Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, "We achieved record net income, earnings per share, and net loans for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. LCNB had another strong year of loan growth and overall operating performance as we continue to attract new assets and new customers to LCNB. Our performance in 2022 demonstrates LCNB's strong team of experienced and dedicated bankers, the value we provide our local communities, and our strategic focus on producing consistent and sustainable financial results."

"The strength of LCNB's balance sheet and asset quality provides us with the flexibility to manage and grow the Bank during an increasingly uncertain economic cycle, while we continue to focus on returning capital to shareholders. For the twelve-months ended December 31, 2022, average total deposits increased 5.4%, our net interest margin expanded 10 basis points to 3.55%, and non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.11% at December 31, 2021 to 0.03% at December 31, 2022. These trends, combined with stable non-interest expense, successfully offset declines in non-interest income to drive record net income and earnings per share, while expanding returns on assets, equity, and tangible equity," continued Mr. Meilstrup.

"LCNB also returned a record amount of capital back to shareholders in 2022 through our dividend policy and share repurchase program. We believe LCNB is well positioned for continued growth and strong levels of profitability, even as we expect a more challenging banking landscape in 2023. This is a testament to LCNB's compelling business model, strong capital and liquidity levels, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team," concluded Mr. Meilstrup.

Income Statement

Net income for the 2022 fourth quarter was a quarterly record of $6,408,000, a 13.9% increase as compared to $5,627,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2022 fourth quarter were a quarterly record of $0.57, an increase of 26.7% as compared to $0.45 for the same period last year. Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, was an annual record of $22,128,000, representing an increase of 5.5% as compared to $20,974,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, were an annual record of $1.93, representing an increase of 16.3% as compared to $1.66 for the same period last year.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased 13.3% to $16,208,000, as compared to $14,310,000 for the same period in 2021. Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, increased 6.9% to $61,042,000, as compared to $57,124,000 for 2021. Favorably contributing to the variance for the three-and twelve-month periods were overall growth in the loan portfolio and higher average rates earned on the loan and debt securities portfolios. Growth in the taxable debt securities and loan portfolios also benefited interest income for the twelve-month period. For the 2022 fourth quarter, LCNB's net interest margin expanded to 3.77%, from 3.34% for the same period last year. For the 2022 full year, LCNB's net interest margin was 3.55%, compared to 3.45% in 2021.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $3,629,000, compared to $4,347,000 for the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income was $14,288,000, compared to $16,232,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers of the fourth quarter and twelve-month year-over-year changes in non-interest income were decreased fiduciary income, reduced gains from sales of loans and debt securities, and lower other operating income. Fiduciary income decreased because the fair value of wealth management assets, upon which fees are calculated, decreased due to current market conditions, even though the number of accounts increased. The lower other operating income for the full year was partially due to the absence of a one-time $508,000 Ohio Financial Institutions Tax refund recognized in 2021.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $246,000 lower than the comparable period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense increased $94,000 from the comparable period in 2021. Other non-interest expense for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2022, included $471,000 in losses from the sales of two office buildings as a result of our branch consolidation strategy, which was offset by an $866,000 gain from the sale of other real estate owned recognized during the 2022 second quarter.

Capital Allocation

LCNB invested $23,660,000 in its share repurchase program through 2022, repurchasing 1,212,634 shares of its outstanding stock at an average price of $19.47 per share. This equates to approximately 9.8% of the Company's outstanding common stock prior to the repurchase. During the 2022 fourth quarter, LCNB invested $678,000 in its share repurchase program, repurchasing 40,178 shares of its outstanding stock at an average price of $16.87 per share. At December 31, 2022, 339,054 shares remained under its May 27, 2022 share repurchase program.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, LCNB paid $0.81 per share in dividends, a 5.2% increase from $0.77 per share for the full year ended December 31, 2021. On November 21, 2022, LCNB's Board of Directors approved a 5.0% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend payment from $0.20 per share to $0.21 per share. Since 2018, LCNB's regular cash dividend payment has increased at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2022, increased by $15,492,000 to a record $1.92 billion from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2021. Net loans at December 31, 2022, increased 2.3% to a record $1.40 billion, compared to $1.36 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total deposits at December 31, 2022, decreased 1.5% to $1.60 billion, compared to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2021, as LCNB experiences greater competition for interest-bearing accounts along with seasonal deposit trends of certain public fund deposit relationships.

Assets Under Management

Total assets managed at December 31, 2022, were $3.10 billion, compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2021. The 1.5% year-over-year decrease in total assets managed was primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of managed assets at LCNB's Wealth Management group associated with a challenging capital market environment in 2022 and a decrease in cash management accounts.

Asset Quality

In the 2022 fourth quarter consolidated condensed statements of income, LCNB recorded a net loan loss recovery of $19,000, compared to a net loan loss recovery of $508,000 for the 2021 fourth quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, LCNB recorded a provision for loan losses of $250,000, compared to a net loan loss recovery of $269,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Net loan recoveries for the 2022 fourth quarter were $21,000, compared to net loan recoveries of $186,000 for the same period last year. For the 2022 twelve-month period, net loan charge-offs were $110,000 or 0.01% of average loans, compared to net loan recoveries during 2021 of $47,000 or 0.00% of average loans.

Total nonperforming loans, which includes non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $1,107,000, from $1,537,000 or 0.11% of total loans at December 31, 2021, to $430,000 or 0.03% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.02% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.08% at December 31, 2021.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the "Bank"), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South-Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol "LCNB." Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate", "could", "may", "feel", "expect", "believe", "plan", and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB's business and operations. Additionally, LCNB's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB's business strategies; the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies, and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; the disruption of global, national, state, and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which could affect LCNB's liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses; LCNB's ability to integrate future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment, which may include continued interest rate increases, may have results on LCNB's operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB's market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB's operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB's operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB's operating results and financial condition; deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 17,719 16,704 16,208 15,122 15,189 65,753 61,177 Interest expense 1,511 1,260 1,041 899 879 4,711 4,053 Net interest income 16,208 15,444 15,167 14,223 14,310 61,042 57,124 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (19 ) (157 ) 377 49 (508 ) 250 (269 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 16,227 15,601 14,790 14,174 14,818 60,792 57,393 Non-interest income 3,629 3,581 3,528 3,550 4,347 14,288 16,232 Non-interest expense 12,065 12,350 11,469 12,250 12,311 48,134 48,040 Income before income taxes 7,791 6,832 6,849 5,474 6,854 26,946 25,585 Provision for income taxes 1,383 1,253 1,231 951 1,227 4,818 4,611 Net income $ 6,408 5,579 5,618 4,523 5,627 22,128 20,974 Supplemental Income Statement Information Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 249 144 61 66 116 520 713 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 16,257 15,495 15,217 14,273 14,365 61,242 57,354 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.81 0.77 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.57 0.49 0.49 0.38 0.45 1.93 1.66 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57 0.49 0.49 0.38 0.45 1.93 1.66 Book value per share $ 17.82 17.31 17.84 18.14 19.22 17.82 19.22 Tangible book value per share $ 12.48 11.97 12.53 12.84 14.33 12.48 14.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,211,328 11,284,225 11,337,805 11,818,614 12,370,702 11,410,981 12,589,605 Diluted 11,211,328 11,284,225 11,337,805 11,818,614 12,370,702 11,410,981 12,589,613 Shares outstanding at period end 11,259,080 11,293,639 11,374,515 11,401,503 12,414,956 11,259,080 12,414,956 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.18 % 0.96 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.13 % Return on average equity 12.90 % 10.80 % 10.96 % 8.13 % 9.33 % 10.62 % 8.71 % Return on average tangible common equity 18.59 % 15.30 % 15.52 % 11.11 % 12.51 % 14.96 % 11.67 % Dividend payout ratio 36.84 % 40.82 % 40.82 % 52.63 % 44.44 % 41.97 % 46.39 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.77 % 3.54 % 3.54 % 3.35 % 3.34 % 3.55 % 3.45 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 60.67 % 64.74 % 61.18 % 68.73 % 65.79 % 63.73 % 65.28 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,701 29,460 31,815 19,941 18,136 Debt and equity securities 323,167 325,801 337,952 330,715 345,649 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 120,236 114,694 114,971 105,805 101,792 Commercial, secured by real estate 938,022 908,130 905,703 906,140 889,108 Residential real estate 305,575 316,669 315,930 328,034 334,547 Consumer 28,290 29,451 30,308 32,445 34,190 Agricultural 10,054 8,630 7,412 7,980 10,647 Other, including deposit overdrafts 81 52 81 45 122 Deferred net origination fees (980 ) (937 ) (928 ) (928 ) (961 ) Loans, gross 1,401,278 1,376,689 1,373,477 1,379,521 1,369,445 Less allowance for loan losses 5,646 5,644 5,833 5,530 5,506 Loans, net $ 1,395,632 1,371,045 1,367,644 1,373,991 1,363,939 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Total earning assets $ 1,726,902 1,714,196 1,722,853 1,712,115 1,716,420 Total assets 1,919,121 1,904,700 1,912,627 1,899,630 1,903,629 Total deposits 1,604,970 1,657,370 1,658,825 1,636,606 1,628,819 Short-term borrowings 71,455 4,000 5,000 24,746 - Long-term debt 19,072 24,539 25,000 10,000 10,000 Total shareholders' equity 200,675 195,439 202,960 206,875 238,604 Equity to assets ratio 10.46 % 10.26 % 10.61 % 10.89 % 12.53 % Loans to deposits ratio 87.31 % 83.06 % 82.80 % 84.29 % 84.08 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 140,498 135,149 142,557 146,360 177,949 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,858,944 1,844,410 1,852,224 1,839,115 1,842,974 TCE/TCA 7.56 % 7.33 % 7.70 % 7.96 % 9.66 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,330 35,763 28,787 32,826 29,614 30,364 36,648 Debt and equity securities 323,195 338,299 338,149 340,666 348,150 335,051 319,619 Loans $ 1,383,809 1,384,520 1,375,710 1,376,926 1,351,762 1,380,272 1,329,072 Less allowance for loan losses 5,647 5,830 5,532 5,503 5,843 5,629 5,701 Net loans $ 1,378,162 1,378,690 1,370,178 1,371,423 1,345,919 1,374,643 1,323,371 Total earning assets $ 1,711,524 1,736,031 1,722,503 1,727,335 1,708,392 1,724,350 1,663,567 Total assets 1,903,338 1,928,868 1,912,574 1,917,226 1,896,530 1,915,431 1,851,177 Total deposits 1,637,201 1,669,932 1,655,389 1,646,627 1,615,020 1,652,309 1,567,680 Short-term borrowings 21,433 5,728 18,263 12,503 893 14,482 821 Long-term debt 23,855 24,920 12,637 10,000 14,402 17,910 16,148 Total shareholders' equity 197,014 205,051 205,645 225,725 239,174 208,271 240,823 Equity to assets ratio 10.35 % 10.63 % 10.75 % 11.77 % 12.61 % 10.87 % 13.01 % Loans to deposits ratio 84.52 % 82.91 % 83.10 % 83.62 % 83.70 % 83.54 % 84.78 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (21 ) 32 74 25 (186 ) 110 (47 ) Non-accrual loans $ 391 465 599 1,455 1,481 391 1,481 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 39 - - - 56 39 56 Total nonperforming loans $ 430 465 599 1,455 1,537 430 1,537 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.01 )% 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.05 )% 0.01 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.02 % 0.08 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,919,121 1,904,700 1,912,627 1,899,630 1,903,629 Trust and investments (fair value) 678,366 611,409 625,984 700,353 722,093 Mortgage loans serviced 148,412 145,317 153,557 152,271 149,382 Cash management 1,925 53,199 38,914 75,302 34,009 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 347,737 314,144 303,663 326,290 334,670 Total assets managed $ 3,095,561 3,028,769 3,034,745 3,153,846 3,143,783

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) December 31,

2021 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 20,244 16,810 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,457 1,326 Total cash and cash equivalents 22,701 18,136 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 2,273 2,546 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 289,850 308,177 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost 19,878 22,972 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,415 5,203 Loans, net 1,395,632 1,363,939 Premises and equipment, net 33,042 35,385 Operating leases right of use asset 6,248 6,357 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 1,827 2,473 Bank owned life insurance 44,298 43,224 Interest receivable 7,482 7,999 Other assets 25,503 21,246 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,919,121 1,903,629 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 505,824 501,531 Interest-bearing 1,099,146 1,127,288 Total deposits 1,604,970 1,628,819 Short-term borrowings 71,455 - Long-term debt 19,072 10,000 Operating lease liabilities 6,370 6,473 Accrued interest and other liabilities 16,579 19,733 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,718,446 1,665,025 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares - no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common shares -no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 14,270,550 and 14,213,792 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; outstanding 11,259,080 and 12,414,956 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 144,069 143,130 Retained earnings 139,249 126,312 Treasury shares at cost, 3,011,470 and 1,798,836 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (52,689 ) (29,029 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (29,954 ) (1,809 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 200,675 238,604 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,919,121 1,903,629

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,887 13,770 59,247 56,142 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 16 13 56 51 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 13 5 29 21 Interest on debt securities, taxable 1,355 1,018 5,027 3,668 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 186 208 753 864 Other investments 262 175 641 431 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 17,719 15,189 65,753 61,177 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 1,189 769 3,682 3,578 Interest on short-term borrowings 96 2 416 6 Interest on long-term debt 226 108 613 469 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,511 879 4,711 4,053 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,208 14,310 61,042 57,124 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES (19 ) (508 ) 250 (269 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 16,227 14,818 60,792 57,393 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,617 1,715 6,468 6,674 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,532 1,530 6,190 6,036 Net gains on sales of debt securities, available-for-sale - 303 - 303 Bank owned life insurance income 271 269 1,074 1,074 Gains from sales of loans 8 292 196 852 Other operating income 201 238 360 1,293 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,629 4,347 14,288 16,232 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 7,192 6,976 28,483 27,616 Equipment expenses 395 446 1,629 1,678 Occupancy expense, net 767 713 3,067 2,949 State financial institutions tax 428 440 1,740 1,758 Marketing 339 361 1,184 1,239 Amortization of intangibles 113 263 478 1,043 FDIC insurance premiums, net 133 127 530 492 ATM Expense 340 436 1,370 1,416 Computer maintenance and supplies 283 332 1,114 1,213 Telephone expense 63 64 240 420 Contracted services 601 612 2,503 2,430 Other real estate owned, net 8 - (866 ) 2 Other non-interest expense 1,403 1,541 6,662 5,784 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 12,065 12,311 48,134 48,040 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,791 6,854 26,946 25,585 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,383 1,227 4,818 4,611 NET INCOME $ 6,408 5,627 22,128 20,974 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 0.20 0.81 0.77 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.57 0.45 1.93 1.66 Diluted 0.57 0.45 1.93 1.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,211,328 12,370,702 11,410,981 12,589,605 Diluted 11,211,328 12,370,702 11,410,981 12,589,613

