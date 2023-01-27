CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.31 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $8.5 million, or $0.63 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.0 million, or $0.30 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Chief Financial Officer Mary Usategui noted that the Company continued to perform at a high level while incurring additional expenses related to its previously announced merger with Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast"), expected to close on January 31, 2023.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net income decreased by $4.2 million, or 49.7%, to $4.3 million compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter, due to a decrease in net interest income of $2.2 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $2.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in provision expense of $0.5 million and an increase in noninterest income of $0.1 million. The increase in noninterest expense was due to expenses associated with one-time equity award accelerations in anticipation of the Seacoast merger and other related acquisition expenses.

Net interest income decreased by $2.2 million, or 9.0%, to $22.6 million compared to $24.8 million in the third quarter, primarily due to an increase in the cost of funding, partially offset by an increase in the rate received on interest bearing assets. The Company's yield on average interest earning assets increased by 42 basis points while cost of funds increased by 84 basis points compared to the prior quarter.

Provision for loan losses expense decreased by $0.5 million, or 36.6%, to $0.9 million compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter, due to a decrease in specific reserves on two impaired loans.

Noninterest income of $1.3 million remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense increased by $2.7 million, or 19.8%, to $16.6 million compared to $13.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to expenses of $3.6 million in one-time equity award accelerations, partially offset by lower acquisition expenses of $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter in connection with the pending merger with Seacoast and the prior quarter charitable contribution to the AAA scholarship foundation.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net income increased by $0.8 million, or 3.7%, to $22.1 million compared to $21.4 million for the prior year, due to an increase in net interest income of $16.0 million, partially offset by an increase in provision expense of $0.5 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $0.6 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $12.3 million, and an increase in income tax provision of $1.8 million.

Net interest income increased by $16.0 million, or 22.1%, to $88.3 million compared to $72.3 million in the prior year, primarily due to the impact of the Federal Reserve's target Federal Funds Rate increases in 2022 on the Company's asset sensitive balance sheet, in addition to an increase in average loans from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $1.9 billion in 2022. Interest income also benefited from increased average balances and higher yields in our investment portfolio.

Provision for loan losses increased by $0.5 million, or 11.5%, to $5.3 million compared to $4.7 million in the prior year primarily due to loan growth. The ratio of charge-offs to average loans was 0.03% during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.49% in the prior year.

Noninterest income decreased by $0.6 million, or 9.1% to $5.6 million compared to the prior year. The decrease primarily reflected lower loan held for sale income of $0.4 million, lower service charges of $0.5 million on deposit accounts, and lower swap fee income of $0.6 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.3 million in bank owned life insurance income and $0.7 million in other noninterest income. The increase in other noninterest income was comprised of $0.5 million of insurance proceeds on a previously recognized contingency and a $0.2 million loss on fixed asset disposals recorded in 2021.

Noninterest expense increased by $12.3 million, or 26.0%, to $59.5 million compared to $47.3 million in the prior year primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $5.7 million, higher other noninterest expense of $4.7 million, higher acquisition expenses of $0.8 million, and higher professional fees of $0.8 million. The increase in salaries and benefits were comprised of severance and benefit payments related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, higher employee compensation costs from one-time restricted share award accelerations, increased headcount, and higher sales incentives. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily comprised of $3.6 million in one-time SAR award accelerations, and a $0.7 million loss related to a previously recognized contingency from the first quarter.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022:

Total assets increased by $114.4 million, or 4.6% to $2.6 billion, compared to September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in loans, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a decrease in our securities portfolio.

Total loans increased by $128.5 million, or 25.4%, annualized, compared to September 30, 2022. We experienced loan originations of approximately $228.8 million, of which $156.5 million funded, partially offset by paydowns and prepayments.

Total deposits decreased by $15.1 million, or 2.7% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022, primarily due to decreases in noninterest bearing deposits and time deposits, partially offset by increases in money market and interest bearing deposit categories. Cost of deposits increased 79 basis points to 1.18% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from 0.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $120.0 million, compared to September 30, 2022, for the use of funding loan growth and maintaining liquidity.

As of December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets decreased $0.3 million to $1.5 million compared to $1.8 million at September 30, 2022, as a result of an impaired loan that was brought to good standing during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to remain well capitalized per regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.1% and a leverage capital ratio of 9.5%. The Company maintains a strong liquidity position. At December 31, 2022, in addition to its balance sheet liquidity, the Company had the ability to generate approximately $329.5 million in liquidity through available resources. Additionally, the Company retained $9.6 million in cash at the holding company.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Net interest income was $22.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of the Company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity, together with the average yields on assets and the average costs of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the respective periods. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's cost of funds was 1.26%.

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Assets Interest earning assets Interest-earning deposits $ 93,576 $ 906 3.84 % $ 137,355 $ 747 2.16 % $ 700,741 $ 263 0.15 % Federal funds sold 15,550 145 3.70 % 21,895 124 2.25 % 21,969 13 0.23 % Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock 9,316 139 5.92 % 7,384 108 5.80 % 7,760 106 5.42 % Investment securities - taxable 153,657 879 2.27 % 168,662 736 1.73 % 129,602 290 0.89 % Investment securities - tax exempt 24,795 207 3.31 % 27,572 228 3.28 % 18,694 166 3.52 % Loans(1) 2,048,170 27,423 5.31 % 1,979,132 25,222 5.06 % 1,705,563 19,159 4.46 % Total interest earning assets 2,345,064 29,699 5.02 % 2,342,000 27,165 4.60 % 2,584,329 19,997 3.07 % Loans held for sale - 31 802 Noninterest earning assets 152,349 156,584 136,892 Total assets $ 2,497,413 $ 2,498,615 $ 2,722,023 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1,461,797 6,414 1.74 % 1,453,653 2,170 0.59 % 1,619,355 1,634 0.40 % Borrowed funds 71,988 732 4.03 % 24,447 198 3.21 % 39,796 240 2.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,533,785 7,146 1.85 % 1,478,100 2,368 0.64 % 1,659,151 1,874 0.45 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 698,274 758,135 814,767 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 24,727 24,492 18,514 Stockholders' equity 240,627 237,888 229,591 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,497,413 $ 2,498,615 $ 2,722,023 Net interest income $ 22,553 $ 24,797 $ 18,123 Net interest spread(2) 3.17 % 3.96 % 2.62 % Net interest margin(3) 3.82 % 4.20 % 2.78 %

________________________________________ (1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. (4) Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $0.8 million, $0.9 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Net interest income was $88.3 million and the Company's cost of funds was 0.56% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense(4) Average Yield/Rate Assets Interest earning assets Interest earning deposits $ 318,736 $ 2,892 0.91 % $ 506,993 $ 698 0.14 % Federal funds sold 24,274 354 1.46 % 42,921 63 0.15 % Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock 7,907 448 5.67 % 7,658 397 5.18 % Investment securities - taxable 171,568 2,957 1.72 % 93,955 816 0.87 % Investment securities - tax-exempt 26,672 880 3.30 % 19,967 735 3.68 % Loans (1) 1,914,499 94,025 4.91 % 1,692,800 76,912 4.54 % Total interest earning assets 2,463,656 101,556 4.12 % 2,364,294 79,621 3.37 % Loans held for sale 338 1,566 Noninterest earning assets 149,398 125,967 Total assets $ 2,613,392 $ 2,491,827 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1,561,864 11,661 0.75 % 1,418,487 5,857 0.41 % Borrowed funds 43,173 1,589 3.68 % 71,534 1,456 2.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,605,037 13,250 0.83 % 1,490,021 7,313 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 751,192 760,738 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 21,776 17,956 Shareholders' equity 235,387 223,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,613,392 $ 2,491,827 Net interest income $ 88,306 $ 72,308 Net interest spread (2) 3.29 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (3) 3.58 % 3.06 %

________________________________________ (1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. (4) Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $4.6 million and $8.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses decreased by $0.5 million, or 36.6%, in the three months ended December 31, 2022, to $0.9 million compared to $1.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, as a result of updated collateral valuations on two impaired loans, reducing the specific reserve requirement. There were no net charge-offs during the three months ended December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022.

Investment Securities

In the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio decreased $10.8 million, or 5.9%, to $172.9 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to $10.7 million in investment calls, redemptions and paydowns coupled with an increase in unrealized losses of $0.2 million during the fourth quarter. To supplement interest income earned on the Company's loan portfolio, the Company invests in high quality mortgage-backed securities, government agency bonds, corporate bonds, community development district bonds, and equity securities (including mutual funds).

Loan Portfolio

The Company's primary source of income is derived from interest earned on loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists of loans secured by real estate, as well as commercial business loans, construction and development loans, and other consumer loans. The Company's loan clients primarily consist of small-to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of those businesses, and other professionals, entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. The Company's owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, and commercial business loans provide higher risk-adjusted returns, shorter maturities, and more sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations and are complemented by the relatively lower risk residential real estate loans to individuals. The Company's lending activities are principally directed to the Miami-Dade MSA. The following table summarizes and provides additional information about certain segments of the Company's loan portfolio as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Loans held for investment: Commercial real estate $ 1,059,754 49.7 % $ 997,478 49.8 % $ 902,654 50.8 % Residential real estate 500,269 23.5 % 452,521 22.6 % 377,511 21.2 % Commercial (non-PPP) (1) 405,824 19.0 % 397,725 19.8 % 325,415 18.3 % Commercial (PPP) 1,902 0.1 % 2,618 0.1 % 58,615 3.3 % Construction and land development 133,093 6.2 % 128,570 6.4 % 91,520 5.1 % Consumer and other 32,517 1.5 % 25,983 1.3 % 21,449 1.2 % Total loans held for investment, gross 2,133,359 100.0 % 2,004,895 100.0 % 1,777,164 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (17,336 ) (16,485 ) (12,704 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 2,116,023 $ 1,988,410 $ 1,764,460 Loans held for sale: Loans held for sale $ - - % $ - - % $ 165 100.0 % Total loans held for sale $ - $ - $ 165

________________________________________ (1) Includes search fund lending of $100.1 million, $99.2 million, and $84.0 million for December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had nonperforming assets of $1.5 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to nonperforming assets of $1.8 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss ("ALLL")

The Company's allowance for loan losses increased $0.9 million, or 5.2%, to $17.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2022, primarily due to loan production. The Company's allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.81% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.82% at September 30, 2022. There were minimal changes to qualitative loss factors and historical loss factors for the current period, with the principal driver for the increased allowance being loan growth.

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,495 43,863 $ 38,469 Interest earning deposits 142,614 113,641 545,521 Federal funds sold 9,996 15,762 13,477 Cash and cash equivalents 165,105 173,266 597,467 Securities available for sale, at fair value - taxable 144,422 150,517 175,536 Securities available for sale, at fair value - tax exempt 22,197 26,863 18,765 Securities held to maturity (fair value December 31, 2022 - $170, September 30, 2022 - $178, December 31, 2021 - $242) 183 194 236 Equity securities 6,119 6,182 6,638 Loans, net of allowance of $17,336, $16,485, and $12,704 as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,116,023 1,988,410 1,764,460 Loans held for sale - - 165 Premises and equipment, net 7,399 7,867 9,020 Bank owned life insurance 54,935 54,534 38,485 Goodwill and intangibles 25,519 25,579 25,766 Other assets 47,411 41,465 27,573 Total assets $ 2,589,313 $ 2,474,877 $ 2,664,111 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand - noninterest bearing $ 684,822 $ 758,042 $ 674,003 Demand - interest bearing 306,817 $ 308,167 310,362 Money market and savings 1,051,947 $ 976,766 1,121,330 Time deposits 129,594 $ 145,316 265,693 Total deposits 2,173,180 2,188,291 2,371,388 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 120,000 - 35,000 Official Checks 7,241 5,350 4,125 Other borrowings - - 10,000 Subordinated debt 24,498 24,467 - Accrued interest and other liabilities 19,017 18,905 12,074 Total liabilities 2,343,936 2,237,013 2,432,587 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - - Class A Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares. Issued 15,147,950 and outstanding 14,101,414 shares as of December 31, 2022, issued 14,769,354 and outstanding 13,811,084 shares at September 30, 2022, issued 14,393,750 and outstanding 13,446,400 shares at December 31, 2021 151 148 144 Class B Non-Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 - - - Treasury stock, at cost (18,642 ) (16,214 ) (16,003 ) Additional paid in capital 222,451 216,703 212,012 Retained earnings 58,268 54,006 36,120 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,851 ) (16,779 ) (749 ) Total stockholders' equity 245,377 237,864 231,524 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,589,313 $ 2,474,877 $ 2,664,111

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 27,423 $ 25,222 $ 19,159 $ 94,025 $ 76,912 Investment securities - taxable 879 736 290 2,957 816 Investment securities - tax-exempt 207 228 166 880 735 Dividend income on restricted stock 138 108 107 448 397 Other 1,052 871 275 3,246 761 Total interest income 29,699 27,165 19,997 101,556 79,621 Interest expense Deposits 6,414 2,170 1,634 11,661 5,857 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 489 - 183 626 751 Subordinated debt 243 198 43 939 378 Other borrowings - - 14 24 327 Total interest expense 7,146 2,368 1,874 13,250 7,313 Net interest income 22,553 24,797 18,123 88,306 72,308 Provision for loan losses 851 1,343 1,880 5,285 4,740 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,702 23,454 16,243 83,021 67,568 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 558 542 504 2,194 2,741 Income from bank owned life insurance 401 400 281 1,450 1,125 SBA origination fees 25 90 94 163 260 Swap fee income 215 - 128 327 909 Loans held for sale income - 6 89 122 551 Gain on sale and call of securities 91 - 16 104 39 Other 54 185 178 1,261 562 Total noninterest income 1,344 1,223 1,290 5,621 6,187 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,300 8,003 8,044 34,996 29,277 Occupancy and equipment 1,005 1,001 987 4,018 3,929 Data processing 476 257 313 1,351 1,182 Marketing (78 ) 565 (103 ) 808 635 Professional fees 1,043 830 743 3,678 2,830 Acquisition expenses 504 957 - 1,461 684 Regulatory assessments 255 254 433 1,531 1,681 Other 5,091 1,986 2,483 11,705 7,048 Total noninterest expense 16,596 13,853 12,900 59,548 47,266 Income before income taxes 6,449 10,824 4,633 29,093 26,489 Income tax provision 2,187 2,351 673 6,945 5,125 Net income $ 4,262 $ 8,473 $ 3,960 $ 22,148 $ 21,364 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.30 $ 1.64 $ 1.61 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 1.56 $ 1.54 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale $ (96 ) $ (7,176 ) $ (1,080 ) $ (21,581 ) $ (2,161 ) Tax effect 24 1,819 265 5,479 530 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (72 ) (5,357 ) (815 ) (16,102 ) (1,631 ) Comprehensive income $ 4,190 $ 3,116 $ 3,145 $ 6,046 $ 19,733

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

Basic earnings per common share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per common share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the effect of employee stock awards during the year.

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Basic earnings per share: Net income $ 4,262 $ 8,473 $ 3,960 $ 22,148 $ 21,364 Total weighted average common stock outstanding 13,567,280 13,498,007 13,202,477 13,465,286 13,308,682 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.30 $ 1.64 $ 1.61 Diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 4,262 $ 8,473 $ 3,960 $ 22,148 $ 21,364 Total weighted average common stock outstanding 13,567,280 13,498,007 13,202,477 13,465,286 13,308,682 Add: dilutive effect of employee restricted stock and options 784,800 742,008 666,908 708,693 592,168 Total weighted average diluted stock outstanding 14,352,080 14,240,015 13,869,385 14,173,979 13,900,850 Dilutive earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 1.56 $ 1.54 Anti-dilutive restricted stock and options 167,784 16,874 4,380 196,160 285,487

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), which we refer to as "non-GAAP financial measures." The table below provides a reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income and net income per share, which are the most comparable GAAP measures.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these measures are useful supplemental information that can enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance without considering taxes or provisions for loan losses and can be useful when comparing performance with other financial institutions. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2022 September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 22,553 $ 24,797 $ 18,123 $ 88,306 $ 72,308 Total noninterest income 1,344 1,223 1,290 5,621 6,187 Total noninterest expense 16,596 13,853 12,900 59,548 47,266 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 7,301 $ 12,167 $ 6,513 $ 34,379 $ 31,229 Total adjustments to noninterest expense (1) (5,042 ) (957 ) - (8,914 ) (684 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 12,343 $ 13,124 $ 6,513 $ 43,293 $ 31,913 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.68 % 1.35 % 0.58 % 0.85 % 0.86 % Annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.16 % 1.93 % 0.95 % 1.32 % 1.25 % Adjusted annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.96 % 2.08 % 0.95 % 1.66 % 1.28 %

(1) Adjustments to noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were comprised of $4.5 million in one-time equity award accelerations, and $0.5 million in acquisition expenses. Adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2022, were comprised of $4.5 million in one-time equity award accelerations, $1.5 million in acquisition expenses and $2.9 million in severance and accelerated vesting expense related to the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer. Adjustments to noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were related to acquisition expenses. Adjustments to noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021, were related to change in control payments to two former Marquis employees.

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2022 September

30, 2022 December

31, 2021 Total loans held for investment, net (GAAP) $ 2,116,023 $ 1,988,410 $ 1,764,460 Add allowance for loan loss 17,336 16,485 12,704 Total gross loans held for investment 2,133,359 2,004,895 1,777,164 Less Professional Bank net PPP loans 1,902 2,618 58,615 Total gross LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2,131,457 2,002,277 1,718,549 Add purchase accounting loan marks 8,047 8,480 13,003 Total gross LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) + PA marks $ 2,139,504 $ 2,010,757 $ 1,731,552 ALLL as a % of LHFI (GAAP) 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.71 % ALLL as a % of total LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.74 % PA marks + ALLL / LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.19 % 1.24 % 1.48 %

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 22,553 $ 24,797 $ 18,123 $ 88,306 $ 72,308 Less: PPP net interest income recognized (32 ) (200 ) (1,269 ) (2,110 ) (8,246 ) Net interest income excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 22,521 24,597 16,854 86,196 64,062 Less: PA premium/discounts (442 ) (1,504 ) (1,442 ) (5,255 ) (6,024 ) Net interest income excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) $ 22,079 $ 23,093 $ 15,412 $ 80,941 $ 58,038 Average interest earning assets (GAAP) 2,345,064 2,342,000 2,584,329 2,463,656 2,364,294 Less: average PPP loans (2,147 ) (4,796 ) (72,728 ) (17,662 ) (141,511 ) Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 2,342,917 2,337,204 2,511,601 2,445,994 2,222,783 Add: average PA marks 8,286 9,178 14,051 10,040 16,124 Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) $ 2,351,203 $ 2,346,382 $ 2,525,652 $ 2,456,034 $ 2,238,907 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.82 % 4.20 % 2.78 % 3.58 % 3.06 % Net interest margin excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 3.81 % 4.18 % 2.66 % 3.52 % 2.88 % Net interest margin excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) 3.73 % 3.90 % 2.42 % 3.30 % 2.59 %

Certain Performance Metrics

The following table shows the return on average assets (computed as annualized net income divided by average total assets), return on average equity (computed as annualized net income divided by average equity) and average equity to average assets ratios for the periods presented below.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Years Ended December 31, 2022 Years Ended December 31, 2021 Return on average assets 0.68 % 1.35 % 0.58 % 0.85 % 0.86 % Return on average equity 7.03 % 14.13 % 6.84 % 9.41 % 9.58 % Average equity to average assets 9.64 % 9.52 % 8.43 % 9.01 % 8.95 %

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. On August 8, 2022, the Company and Seacoast announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which Seacoast will acquire the Company. The transaction has been approved by the shareholders and regulatory authorities. The transaction is expected to be completed on January 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Mike Sontag

General Counsel

(561)-868-9040

ir@proholdco.com