest income was mainly due to:

A $0.8 million decrease in revenues from mortgage banking activities, mainly driven by a $1.2 million increase in mark-to-market losses from to-be-announced ("TBA") mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") forward contracts, partially offset by a $0.4 million increase related to the net change in mark-to-market gains on interest rate lock commitments.

A $0.6 million decrease in service charges and fees on deposit accounts, mainly associated with a $0.7 million adjustment to reverse previously recognized fees on non-sufficient funds as part of changes in the fees structure.

Partially offset by:

A $0.8 million increase related to seasonally higher transactional fee income from point-of-sale ("POS") terminals, credit and debit cards, and merchant-related transactions and, to a lesser extent, the effect in the third quarter of disruptions in digital transactions experienced in connection with Hurricane Fiona.

A $0.3 million increase in insurance commission income.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest expenses for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended December 31,2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31,2021 (In thousands) Employees' compensation and benefits $ 52,241 $ 52,939 $ 51,304 $ 49,554 $ 49,681 Occupancy and equipment 21,843 22,543 21,505 22,386 21,589 Deposit insurance premium 1,544 1,466 1,466 1,673 1,253 Other insurance and supervisory fees 2,429 2,387 2,303 2,235 2,127 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,211 5,349 4,689 5,018 5,138 Professional service fees: Collections, appraisals and other credit-related fees 1,483 1,261 1,075 909 874 Outsourcing technology services 7,806 7,564 7,636 6,905 7,909 Other professional fees 3,380 3,724 3,325 2,780 3,154 Credit and debit card processing expenses 6,362 6,410 5,843 4,121 5,523 Business promotion 5,590 5,136 4,042 3,463 5,794 Communications 2,322 2,272 1,978 2,151 2,268 Net gain on OREO operations (2,557 ) (1,064 ) (1,485 ) (720 ) (1,631 ) Merger and restructuring costs - - - - 1,853 Other 5,277 5,202 4,645 6,184 5,933 Total $ 112,931 $ 115,189 $ 108,326 $ 106,659 $ 111,465

Non-interest expenses amounted to $112.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.3 million from $115.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The $2.3 million decrease reflects, among other things, the following significant variances:

A $1.5 million increase in net gains on OREO operations, mainly due to a $2.4 million increase in net realized gains on sales of OREO properties, primarily residential properties in the Puerto Rico region, partially offset by a $0.6 million write-down to the value of a commercial OREO property in the Puerto Rico region recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022.

A $0.7 million decrease in occupancy and equipment costs, mainly related to lower energy costs and repairs and maintenance charges, including automatic teller machine ("ATM") maintenance charges as a result of a recent contract renewal.

A $0.7 million decrease in employees' compensation and benefits expense, driven by a $1.0 million decrease in bonuses and a $0.5 million increase in deferred loan origination costs associated with a higher volume of commercial loan originations, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in compensation expense due to the full quarter effect of merit increases in the third quarter, net of the effect of one less business day in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Partially offset by:

A $0.5 million increase in business promotion expenses, mainly related to a $0.7 million increase in sponsorship and public relations activities, partially offset by the effect during the third quarter of $0.3 million in donations to non-profit organizations in the municipalities most affected by Hurricane Fiona.

INCOME TAXES

The Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $32.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly related to the effect during the third quarter of a benefit recognized on discrete items.

The Corporation's effective tax rate, excluding entities with pre-tax losses from which a tax benefit cannot be recognized and discrete items, was 31.2%, compared to an estimated effective tax rate of 31.8% for the third quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation had a deferred tax asset of $155.6 million, net of a valuation allowance of $185.5 million against the deferred tax assets. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, FirstBank, had a deferred tax asset of $155.6 million, net of a valuation allowance of $149.5 million.

CREDIT QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth information concerning non-performing assets for the last five quarters:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31,2021 Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 42,772 $ 43,036 $ 44,588 $ 48,818 $ 55,127 Commercial mortgage 22,319 23,741 24,753 26,576 25,337 Commercial and Industrial 7,830 15,715 17,079 18,129 17,135 Construction 2,208 2,237 2,375 2,543 2,664 Consumer and finance leases 14,806 12,787 10,315 10,964 10,454 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 89,935 $ 97,516 $ 99,110 $ 107,030 $ 110,717 OREO 31,641 38,682 41,706 42,894 40,848 Other repossessed property 5,380 4,936 3,840 3,823 3,687 Other assets (1) 2,202 2,193 2,809 2,727 2,850 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 129,158 $ 143,327 $ 147,465 $ 156,474 $ 158,102 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 80,517 $ 81,790 $ 94,485 $ 118,798 $ 115,448 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.78% 0.86% 0.88% 0.96% 1.00% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.78% 0.86% 0.88% 0.96% 1.00% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.69% 0.78% 0.76% 0.79% 0.76%

(1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority ("PRHFA") held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes purchased-credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans previously accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of current expected credit losses ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $12.0 million as of December 31, 2022 (September 30, 2022 - $12.8 million; June 30, 2022 - $15.3 million; March 31, 2022 - $18.0 million; December 31, 2021 - $20.6 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") securities, amounting to $10.3 million as of December 31, 2022 (September 30, 2022 - $8.0 million; June 30, 2022 - $10.8 million; March 31, 2022 - $9.5 million; December 31, 2021 - $7.2 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Variances in credit quality metrics:

Total non-performing assets decreased by $14.1 million to $129.2 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $143.3 million as of September 30, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans held for investment decreased by $7.6 million to $89.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $97.5 million as of September 30, 2022.

The decrease in non-performing assets was mainly driven by:

- A $9.3 million decrease in nonaccrual commercial and construction loans, mainly related to the restoration to accrual status of a $5.2 million commercial and industrial loan and a $1.2 million collection of a commercial and industrial loan during the fourth quarter.

- A $7.1 million decrease in the OREO portfolio balance, mainly related to sales of residential properties in the Puerto Rico region.

- A $0.2 million decrease in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, mainly related to $3.0 million of loans restored to accrual status, $1.6 million in collections, and $1.3 million in loans transferred to OREO, partially offset by inflows of $5.8 million, including the inflow of a $1.4 million loan in the Florida region.

Partially offset by:

- A $1.9 million increase in nonaccrual consumer loans, associated with the overall portfolio growth, mainly auto loans.

- A $0.5 million increase in other repossessed property, mainly due to auto repossessions.

Inflows to nonaccrual loans held for investment were $24.1 million, a $3.8 million increase compared to inflows of $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Inflows to nonaccrual consumer loans were $17.9 million, an increase of $2.6 million compared to inflows of $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Inflows to nonaccrual residential mortgage loans were $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.0 million compared to inflows of $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Inflows to nonaccrual commercial and construction loans were $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.2 million compared to inflows of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. See Early Delinquency below for additional information.

Adversely classified commercial and construction loans decreased by $59.8 million to $93.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease was mostly driven by the aforementioned sale of a $23.9 million commercial and industrial loan participation in the Florida region; the payoff of a $16.2 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region; two commercial and industrial loan upgrades amounting to $10.1 million, of which $5.2 million was related to the aforementioned loan restored to accrual status; and the aforementioned $1.2 million repayment of a commercial and industrial loan.

Total Troubled Debt Restructured ("TDR") loans held for investment were $366.7 million as of December 31, 2022, down $21.0 million from September 30, 2022. Approximately $328.1 million of total TDR loans held for investment were in accrual status as of December 31, 2022. These figures exclude $53.9 million of government-guaranteed TDR residential mortgage loans (i.e., Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Administration loans).

Early Delinquency

Total loans held for investment in early delinquency (i.e., 30-89 days past due accruing loans, as defined in regulatory reporting instructions) amounted to $104.9 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $9.0 million, compared to $113.9 million as of September 30, 2022. The variances by major portfolio categories are as follows:

- Residential mortgage loans in early delinquency decreased by $3.6 million to $28.2 million.

- Commercial and construction loans in early delinquency decreased by $2.4 million to $5.8 million, mainly due to the payoff of a $2.0 million commercial and industrial line of credit.

- Consumer loans in early delinquency decreased in the fourth quarter by $3.0 million to $70.9 million, mainly in auto loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table summarizes the activity of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures during the fourth and third quarters of 2022:

Quarter ended December 31,2022 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential Mortgage Loans Commercial and Construction Loans Consumer Loans and Finance Leases Total Loans and Finance Leases Unfunded Loans Commitments Held-to-Maturity Available-for-Sale Total ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 65,079 $ 67,572 $ 125,208 $ 257,859 $ 4,242 $ 8,257 $ 664 $ 271,022 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (1,821 ) 3,469 14,003 15,651 31 29 1 15,712 Net charge-offs (498 ) (763 ) (11,785 ) (13,046 ) - - (207 ) (13,253 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 62,760 $ 70,278 $ 127,426 $ 260,464 $ 4,273 $ 8,286 $ 458 $ 273,481 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,847,290 $ 5,378,067 $ 3,327,468 $ 11,552,825 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.20 % 1.31 % 3.83 % 2.25 % Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential Mortgage Loans Commercial and Construction Loans Consumer Loans and Finance Leases Total Loans and Finance Leases Unfunded Loans Commitments Held-to-Maturity Available-for-Sale Total ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 65,231 $ 70,842 $ 116,079 $ 252,152 $ 2,171 $ 8,885 $ 676 $ 263,884 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit) 755 (3,790 ) 17,387 14,352 2,071 (628 ) (12 ) 15,783 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (907 ) 520 (8,258 ) (8,645 ) - - - (8,645 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 65,079 $ 67,572 $ 125,208 $ 257,859 $ 4,242 $ 8,257 $ 664 $ 271,022 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,830,974 $ 5,247,894 $ 3,219,750 $ 11,298,618 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.30 % 1.29 % 3.89 % 2.28 %

The main variances of the total ACL by main categories are discussed below:

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Finance Leases

As of December 31, 2022, the ACL for loans and finance leases was $260.5 million, an increase of $2.6 million, from $257.9 million as of September 30, 2022. The ACL for commercial and construction loans increased by $2.7 million, mostly due to an increase in the size of the loan portfolio and a less favorable economic outlook in the projection of certain forecasted macroeconomic variables, such as the commercial real estate ("CRE") price index, partially offset by reserve releases totaling $4.8 million associated with the aforementioned large adversely classified loans that were paid off or sold during the fourth quarter of 2022. The ACL for consumer loans increased by $2.2 million, primarily reflecting the effect of the increase in the size of the consumer loan portfolios and the increase in historical charge-off levels associated to the overall portfolio growth. On the other hand, the ACL for residential mortgage loans decreased by $2.3 million, mainly due to a decrease in qualitative adjustments due to improvements in underlying portfolio metrics.

The provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases was $15.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

- Provision for credit losses for the commercial and construction loan portfolio was an expense of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net benefit of $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The expense recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022 was related mostly to the increase in the size of the loan portfolio and a less favorable economic outlook in the projection of certain forecasted macroeconomic variables, such as the CRE price index, partially offset by the aforementioned reserve reductions. Meanwhile, the net benefit recognized during the third quarter of 2022 was related mostly to a reduction in reserves due to improvements in financial information of certain borrowers.

- Provision for credit losses for the consumer loans and finance leases portfolio was $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting a reduction in qualitative reserves, partially offset by the effect of the increase in the size of the consumer loan portfolios and the increase in historical charge-off levels associated to the overall portfolio growth.

- Provision for credit losses for the residential mortgage loan portfolio was a net benefit of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an expense of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The net benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily related to the decrease in qualitative adjustments due to the aforementioned improvements in underlying portfolio metrics.

The ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment was 2.25% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 2.28% as of September 30, 2022. The ratio of the total ACL for loans and finance leases to nonaccrual loans held for investment was 290% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 264% as of September 30, 2022.

Net Charge-Offs

The following table presents ratios of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended December 31,2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31,2021 Residential mortgage 0.07% 0.13% 0.11% 0.15% 0.13% Commercial mortgage 0.00% -0.01% -0.22% 0.00% 0.01% Commercial and industrial 0.19% -0.07% -0.07% -0.10% 0.10% Construction -1.82% 0.07% -0.09% -0.03% -0.03% Consumer loans and finance leases 1.44% 1.05% 0.91% 0.85% 0.75% Total loans 0.46% 0.31% 0.21% 0.24% 0.26%

The ratios above are based on annualized net charge-offs and are not necessarily indicative of the results expected in subsequent periods.

Net charge-offs were $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or an annualized 0.46% of average loans, compared to $8.6 million, or an annualized 0.31% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2022. The increase of $4.4 million in net charge-offs included the following:

A $3.6 million increase in consumer loan net charge-offs, reflected across all major portfolio classes.

A $1.2 million increase in commercial and construction loan net charge-offs mainly related to a $1.7 million charge-off recorded in connection with the aforementioned sale of an adversely classified commercial and industrial loan participation in the Florida region.

Partially offset by:

A $0.4 million decrease in residential mortgage loan net charge-offs.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Loan Commitments

The Corporation estimates expected credit losses over the contractual period during which the Corporation is exposed to credit risk as a result of a contractual obligation to extend credit, such as pursuant to unfunded loan commitments and standby letters of credit for commercial and construction loans, unless the obligation is unconditionally cancellable by the Corporation. The ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures is adjusted as a provision for credit loss expense. As of December 31, 2022, the ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $4.3 million, compared to $4.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Held-to-Maturity Debt Securities

As of December 31, 2022, the ACL for held-to-maturity debt securities was $8.3 million, relatively flat when compared to September 30, 2022. The ACL for held-to-maturity debt securities related only to Puerto Rico municipal bonds.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were approximately $18.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, up $192.5 million from September 30, 2022.

The following variances within the main components of total assets are noted:

A $74.5 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents mainly related to the overall decline in total deposits, the funding of new loan originations, and the repurchase of approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $50.0 million, partially offset by an increase in borrowings. The cash and liquid securities to total assets ratio improved to 19.02% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 18.57% as of September 30, 2022.

A $47.0 million decrease in investment securities, mainly driven by repayments of approximately $137.0 million primarily related to U.S. agencies MBS, partially offset by a $60.1 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities attributable to changes in market interest rates, and a $30.6 million increase in investment of FHLB stock.

A $254.3 million increase in total loans. The loan growth consisted of increases of $210.5 million in the Puerto Rico region, $37.7 million in the Florida region, and $6.1 million in the Virgin Islands region. On a portfolio basis, the loan growth consisted of increases of $130.2 million in commercial and construction loans (net of an $11.1 million decrease in the carrying value of the SBA PPP loan portfolio), $107.7 million in consumer loans, and $16.4 million in residential mortgage loans. Excluding the $11.1 million decrease in the carrying value of the SBA PPP loan portfolio, commercial and construction loans increased by $141.3 million, mainly reflecting the origination of loans related to ten commercial and construction relationships, each in excess of $10 million, that increased the portfolio balance by $257.2 million. This variance was partially offset by payoffs and paydowns, of which $51.6 million related to payoffs and paydowns of four commercial and construction relationships each in excess of $10 million, and the sale of a $23.9 million adversely classified commercial and industrial loan participation in the Florida region.



Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals and draws from existing commitments (excluding credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, a net increase of $191.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. The net increase in total loan originations consisted of: (i) a $186.7 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations, primarily related to commercial mortgage loans; (ii) an $11.8 million increase in residential mortgage loan originations; and (iii) a $7.1 million decrease in consumer loan originations, primarily related to personal loans.



Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region amounted to $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, a net increase of $213.1 million when compared to $835.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The $213.1 million net increase in total loan originations consisted of: (i) a $217.6 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations and (ii) a $1.8 million increase in residential mortgage loan originations, partially offset by a (iii) a $6.3 million decrease in consumer loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region amounted to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The $3.3 million net increase in total loan originations consisted of a $7.3 million increase in residential mortgage loan originations, partially offset by (i) a $3.2 million decrease in commercial and construction loan originations, and (ii) a $0.8 million decrease in consumer loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Florida region amounted to $242.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $267.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The $25.0 million decrease in total loan originations consisted of a $27.7 million decrease in commercial and construction loan originations, partially offset by a $2.7 million increase in residential mortgage loan originations.

Total liabilities were approximately $17.3 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $132.3 million from September 30, 2022.

The increase in total liabilities was mainly due to:

A $550.1 million net increase in borrowings, including $475.0 million in short-term FHLB advances (average cost of 4.56%) and $75.1 million in securities sold under agreements to repurchase (average cost of 4.55%) reflecting actions taken as part of management's liquidity and funding needs. In addition, the Corporation added $200.0 million of long-term FHLB advances in the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average cost of 4.25%, and repaid prior to maturity $200.0 million of long-term securities sold under agreements to repurchase carried at a cost of 3.90% upon the exercise of the counterparty's call option in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A $60.6 million increase in brokered CDs.

Partially offset by:

A $314.9 million decrease in total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, reflecting reductions of $169.9 million in the Florida region, $137.8 million in the Puerto Rico region, and $7.2 million in the Virgin Islands region.

A $171.9 million decrease in government deposits, consisting of decreases of $157.4 million in the Puerto Rico region and $16.0 million in the Virgin Islands region, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in the Florida region.

Total stockholders' equity amounted to $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $60.2 million from September 30, 2022. The increase was driven by earnings generated in the fourth quarter and the $60.1 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the repurchase of approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $50.0 million and $22.2 million in quarterly dividends declared to common stock shareholders.

As of December 31, 2022, capital ratios exceeded the required regulatory levels for bank holding companies and well-capitalized banks. The Corporation's estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios under the Basel III rules were 16.53%, 16.53%, 19.21%, and 10.70%, respectively, as of December 31, 2022, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 16.66%, 16.66%, 19.38%, and 10.36%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of our banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, were 16.84%, 17.65%, 18.90%, and 11.43%, respectively, as of December 31, 2022, compared to common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 17.00%, 17.82%, 19.07%, and 11.08%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.

Tangible Common Equity

The Corporation's tangible common equity ratio increased to 6.81% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 6.55% as of September 30, 2022. The increase in tangible common equity includes the effect of a $60.1 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by $50.0 million in repurchases of common stock and $22.2 million in quarterly dividends declared during the fourth quarter.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Corporation's tangible common equity and tangible assets to the most comparable GAAP items as of the indicated dates:

December 31,2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31,2021 (In thousands, except ratios and per share information) Tangible Equity: Total equity - GAAP $ 1,325,540 $ 1,265,333 $ 1,557,916 $ 1,781,102 $ 2,101,767 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible (205 ) (376 ) (599 ) (873 ) (1,198 ) Core deposit intangible (20,900 ) (22,818 ) (24,736 ) (26,648 ) (28,571 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible (13 ) (51 ) (89 ) (127 ) (165 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,265,811 $ 1,203,477 $ 1,493,881 $ 1,714,843 $ 2,033,222 Tangible Assets: Total assets - GAAP $ 18,634,484 $ 18,442,034 $ 19,531,635 $ 19,929,037 $ 20,785,275 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible (205 ) (376 ) (599 ) (873 ) (1,198 ) Core deposit intangible (20,900 ) (22,818 ) (24,736 ) (26,648 ) (28,571 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible (13 ) (51 ) (89 ) (127 ) (165 ) Tangible assets $ 18,574,755 $ 18,380,178 $ 19,467,600 $ 19,862,778 $ 20,716,730 Common shares outstanding 182,709 186,258 191,626 198,701 201,827 Tangible common equity ratio 6.81 % 6.55 % 7.67 % 8.63 % 9.81 % Tangible book value per common share $ 6.93 $ 6.46 $ 7.80 $ 8.63 $ 10.07

Exposure to Puerto Rico Government

As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation had $338.9 million of direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government, its municipalities and public corporations, an increase of $11.7 million when compared to $327.2 million as of September 30, 2022, mainly due to a $12.8 million loan granted to a municipality in Puerto Rico that is supported by assigned property tax revenues. As of December 31, 2022, approximately $183.4 million of the exposure consisted of loans and obligations of municipalities in Puerto Rico that are supported by assigned property tax revenues and for which, in most cases, the good faith, credit and unlimited taxing power of the applicable municipality have been pledged to their repayment, and $114.0 million consisted of loans and obligations which are supported by one or more specific sources of municipal revenues. The Corporation's total direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government also included $10.8 million in loans extended to an affiliate of a public corporation, $27.4 million in loans to an agency of the Puerto Rico central government, and obligations of the Puerto Rico government, specifically a residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA, at an amortized cost of $3.3 million (fair value of $2.2 million as of December 31, 2022), included as part of the Corporation's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. This residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA is collateralized by certain second mortgages and had an unrealized loss of $1.1 million as of December 31, 2022, of which $0.4 million is due to credit deterioration.

The aforementioned exposure to municipalities in Puerto Rico included $165.7 million of financing arrangements with Puerto Rico municipalities that were issued in bond form but underwritten as loans with features that are typically found in commercial loans. These bonds are accounted for as held-to-maturity debt securities. As of December 31, 2022, the ACL for these securities was $8.3 million, relatively flat when compared to September 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation had $2.3 billion of public sector deposits in Puerto Rico, compared to $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2022. Approximately 24% of the public sector deposits as of December 31, 2022, were from municipalities and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico and 76% were from public corporations, the Puerto Rico central government and agencies, and U.S. federal government agencies in Puerto Rico.

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are used when management believes them to be helpful to an investor's understanding of the Corporation's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the text or in the tables in or attached to this press release. Any analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are generally used by the financial community to evaluate capital adequacy. Tangible common equity is total equity less preferred equity, goodwill, and other intangibles. Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. Management uses and believes that many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with other more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Accordingly, the Corporation believes that disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets, or the related measures, should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Corporation calculates its tangible common equity, tangible assets, and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP performance metric that management uses and believes that investors may find useful in analyzing underlying performance trends, particularly in times of economic stress, including as a result of natural catastrophes or health epidemics. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, as defined by management, represents income before income taxes adjusted to exclude the provisions for credit losses on loans, finance leases and debt securities and any gains or losses on sales of investment securities. In addition, from time to time, earnings are also adjusted for certain items regarded as Special Items, such as merger and restructuring costs in connection with the acquisition of BSPR and related integration and restructuring efforts, and costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, because management believes these items are not reflective of core operating performance, are not expected to reoccur with any regularity or may reoccur at uncertain times and in uncertain amounts.

Net Interest Income, Excluding Valuations, and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis

Net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin are reported excluding the changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and on a tax-equivalent basis in order to provide to investors additional information about the Corporation's net interest income that management uses and believes should facilitate comparability and analysis of the periods presented. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments have no effect on interest due or interest earned on interest-bearing liabilities or interest-earning assets, respectively. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a marginal income tax rate. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at statutory rates. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, on a common basis that management believes facilitates comparison of results to the results of peers.

The following table reconciles net interest income in accordance with GAAP to net interest income excluding valuations, and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth and third quarters of 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The table also reconciles net interest spread and net interest margin to these items excluding valuations, and on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,2022 September 30, 2022 December 31,2021 December 31,2022 December 31,2021 Net Interest Income Interest income - GAAP $ 233,452 $ 222,683 $ 198,435 $ 862,614 $ 794,708 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 5 (11 ) (2 ) (30 ) (24 ) Interest income excluding valuations 233,457 222,672 198,433 862,584 794,684 Tax-equivalent adjustment 7,391 9,150 6,208 33,149 23,753 Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations $ 240,848 $ 231,822 $ 204,641 $ 895,733 $ 818,437 Interest expense - GAAP $ 27,879 $ 14,773 $ 14,297 $ 67,321 $ 64,779 Net interest income - GAAP $ 205,573 $ 207,910 $ 184,138 $ 795,293 $ 729,929 Net interest income excluding valuations $ 205,578 $ 207,899 $ 184,136 $ 795,263 $ 729,905 Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations $ 212,969 $ 217,049 $ 190,344 $ 828,412 $ 753,658 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,364,963 $ 11,218,864 $ 11,108,997 $ 11,199,013 $ 11,413,149 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 7,314,293 7,938,530 9,140,313 8,112,842 8,180,944 Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 18,679,256 $ 19,157,394 $ 20,249,310 $ 19,311,855 $ 19,594,093 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 10,683,776 $ 11,026,975 $ 11,467,480 $ 11,120,732 $ 11,778,841 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 4.96 % 4.61 % 3.89 % 4.47 % 4.06 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 1.04 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.61 % 0.55 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.92 % 4.08 % 3.40 % 3.86 % 3.51 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.37 % 4.31 % 3.61 % 4.12 % 3.73 % Average yield on interest-earning assets excluding valuations 4.96 % 4.61 % 3.89 % 4.47 % 4.06 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities excluding valuations 1.04 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.61 % 0.55 % Net interest spread excluding valuations 3.92 % 4.08 % 3.40 % 3.86 % 3.51 % Net interest margin excluding valuations 4.37 % 4.31 % 3.61 % 4.12 % 3.73 % Average yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations 5.12 % 4.80 % 4.01 % 4.64 % 4.18 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 1.04 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.61 % 0.55 % Net interest spread on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations 4.08 % 4.27 % 3.52 % 4.03 % 3.63 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations 4.52 % 4.49 % 3.73 % 4.29 % 3.85 %

FIRST BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for share information) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 478,480 $ 552,933 $ 2,540,376 Money market investments: Time deposits with other financial institutions 300 300 300 Other short-term investments 1,725 1,757 2,382 Total money market investments 2,025 2,057 2,682 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value (ACL of $458 as of December 31, 2022; $664 as of September 30, 2022; and $1,105 as of December 31, 2021) 5,599,520 5,668,689 6,453,761 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of ACL of $8,286 as of December 31, 2022, $8,257 as of September 30, 2022, and $8,571 as of December 31, 2021 429,251 437,605 169,562 Equity securities 55,289 24,727 32,169 Total investment securities 6,084,060 6,131,021 6,655,492 Loans, net of ACL (December 31, 2022 - $260,464; September 30, 2022 - $257,859; December 31, 2021 - $269,030) 11,292,361 11,040,759 10,791,628 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market 12,306 12,169 35,155 Total loans, net 11,304,667 11,052,928 10,826,783 Accrued interest receivable on loans and investments 69,730 61,108 61,507 Premises and equipment, net 142,935 143,429 146,417 OREO 31,641 38,682 40,848 Deferred tax asset, net 155,584 166,100 208,482 Goodwill 38,611 38,611 38,611 Intangible assets 21,118 23,245 29,934 Other assets 305,633 231,920 234,143 Total assets $ 18,634,484 $ 18,442,034 $ 20,785,275 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 6,112,884 $ 6,235,782 $ 7,027,513 Interest-bearing deposits 10,030,583 10,333,799 10,757,381 Total deposits 16,143,467 16,569,581 17,784,894 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 75,133 200,000 300,000 Advances from the FHLB 675,000 - 200,000 Other borrowings 183,762 183,762 183,762 Accounts payable and other liabilities 231,582 223,358 214,852 Total liabilities 17,308,944 17,176,701 18,683,508 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock outstanding and additional paid-in capital, net of treasury stock (December 31, 2022 - 182,709,059; September 30, 2022 - 186,257,659; December 31, 2021 - 201,826,505) 486,109 534,742 758,471 Retained earnings 1,644,209 1,593,284 1,427,295 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (804,778 ) (862,693 ) (83,999 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,325,540 1,265,333 2,101,767 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,634,484 $ 18,442,034 $ 20,785,275

FIRST BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except per share information) Net interest income: Interest income $ 233,452 $ 222,683 $ 198,435 $ 862,614 $ 794,708 Interest expense 27,879 14,773 14,297 67,321 64,779 Net interest income 205,573 207,910 184,138 795,293 729,929 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit): Loans 15,651 14,352 (12,241 ) 25,679 (61,720 ) Unfunded loan commitments 31 2,071 (222 ) 2,736 (3,568 ) Debt securities 30 (640 ) 254 (719 ) (410 ) Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit) 15,712 15,783 (12,209 ) 27,696 (65,698 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 189,861 192,127 196,347 767,597 795,627 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 9,174 9,820 9,502 37,823 35,284 Mortgage banking activities 2,572 3,400 5,223 15,260 24,998 Other non-interest income 17,854 16,473 15,653 70,009 60,882 Total non-interest income 29,600 29,693 30,378 123,092 121,164 Non-interest expenses: Employees' compensation and benefits 52,241 52,939 49,681 206,038 200,457 Occupancy and equipment 21,843 22,543 21,589 88,277 93,253 Business promotion 5,590 5,136 5,794 18,231 15,359 Professional service fees 12,669 12,549 11,937 47,848 59,956 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,211 5,349 5,138 20,267 22,151 Insurance and supervisory fees 3,973 3,853 3,380 15,503 15,642 Net gain on OREO operations (2,557 ) (1,064 ) (1,631 ) (5,826 ) (2,160 ) Merger and restructuring costs - - 1,853 - 26,435 Other non-interest expenses 13,961 13,884 13,724 52,767 57,881 Total non-interest expenses 112,931 115,189 111,465 443,105 488,974 Income before income taxes 106,530 106,631 115,260 447,584 427,817 Income tax expense (33,356 ) (32,028 ) (41,621 ) (142,512 ) (146,792 ) Net income $ 73,174 $ 74,603 $ 73,639 $ 305,072 $ 281,025 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 73,174 $ 74,603 $ 71,959 $ 305,072 $ 277,338 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.60 $ 1.32 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.31

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Corp. and First Express, both small loan companies. First BanCorp.'s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FBP. Additional information about First BanCorp. may be found at www.1firstbank.com.

EXHIBIT A

Table 1 - Selected Financial Data

Quarter ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Shares in thousands) Per Common Share Results: Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.60 $ 1.32 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.31 Cash dividends declared $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.46 $ 0.31 Average shares outstanding 183,649 187,236 203,344 190,805 210,122 Average shares outstanding diluted 184,847 188,319 204,705 191,968 211,300 Book value per common share $ 7.25 $ 6.79 $ 10.41 $ 7.25 $ 10.41 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 6.93 $ 6.46 $ 10.07 $ 6.93 $ 10.07 Selected Financial Ratios (In Percent): Profitability: Return on Average Assets 1.58 1.55 1.40 1.57 1.38 Interest Rate Spread (2) 4.08 4.27 3.52 4.03 3.63 Net Interest Margin (2) 4.52 4.49 3.73 4.29 3.85 Return on Average Total Equity 22.37 19.00 13.40 18.66 12.56 Return on Average Common Equity 22.37 19.00 13.24 18.66 12.58 Average Total Equity to Average Total Assets 7.05 8.14 10.46 8.44 11.02 Total capital 19.21 19.38 20.50 19.21 20.50 Common equity Tier 1 capital 16.53 16.66 17.80 16.53 17.80 Tier 1 capital 16.53 16.66 17.80 16.53 17.80 Leverage 10.70 10.36 10.14 10.70 10.14 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 6.81 6.55 9.81 6.81 9.81 Dividend payout ratio 30.12 30.12 28.26 28.77 23.49 Efficiency ratio (3) 48.02 48.48 51.96 48.25 57.45 Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment 2.25 2.28 2.43 2.25 2.43 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.46 0.31 0.26 0.31 0.48 Provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases - expense (benefit) to net charge-offs 119.97 166.02 (172.67 ) 74.99 (111.94 ) Non-performing assets to total assets 0.69 0.78 0.76 0.69 0.76 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.78 0.86 1.00 0.78 1.00 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment 289.61 264.43 242.99 289.61 242.99 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment, excluding residential estate loans 552.26 473.31 483.95 552.26 483.95 Other Information: Common Stock Price: End of period $ 12.72 $ 13.68 $ 13.78 $ 12.72 $ 13.78

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures (as defined above). Refer to Statement of Financial Condition above for additional information about the components and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis and excluding changes in the fair value of derivative instruments (Non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to Basis of Presentation above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (3) Non-interest expenses to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Table 2 - Quarterly Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)

Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Money market and other short-term investments $ 394,471 $ 882,759 $ 2,350,719 $ 3,444 $ 4,654 $ 912 3.46 % 2.09 % 0.15 % Government obligations (2) 2,910,733 2,912,130 2,585,069 10,386 10,325 7,431 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.14 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,973,307 4,113,870 4,166,861 20,838 22,028 15,986 2.08 % 2.12 % 1.52 % FHLB stock 22,292 16,677 26,103 284 292 300 5.05 % 6.95 % 4.56 % Other investments 13,490 13,094 11,561 48 45 16 1.41 % 1.36 % 0.53 % Total investments (3) 7,314,293 7,938,530 9,140,313 35,000 37,344 24,645 1.90 % 1.87 % 1.07 % Residential mortgage loans 2,839,268 2,855,927 3,069,075 39,225 39,874 42,633 5.48 % 5.54 % 5.51 % Construction loans 128,845 118,794 165,067 2,227 1,831 2,236 6.86 % 6.12 % 5.37 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans 5,127,028 5,085,257 5,028,753 81,464 73,518 63,202 6.30 % 5.74 % 4.99 % Finance leases 691,585 647,586 561,423 12,769 11,751 10,395 7.33 % 7.20 % 7.35 % Consumer loans 2,578,237 2,511,300 2,284,679 70,163 67,504 61,530 10.80 % 10.66 % 10.68 % Total loans (4) (5) 11,364,963 11,218,864 11,108,997 205,848 194,478 179,996 7.19 % 6.88 % 6.43 % Total interest-earning assets $ 18,679,256 $ 19,157,394 $ 20,249,310 $ 240,848 $ 231,822 $ 204,641 5.12 % 4.80 % 4.01 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Brokered CDs $ 47,304 $ 63,524 $ 106,275 $ 286 $ 333 $ 561 2.40 % 2.08 % 2.09 % Other interest-bearing deposits 10,090,687 10,481,863 10,573,790 20,751 9,645 8,115 0.82 % 0.37 % 0.30 % FHLB advances 220,652 97,826 301,739 2,469 529 1,771 4.44 % 2.15 % 2.33 % Other borrowed funds 325,133 383,762 485,676 4,373 4,266 3,850 5.34 % 4.41 % 3.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,683,776 $ 11,026,975 $ 11,467,480 $ 27,879 $ 14,773 $ 14,297 1.04 % 0.53 % 0.49 % Net interest income $ 212,969 $ 217,049 $ 190,344 Interest rate spread 4.08 % 4.27 % 3.52 % Net interest margin 4.52 % 4.49 % 3.73 %

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Basis of Presentation above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $2.7 million, $2.9 million and $2.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 3 - Year-to-Date Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)

Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Money market and other short-term investments $ 1,156,127 $ 2,012,617 $ 11,791 $ 2,662 1.02 % 0.13 % Government obligations (2) 2,870,889 2,065,522 39,033 27,058 1.36 % 1.31 % Mortgage-backed securities 4,052,660 4,064,343 85,090 57,159 2.10 % 1.41 % FHLB stock 20,419 28,208 1,114 1,394 5.46 % 4.94 % Other investments 12,747 10,254 126 61 0.99 % 0.59 % Total investments (3) 8,112,842 8,180,944 137,154 88,334 1.69 % 1.08 % Residential mortgage loans 2,886,594 3,277,087 160,359 177,747 5.56 % 5.42 % Construction loans 121,642 181,470 7,350 12,766 6.04 % 7.03 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans 5,092,638 5,228,150 281,486 261,333 5.53 % 5.00 % Finance leases 636,507 518,757 46,842 38,532 7.36 % 7.43 % Consumer loans 2,461,632 2,207,685 262,542 239,725 10.67 % 10.86 % Total loans (4) (5) 11,199,013 11,413,149 758,579 730,103 6.77 % 6.40 % Total interest-earning assets $ 19,311,855 $ 19,594,093 $ 895,733 $ 818,437 4.64 % 4.18 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Brokered CDs $ 69,694 $ 141,959 $ 1,500 $ 2,982 2.15 % 2.10 % Other interest-bearing deposits 10,492,465 10,798,583 44,861 38,500 0.43 % 0.36 % FHLB advances 179,452 354,055 5,136 8,199 2.86 % 2.32 % Other borrowed funds 379,121 484,244 15,824 15,098 4.17 % 3.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,120,732 $ 11,778,841 $ 67,321 $ 64,779 0.61 % 0.55 % Net interest income $ 828,412 $ 753,658 Interest rate spread 4.03 % 3.63 % Net interest margin 4.29 % 3.85 %

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Basis of Presentation above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $11.2 million and $10.5 million for years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 4 - Loan Portfolio by Geography

As of December 31,2022 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,237,983 $ 179,917 $ 429,390 $ 2,847,290 Commercial loans: Construction loans 30,529 4,243 98,181 132,953 Commercial mortgage loans 1,768,890 65,314 524,647 2,358,851 Commercial and Industrial loans (1) 1,791,235 68,874 1,026,154 2,886,263 Commercial loans 3,590,654 138,431 1,648,982 5,378,067 Finance leases 718,230 - - 718,230 Consumer loans 2,537,840 61,419 9,979 2,609,238 Loans held for investment 9,084,707 379,767 2,088,351 11,552,825 Loans held for sale 12,306 - - 12,306 Total loans $ 9,097,013 $ 379,767 $ 2,088,351 $ 11,565,131 As of September 30, 2022 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,240,466 $ 174,766 $ 415,742 $ 2,830,974 Commercial loans: Construction loans 23,595 4,121 96,278 123,994 Commercial mortgage loans 1,688,345 66,102 511,167 2,265,614 Commercial and Industrial loans (1) 1,772,418 69,748 1,016,120 2,858,286 Commercial loans 3,484,358 139,971 1,623,565 5,247,894 Finance leases 669,114 - - 669,114 Consumer loans 2,480,412 58,911 11,313 2,550,636 Loans held for investment 8,874,350 373,648 2,050,620 11,298,618 Loans held for sale 12,169 - - 12,169 Total loans $ 8,886,519 $ 373,648 $ 2,050,620 $ 11,310,787 As of December 31, 2021 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,361,322 $ 188,251 $ 429,322 $ 2,978,895 Commercial loans: Construction loans 38,789 4,344 95,866 138,999 Commercial mortgage loans 1,635,137 67,094 465,238 2,167,469 Commercial and Industrial loans (1) 1,867,082 79,515 940,654 2,887,251 Commercial loans 3,541,008 150,953 1,501,758 5,193,719 Finance leases 575,005 - - 575,005 Consumer loans 2,245,097 52,282 15,660 2,313,039 Loans held for investment 8,722,432 391,486 1,946,740 11,060,658 Loans held for sale 33,002 177 1,976 35,155 Total loans $ 8,755,434 $ 391,663 $ 1,948,716 $ 11,095,813

(1) Includes $6.8 million of SBA PPP loans, net of unearned fees of $0.5 million, as of December 31, 2022 (September 30, 2022 - $17.9 million; December 31, 2021 - $145.0 million).

Table 5 - Non-Performing Assets by Geography

As of December 31,2022 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 28,857 $ 6,614 $ 7,301 $ 42,772 Commercial mortgage 14,341 7,978 - 22,319 Commercial and Industrial 5,859 1,179 792 7,830 Construction 831 1,377 - 2,208 Consumer and finance leases 14,142 469 195 14,806 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 64,030 17,617 8,288 89,935 OREO 28,135 3,475 31 31,641 Other repossessed property 5,275 76 29 5,380 Other assets (1) 2,202 - - 2,202 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 99,642 $ 21,168 $ 8,348 $ 129,158 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 76,417 $ 4,100 $ - $ 80,517 As of September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 30,988 $ 6,530 $ 5,518 $ 43,036 Commercial mortgage 15,269 8,472 - 23,741 Commercial and Industrial 13,564 1,313 838 15,715 Construction 854 1,383 - 2,237 Consumer and finance leases 12,510 143 134 12,787 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 73,185 17,841 6,490 97,516 OREO 34,626 4,025 31 38,682 Other repossessed property 4,789 98 49 4,936 Other assets (1) 2,193 - - 2,193 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 114,793 $ 21,964 $ 6,570 $ 143,327 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 80,249 $ 1,541 $ - $ 81,790 As of December 31, 2021 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 39,256 $ 8,719 $ 7,152 $ 55,127 Commercial mortgage 15,503 9,834 - 25,337 Commercial and Industrial 14,708 1,476 951 17,135 Construction 1,198 1,466 - 2,664 Consumer and finance leases 10,177 144 133 10,454 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 80,842 21,639 8,236 110,717 OREO 36,750 3,450 648 40,848 Other repossessed property 3,456 187 44 3,687 Other assets (1) 2,850 - - 2,850 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 123,898 $ 25,276 $ 8,928 $ 158,102 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 114,001 $ 1,265 $ 182 $ 115,448

(1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes PCD loans previously accounted for under ASC Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $12.0 million as of December 31, 2022 (September 30, 2022 - $12.8 million; December 31, 2021 - $20.6 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $10.3 million as of December 31, 2022 (September 30, 2022 - $8.0 million; December 31, 2021 - $7.2 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Table 6 - Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Finance Leases

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, beginning of period $ 257,859 $ 252,152 $ 288,360 $ 269,030 $ 385,887 Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense (benefit) 15,651 14,352 (12,241 ) 25,679 (61,720 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of loans: Residential mortgage (498 ) (907 ) (988 ) (3,343 ) (28,517 ) (1) Commercial mortgage 10 54 (56 ) 1,287 (1,213 ) Commercial and industrial (1,360 ) 486 (702 ) 392 4,889 Construction 587 (20 ) 12 602 76 Consumer loans and finance leases (11,785 ) (8,258 ) (5,355 ) (33,183 ) (30,372 ) Net charge-offs (13,046 ) (8,645 ) (7,089 ) (34,245 ) (55,137 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, end of period $ 260,464 $ 257,859 $ 269,030 $ 260,464 $ 269,030 Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to period end total loans held for investment 2.25 % 2.28 % 2.43 % 2.25 % 2.43 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period 0.46 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.48 % (2) Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases to net charge-offs during the period 1.20x 1.66x -1.73x 0.75x -1.12x

(1) Includes net charge-offs totaling $23.1 million associated with a bulk sale of residential mortgage nonaccrual loans and related servicing advance receivables. (2) Excluding net charge-offs associated with the bulk sale, total net charge-offs to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 0.28%.

Table 7 - Annualized Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,2022 September 30, 2022 December 31,2021 December 31,2022 December 31,2021 Residential mortgage 0.07 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.87 % (1) Commercial mortgage 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % -0.06 % 0.06 % Commercial and industrial 0.19 % -0.07 % 0.10 % -0.01 % -0.16 % Construction -1.82 % 0.07 % -0.03 % -0.49 % -0.04 % Consumer loans and finance leases 1.44 % 1.05 % 0.75 % 1.07 % 1.11 % Total loans 0.46 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.48 % (1)

(1) Includes net charge-offs totaling $23.1 million associated with the bulk sale of residential mortgage nonaccrual loans and related servicing advance receivables. Excluding net charge-offs associated with the bulk sale, residential mortgage and total net charge offs to related average loans for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 0.17% and 0.28%, respectively.

